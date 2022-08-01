ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overlapping Future Worlds Set in 2050-2100

Slate

Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive

This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
TECHNOLOGY
ohmymag.co.uk

Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life

Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
ASTRONOMY
Upworthy

It's not science fiction. Scientists think 'space bubbles' could possibly save the planet.

This could be an actual real-life solution to Earth's climate change issue. Not everyone is into science or even cares how it works. But sometimes science is too cool to ignore. The scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are revisiting an old hypothesis from the late 1980s by astronomer Roger Angel on creating bubbles in space to make an umbrella of sorts to shade Earth. Yeah, they're suggesting space bubbles. Following advances in technology over the last 30 years, they now think they've figured out how to do it.
EARTH SCIENCE
Elon Musk
Steven Spielberg
BGR.com

The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects

We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics

Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
SOFTWARE
#Space Science#Roomba#Jetsons
studyfinds.org

Futurologist says waterless dishwashers, self-stocking fridges, vertical farms will be mainstream by 2050

LONDON — Society may not be where “The Jetsons” were in their fictional 21st century — but a new survey finds many people believe it will be by the year 2050! Moreover, an expert on future tech says people will be ultra-sonically blasting their clothes clean, homes will feature waterless dishwashers, and families will think eating bugs for dinner is mainstream.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Google Translate camera makes it super easy to translate text from an image

The Google Translate app uses artificial intelligence to translate text from photos in a matter of seconds. Since camera and AI technology have advanced so much, translating between languages has become a whole lot easier. Whereas once you would have to translate word for word and try and make sense of the right tense, these days all you need to do is take a photo using the Google Translate app and voilà, entire chunks of text can be translated into your language.
CELL PHONES
Phys.org

Super-Earth Ross 508b skims habitable zone of red dwarf

The first exoplanet has been discovered by Subaru Strategic Program using the infrared spectrograph IRD on the Subaru Telescope (IRD-SSP). This planet, Ross 508b, is a super-Earth with about four times the mass of the Earth and is located near the habitable zone. Such a planet may be able to retain water on its surface, and will be an important target for future observations to verify the possibility of life around low-mass stars.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

See scientists transform dead spiders into creepy reanimated robots

If you thought that science couldn’t go too far, you may change your mind soon. A group of researchers at Rice University in Texas are pioneering a new field called “necrobotics.” The show’s star is a dead spider brought back to life using puffs of air to control its legs. The researchers shared a video of the experiment in action, which is terrifying.
ENGINEERING
Vox

Finally, an answer to the question: AI — what is it good for?

That headline might seem a bit churlish, given the tremendous amount of energy, investment, and hype in the AI space, as well as undeniable evidence of technological progress. After all, AI today can beat any human in games ranging from chess to Starcraft (DeepMind’s AlphaZero and AlphaStar); it can write a B- college history essay in seconds with a few prompts (OpenAI’s GPT-3); it can draw on-demand illustrations of surprising creativity and quality (OpenAI’s DALL-E 2).
COMPUTERS
ScienceAlert

Scientists Reveal The First Images of Atoms 'Swimming' in Liquid

The motion of single atoms through liquid has been caught on camera for the first time. Using a sandwich of materials so thin they're effectively two-dimensional, scientists trapped and observed platinum atoms 'swimming' along a surface under different pressures. The results will help us better understand how the presence of...
SCIENCE

