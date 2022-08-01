The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- August 1

pittsburghsportsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Walk-On Cornerback Ak’Bar Shabazz II To Transfer From Pitt
Archie Collins’ secondary is filled with a ton of young talent, which has led to a player deciding to move on from the Pitt program. Per 247 Sports, cornerback Ak’Bar Shabazz II has made the decision to enter the transfer portal. The native of Kennesaw, Georgia joined Pitt’s Class of 2021 after being recruited to Pitt by Archie Collins. Shabazz came to Pitt as a PWO despite having a scholarship offer from Florida International and a PWO opportunity from in-state Georgia State.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Die-Hards: Recruiting Info on Pitt 2023 Target; Silent Commitment?
Pitt 2023 football recruiting news has been quiet lately as the Panthers have received only two commitments over the past month. To be fair, a big reason for that is that with only a handful or so of scholarships remaining, Pat Narduzzi is being very selective in who he will take commitments from here on out.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Lincoln Park Guard Meleek Thomas Talks Pitt Visit, Jason Capel Connection
Over the past few days, Pitt has hosted several local prospects for visits, with Meleek Thomas (Lincoln Park), Royce Parham (North Hills) and Alier Maluk (Imani) making the trip to Oakland. Thomas was the first to take the trip to campus, visiting on Monday. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is entering...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
New Jersey Athlete Emanuel Ross Enjoys Unofficial Pitt Visit
Since the end of the dead period last week, the Pitt Panthers continue to get talented recruits to their facility for unofficial visits. On Monday, New Jersey native Emanuel Ross was in town to visit the ACC Champions. Ross (6’2″, 190-pounds) is a 2024 3-star athlete from Red Bank Catholic in Red Bank, New Jersey. Along with Pitt, Ross also holds offers from Illinois, Penn State, Wake Forest, Duke, UConn, Syracuse, Temple and West Virginia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Loyal Sons Podcast Ep. 25: Pitt Football Training Camp Preview ft. Elijah Zeise
— Episode 25 show notes. 0:35 – 14:21 – We Sold Out. Some huge personal news from The Loyal Sons team. Also, a recap of the absolute blast we had at the 2022 Pitt Golf Outing this past weekend. 14:27 – 47:56 – Camp Preview. Elijah Zeise co-hosts...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Rising WPIAL Star Alier Maluk Breaks Down Pitt Visit
On Tuesday, one of the top young players in Western Pennsylvania, Alier Maluk, took an unofficial visit to Pitt. “It was great,” Maluk told Pittsburgh Sports Now. “I got to see the whole facility and the super nice upstairs area. Super dope.”. Pitt assistant Jason Capel led Maluk...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Sights and Sounds: Thud Practice on the South Side Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — A thud practice is when head coach Pat Narduzzi wants the required physicality in every rep of every drill, but he doesn’t want guys going to the ground. Of course, the main goal is to get through training camp healthy. But of course, on the first...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Loyal Sons Podcast Joins Pittsburgh Sports Now
In an effort to provide as much Pitt football content as possible, Pittsburgh Sports Now will be announcing some exciting programming news over the next couple of weeks. A big portion of this will be in the form of podcasts and to start things off, we’re extremely excited to announce that The Loyal Sons Podcast will be joining the Pittsburgh Sports Now network.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pittsburghsportsnow.com
PSN’s Pitt Football’s Initial Offensive Depth Chart
It’s officially one month until Pitt opens the season against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl, so of course, let’s check out my initial depth chart. The loss of Kenny Pickett is, of course, the biggest question. And, yes, Jordan Addison. But I do believe Pitt is in a good position to move on from the loss of the 2021 offense’s most important players.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt’s Backyard Brawl Tickets Sell Out in Record Time
Individual tickets for the Backyard Brawl went on sale at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and 10 minutes later, they were sold out. The Backyard Brawl will kickoff the 2022 season, a Thursday night matchup under the lights at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 1. Pitt deliberately held single ticket sales until Tuesday, and as expected, tickets quickly sold out.
Comments / 0