Overlapping Future Worlds Set in 2050-2100

Slate
Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive
This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
ohmymag.co.uk
Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life
Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
What Would The 4th Dimension Look Like?
Hyperspace, cosmic strings, God, and the origin of all life, if our universe is the bi-product of the 4th dimension, what would that visually look like, and could we even comprehend it?
It's not science fiction. Scientists think 'space bubbles' could possibly save the planet.
This could be an actual real-life solution to Earth's climate change issue. Not everyone is into science or even cares how it works. But sometimes science is too cool to ignore. The scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are revisiting an old hypothesis from the late 1980s by astronomer Roger Angel on creating bubbles in space to make an umbrella of sorts to shade Earth. Yeah, they're suggesting space bubbles. Following advances in technology over the last 30 years, they now think they've figured out how to do it.
Humans risk being overrun by artificial superintelligence in 30 years
A MACHINE with human-level intelligence could be built in the next 30 years and could represent a threat to life on Earth, some experts believe. AI researchers and technology executives like Elon Musk are openly concerned about human extinction caused by machines. Smart computers make smarter computers. The Law of...
The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects
We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics
Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
Where do electrons get energy to spin around an atom's nucleus?
Electrons were once thought to orbit a nucleus much as planets orbit the sun. That picture has since been obliterated by modern quantum mechanics.
Experts have an explanation for the mysterious glow over the Pacific
After the recent video shared by a pilot flying over the Pacific Ocean went viral, the internet has thrown up some interesting theories as to what might be the cause behind it, CNN reported. Only a few gems really get that honor from the collective wisdom (or foolery) of the...
studyfinds.org
Futurologist says waterless dishwashers, self-stocking fridges, vertical farms will be mainstream by 2050
LONDON — Society may not be where “The Jetsons” were in their fictional 21st century — but a new survey finds many people believe it will be by the year 2050! Moreover, an expert on future tech says people will be ultra-sonically blasting their clothes clean, homes will feature waterless dishwashers, and families will think eating bugs for dinner is mainstream.
YouTuber explains how time travel is actually possible in quantum mechanics
YouTuber The Action Lab always brings us fun and exciting science experiments that he uses to educate us about complex scientific principles. You may remember this episode when he made a laser microscope using just a drop of water or this one when he made a black mirror. In this...
Get alerts every time the James Webb Space Telescope drops a heavenly new look
This is the edge of a nearby star-forming region called NGC 3324, in the Carina Nebula. NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScIClick a few buttons and let those sweet, sweet space pics roll in.
Google Translate camera makes it super easy to translate text from an image
The Google Translate app uses artificial intelligence to translate text from photos in a matter of seconds. Since camera and AI technology have advanced so much, translating between languages has become a whole lot easier. Whereas once you would have to translate word for word and try and make sense of the right tense, these days all you need to do is take a photo using the Google Translate app and voilà, entire chunks of text can be translated into your language.
TechCrunch
Google now lets merchants add an ‘Asian-owned’ label to their profiles on Maps and Search
Today’s update builds on the Black-owned, Latino-owned, veteran-owned, women-owned and LGBTQ+-owned business attributes that Google already offers. The company says the new label is another way people can support a diversity of businesses across its products. On a support page, Google notes that self-identification is optional and is currently...
Phys.org
Super-Earth Ross 508b skims habitable zone of red dwarf
The first exoplanet has been discovered by Subaru Strategic Program using the infrared spectrograph IRD on the Subaru Telescope (IRD-SSP). This planet, Ross 508b, is a super-Earth with about four times the mass of the Earth and is located near the habitable zone. Such a planet may be able to retain water on its surface, and will be an important target for future observations to verify the possibility of life around low-mass stars.
See scientists transform dead spiders into creepy reanimated robots
If you thought that science couldn’t go too far, you may change your mind soon. A group of researchers at Rice University in Texas are pioneering a new field called “necrobotics.” The show’s star is a dead spider brought back to life using puffs of air to control its legs. The researchers shared a video of the experiment in action, which is terrifying.
Vox
Finally, an answer to the question: AI — what is it good for?
That headline might seem a bit churlish, given the tremendous amount of energy, investment, and hype in the AI space, as well as undeniable evidence of technological progress. After all, AI today can beat any human in games ranging from chess to Starcraft (DeepMind’s AlphaZero and AlphaStar); it can write a B- college history essay in seconds with a few prompts (OpenAI’s GPT-3); it can draw on-demand illustrations of surprising creativity and quality (OpenAI’s DALL-E 2).
Scientists Reveal The First Images of Atoms 'Swimming' in Liquid
The motion of single atoms through liquid has been caught on camera for the first time. Using a sandwich of materials so thin they're effectively two-dimensional, scientists trapped and observed platinum atoms 'swimming' along a surface under different pressures. The results will help us better understand how the presence of...
TODAY.com
Flirt-ual reality: How people are dating in the Metaverse
Continuing our series Inside the Metaverse, NBC’s Savannah Sellers takes a look at a whole new way of looking for love in virtual reality.Aug. 2, 2022.
A breakthrough technology shoots laser beams at trees from ISS
The GEDI system aboard the ISS shoots laser beams down at Earth to fight deforestation. It helps to provide valuable information on the world's forests. Space technology is critical to the fight against climate change. The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations is building new digital tools...
