Police: Man attempted to shoot and kill ex, missed shot by inches

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago
sauconsource.com

Woman Charged in Eastern Salisbury Homicide

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with killing a housemate in the home they shared in eastern Salisbury Township earlier this week. According to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office, Terri Hodel of 715 E. Federal Street was the subject of a welfare check Salisbury Township Police made around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, after they received “a report of concern from a member of Hodel’s family.”
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Would-be robber threatened to shoot employees

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Police are on the hunt for the man who, they said, threatened to shoot two employees of a convenience store during an armed robbery in Berks County late Wednesday morning. The would-be robber approached the counter inside the Sunoco A-Plus at 1547 Lancaster Ave. in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Police looking for help identifying men in Lehigh County parking stall attack

Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville are searching for a pair of men they say assaulted a woman at Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township. Police say the woman was moving away from her vehicle in a nearby parking stall when she was attacked by two men in dark clothing and masks at 11:21 p.m. on Saturday. The men fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to a police statement.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

State police arrest Lehigh County man who allegedly fled on dirt bike

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 29-year-old Allentown man Tuesday on charges of attempting to evade officers on a 2017 Suzuki motorbike in South Whitehall Township. The motorist is charged with attempting to flee from police, operating an expired vehicle, driving without eye protection and using an improper class of license, according to a statement released by state police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Monroe County child burned; Man charged with aggravated assault

HAMILTON TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A Monroe County man has been charged with aggravated assault of a child. On January 20, an investigation was requested by Children and Youth Services after a two-year-old child was noticed with severe burns on both of his hands. Pennsylvania State Police investigated to...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police looking for help after woman jumped and beaten at apartment complex

LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police are searching for two men they believe attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County. The woman was just getting out of her car when two men in masks assaulted her. It happened Saturday night, right out in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments on Lower Macungie Road. The 41-year-old woman was getting out of her car, not far from John Townsend's apartment.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

"I thought we were friends and he started shooting me": Authorities file 1st-degree murder charge in Northampton County man's death

"I thought we were friends and he started shooting me" is what Gerard Carpinello reportedly told New Jersey police officers just after 3 a.m. on July 10. At the time, Carpinello of Portland, Northampton County, was lying in a pool of his own blood inside the Monmouth County home of 71-year-old David Bulk.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Dirt bikers run from police, one caught

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a dirt biker after he ran from police. Troopers say on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. they ran into a group of bikers at the intersection of 15th Street and Highland Avenue in Allentown. The troopers say they were driving recklessly...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Teen dies in crash in Price Twp.

PRICE TWP., Pa. - A 17-year-old boy died in a single-car crash in Monroe County Tuesday night. The car wrecked on Route 447 in Price Township, north of Analomink. State Police have not given any other details, including how the crash happened.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman accused of killing roommate in Salisbury Township

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - District Attorney Jim Martin and Salisbury Township Police Chief Kevin Soberick say they have arrested a suspect in a homicide in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County. Authorities say Terri Hodel, 40, of Allentown, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Tracy Lynn Hoffman, 37. Police say...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

69 News at 5:00 - Authorities search for 2 men who assaulted woman at Lower Macungie apartment complex

Neighbors in a Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County apartment complex are shaken up after a woman was allegedly assaulted by two men there last weekend. Authorities say she was jumped and beaten when she got out of her car in the parking lot. Hear more from neighbors and get the latest on the search for the suspects, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot While Sleeping In Bed During Home Invasion In West Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A home invasion in West Philadelphia ended with a man shot while he was asleep. Investigators say around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, someone walked into a third-floor bedroom on North 43rd Street and shot a 20-year-old man who was sleeping in his bed. The man is in critical condition after being shot in the face, chest, and legs. Police say the shooter targeted the victim and left the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA

