Police: Man attempted to shoot and kill ex, missed shot by inches

Woman Charged in Eastern Salisbury Homicide
A 40-year-old woman has been charged with killing a housemate in the home they shared in eastern Salisbury Township earlier this week. According to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office, Terri Hodel of 715 E. Federal Street was the subject of a welfare check Salisbury Township Police made around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, after they received “a report of concern from a member of Hodel’s family.”
Police Searching For Assault Suspect
PALMER, PA- The Palmer Police Department is searching for Vincent Arnold. There is currently a...
3rd person, not in custody, was with 2 charged in Easton double homicide, testimony reveals
Two suspects charged with homicide and related counts in the shooting deaths of two teenagers in March in Easton are headed for trial, following their preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon. However, a third person who is not in custody was with the two suspects at the time Kavan Figueroa, 18, and...
Police: Would-be robber threatened to shoot employees
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Police are on the hunt for the man who, they said, threatened to shoot two employees of a convenience store during an armed robbery in Berks County late Wednesday morning. The would-be robber approached the counter inside the Sunoco A-Plus at 1547 Lancaster Ave. in...
Police looking for help identifying men in Lehigh County parking stall attack
Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville are searching for a pair of men they say assaulted a woman at Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township. Police say the woman was moving away from her vehicle in a nearby parking stall when she was attacked by two men in dark clothing and masks at 11:21 p.m. on Saturday. The men fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to a police statement.
Bristol Man Arrested For Robbing Car
BRISTOL, PA- Steven James Weimar, 32 years old, has been arrested by the Bristol Township...
State police arrest Lehigh County man who allegedly fled on dirt bike
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 29-year-old Allentown man Tuesday on charges of attempting to evade officers on a 2017 Suzuki motorbike in South Whitehall Township. The motorist is charged with attempting to flee from police, operating an expired vehicle, driving without eye protection and using an improper class of license, according to a statement released by state police.
Monroe County child burned; Man charged with aggravated assault
HAMILTON TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A Monroe County man has been charged with aggravated assault of a child. On January 20, an investigation was requested by Children and Youth Services after a two-year-old child was noticed with severe burns on both of his hands. Pennsylvania State Police investigated to...
State police looking for help after woman jumped and beaten at apartment complex
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police are searching for two men they believe attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County. The woman was just getting out of her car when two men in masks assaulted her. It happened Saturday night, right out in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments on Lower Macungie Road. The 41-year-old woman was getting out of her car, not far from John Townsend's apartment.
"I thought we were friends and he started shooting me": Authorities file 1st-degree murder charge in Northampton County man's death
"I thought we were friends and he started shooting me" is what Gerard Carpinello reportedly told New Jersey police officers just after 3 a.m. on July 10. At the time, Carpinello of Portland, Northampton County, was lying in a pool of his own blood inside the Monmouth County home of 71-year-old David Bulk.
PSP: Dirt bikers run from police, one caught
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a dirt biker after he ran from police. Troopers say on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. they ran into a group of bikers at the intersection of 15th Street and Highland Avenue in Allentown. The troopers say they were driving recklessly...
Teen dies in crash in Price Twp.
PRICE TWP., Pa. - A 17-year-old boy died in a single-car crash in Monroe County Tuesday night. The car wrecked on Route 447 in Price Township, north of Analomink. State Police have not given any other details, including how the crash happened.
Woman accused of killing roommate in Salisbury Township
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - District Attorney Jim Martin and Salisbury Township Police Chief Kevin Soberick say they have arrested a suspect in a homicide in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County. Authorities say Terri Hodel, 40, of Allentown, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Tracy Lynn Hoffman, 37. Police say...
69 News at 5:00 - Authorities search for 2 men who assaulted woman at Lower Macungie apartment complex
Neighbors in a Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County apartment complex are shaken up after a woman was allegedly assaulted by two men there last weekend. Authorities say she was jumped and beaten when she got out of her car in the parking lot. Hear more from neighbors and get the latest on the search for the suspects, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Salisbury Township woman charged in shooting death of housemate
A 40-year-old Salisbury Township woman is charged with killing a woman with whom she lived in a house in the 700 block of East Federal Street, authorities say. Tracy Lynn Hoffman, 37, was pronounced dead Monday morning from a gunshot wound to the body and her death was ruled a homicide, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said late Tuesday morning.
Man Shot While Sleeping In Bed During Home Invasion In West Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A home invasion in West Philadelphia ended with a man shot while he was asleep. Investigators say around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, someone walked into a third-floor bedroom on North 43rd Street and shot a 20-year-old man who was sleeping in his bed. The man is in critical condition after being shot in the face, chest, and legs. Police say the shooter targeted the victim and left the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Three Charged for Beating, Kidnapping, Killing 56-Year-Old Man in Claymont
CLAYMONT, DE – Two men have been arrested and one other remains a fugitive at...
Northampton County Fall Victim Flown To Hospital With Traumatic Injuries (PHOTOS)
A fall victim in Northampton County was flown to a nearby hospital after suffering traumatic injuries, authorities said. The Lower Mt. Bethel Sandt’s Eddy Fire Company responded to the fall report on the 9000 block of Richmond Road in Bangor around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, August 1, the department said.
Easton Woman Wanted For Retail Theft
PALMER, PA- The Palmer Police Department has put out an arrest warrant for Dawn Marie...
Church in Schuylkill County was broken into; Police seek suspect
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who broke into a church. On Monday, August 1 before 8 PM, the Grace Evangelical Free Church on Graeff Street in Cressona Borough contacted police for a report of a burglary. A...
