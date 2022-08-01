Report: Division I Council to Vote Against Unlimited Transfers

frontofficesports.com
NCAA makes decision on college football transfer portal for 2022
College football may not see unrestricted free agency after all with the sport's power brokers deciding against another change to the transfer portal. The NCAA is not expected to pass a rule allowing unlimited transfers with immediate eligibility, according to The Athletic. That news comes after ...
saturdaytradition.com
Big 12 'quietly seeking' addition of B1G West program, per report
Conference realignment continues to spin out of control this offseason. In the wake of USC and UCLA moving to the B1G, rumors and reports on what could be next continue to swirl. Most notably, the Big 12 has been declared “open for business” and will investigate all opportunities. In a...
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff thinks USC and UCLA are regretting decision to go to Big Ten
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has not held back when speaking about USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12
INTEL: Ranking the contenders for 4-star Chris Johnson
Chris Johnson is a 2023 On3 Consensus four-star prospect. This summer, the 6-foot-4 point guard helped lead his Houston Defenders travel program to the Under Armour Circuit title. On3’s Joe Tipton broke the news two days ago Johnson would be committing on August 2. Tipton said Johnson was considering Alabama,...
4-star Defensive Lineman Terrance Green will announce his commitment today
Will the Oregon Ducks secure a very big verbal commitment Monday afternoon? Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green will make his verbal commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube Page today and the Ducks are in the running. Green will make his announcement at 3 p.m. PT and you can see it...
Elite 2023 DL Commits to Alabama Over Clemson
2023 DL target Hunter Osborne has committed to Alabama over Clemson.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit, hopes to see Georgia Bulldogs soon
Duncanville High School (Texas) defensive end Colin Simmons is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by Rivals. So it should be no surprise the 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers and is a hot commodity to get on campus for ...
Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer
All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
Raising Kane: Dad’s guidance has college coaches drooling over Arkansas ninth-grade QB Kane Archer
By Nate Olson | Photos by Karen Schwartz GREENWOOD, Ark. — On a weekday afternoon in early June, one of the best ninth-grade football players in the country is sweating it out on the hardwood and not the gridiron. Kane Archer, 14, has joined the rest of his Greenwood High School ...
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, feels 'family environment' during Oklahoma Sooners visit
Paetow High School (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David Hicks is one of the nation's biggest recruiting prizes in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman, and he is the second highest-rated uncommitted ...
College Football Player Wants To Return After Declaring For NFL Draft
A college football player is hoping to return to school after declaring for the NFL Draft last winter. Drew Singleton, a Rutgers linebacker, is petitioning the NCAA to let him play another season for the Scarlet Knights, despite previously declaring for the NFL Draft. The linebacker played in the team's...
NFL・
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Michigan State men's basketball history
Two national championships, a runner-up finish, and 10 Final Four appearances. Michigan State is rightfully categorized as one of the perennially elite programs in college basketball history. Having great coaches like Forddy Anderson, Jud Heathcote, and Tom Izzo helps. So do great players — like the 20 best players in Michigan State players listed in chronological order below.
Four-star guard Trey Green set to announce college decision on Saturday
Yesterday four-star guard Trey Green announced that he will make his college decision this Saturday, August 6th. A sub-six foot guard by way of Mooresville (N.C.) Green cut his list of options down to a final five that includes LSU, Miami, VCU, Virginia, and Xavier. “It was just the relationships...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Brady Quinn’s Texas A&M comments
Fox Sports college football analyst Brady Quinn stirred up a hornet’s nest with his recent tweets about Texas A&M recruiting. Last week saw the Alabama Crimson Tide receive commitments from three 5-star recruits, which prompted Quinn (who spent his own college career at Notre Dame) to take a shot at the Aggies’ recruiting in a conversation with LaVar Arrington and Jonas Knox on iHeartMedia’s Two Pros and a Cup of Joe.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Alabama takes over top spot in On3's Consensus Team Rankings
After a week that saw not one but two five-star commitments, Nick Saban and Alabama have now taken over the top spot in On3’s Consensus Team Rankings. Over the last few days, the Crimson Tide has received commitments from both the nation’s top safety in Caleb Downs and the nation’s top running back in Richard Young. Downs and Young join fellow five-star prospects Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley as the top-rated commitments in Alabama’s class.
Big Ten Becomes 1st Conference to Host Volleyball Media Days
Following multiple seasons of increasing popularity for women’s college volleyball, the Big Ten has made a major investment. The conference is the first to host official volleyball media days — particularly significant given that this type of event is usually reserved for football and basketball teams. The event...
ESPN
NCAA board of directors delays vote on transfer reform package
The NCAA Division I board of directors took no action to adopt transfer reforms during a meeting on Wednesday, giving the transformation committee time to address concerns about proposed transfer windows and immediate eligibility after more than one transfer. A news release described the board as "generally supportive" of the...
Report: Controversy Growing With Live College Football Mascot
Since 2006, South Carolina's football team has had a live mascot. The program's live bird is known as Sir Big Spur. Well, the future of Sir Big Spur is up in the air due to a dispute over its appearance. According to The Post and Courier, the old owners of...
Watch: Freshman RB Justin Williams-Thomas Talks With Media Following Practice No.2 of Fall Camp
Tennessee hit the practice field for practice number two of preseason camp on Tuesday morning. Following the practice, freshman running back Justin Williams-Thomas was made available to the media for the first time during fall camp. You can watch the full video of the freshman running back above. ...
