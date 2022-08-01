Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

mocoshow.com
Virginia mother who lost custody arrested after her 2-year-old child found dead
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old mother was arrested after her 2-year-old child was found dead in a hotel room. According to WAVY-TV, on Monday, Aug. 1, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the child was found dead at a hotel in the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue. Its mother was also reportedly found suffering from a medical emergency, and she was transported to the hospital.
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
Undercover police detective shoots man while trying to make arrest in Fairfax County
Police said a man shot by a detective while officers were trying to arrest him Tuesday night should survive his injuries.
Police: Man arrested after shouting threats from apartment balcony with rifle in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An armed man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a barricade situation in Fairfax County, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to Rio Drive, off of Leesburg Pike, in Falls Church before 5:15 p.m. after reports of a man waving a gun.
popville.com
US Capitol Police: “Officers Arrest Accused Serial Armed Carjackers”
“Two men who are accused of being involved in a series of armed carjackings across the Washington, DC area are facing felony charges because of the work of several United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers. Just before 5:00 p.m. last night, a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class...
WJLA
Man found shot to death in Temple Hills; police investigating
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after a shooting in Temple Hills, Md. Tuesday morning, according to Prince George's County Police Department. Officers were called to the area of the 4900 block of Sharon Road just before 11 a.m. for the reported shooting, police said. When...
Waldorf Man Sentenced For Murdering Mother Of Four During 7-Eleven Robbery
A 23-year-old Maryland man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced for the murder of Lynn Maher during an armed robbery at a Charles County 7-Eleven where he made off with less than $250, the state’s attorney’s office announced. Waldorf resident Gregory Deshawn...
fox5dc.com
Video of suspects connected to fatal Woodbridge shooting released by police
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince William County Police have released video of suspects before and after a shooting in Georgetown Village in July, seeking help identifying them. Officers responded to the 16600 block of Georgetown Road in Woodbridge on July 20 around 6:42 p.m. to investigate...
Inside Nova
VIDEO: Police release surveillance footage in deadly Woodbridge shooting
Police have released surveillance footage and are offering a $5,000 reward for information in a July 20 shooting in Woodbridge that left one man dead and another wounded. Police were called to the 16600 block of Georgetown Road in the Georgetown Village community at 6:42 p.m. and arrived to find 21-year-old Brian Darnell Marshall II suffering gunshot wounds.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old shot in the back in Southeast DC; police say suspect seen in gold sedan
WASHINGTON - Authorities are looking for a suspect they say shot a 15-year-old in the back in Southeast, D.C. The shooting happened just after 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Fort Dupont Street. Police say the male juvenile was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Investigators say...
fox5dc.com
12-year-old accused of murdering 13-year-old sentenced to supervised probation
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Maryland family is devastated. On Tuesday, family members of King Douglas packed a Prince George’s County courtroom for the sentencing of the 14-year-old who shot their kin. Police say when the teenager was just 12 years old, he shot and killed a 13-year-old...
Police identify victim in F St. mass shooting, confirm DC Firefighter injured
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and five others were injured during a mass shooting in the 1500 block of F Street, NE, in Washington Monday night. Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 24-year-old Lance Melvin of Southeast, DC was the man killed in the shooting. Officials from DC Fire and EMS have confirmed […]
Police looking to identify suspect in deadly Baltimore hit-and-run
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they are looking to identify a man suspected in a deadly hit and run in the Mondawmin neighborhood last week. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and the car he was allegedly driving.Officers responded shortly before midnight Wednesday to the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for a crash, where they found a 37-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital and died two days later, police said. Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white/silver Nissan sedan when he pulled out from a gas station on Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street and struck the motorcyclist. Anyone who could identify the suspect or the owner of the car in the pictures is asked to contact police at 410-396-2606 or 410-396-2100.
arlnow.com
Police investigating attack in Shirlington by scooter-riding kids
A trio of scooter-riding teens or tweens attacked and seriously injured someone in Shirlington early Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of S. Quincy Street and Campbell Avenue. The motive for the alleged attack is unclear. “At 4:52 a.m. on July...
fox5dc.com
Police shoot man during arrest near Home Depot in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A man was shot by an officer during an arrest Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County police. Police said that the officer-involved shooting occurred after detectives were conducting an investigation near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive. The suspect, police reported, was shot and struck by...
Driver charged after woman hit, killed in Arlington
Police said they found a driver who is accused of hitting a woman who was on foot, then leaving her with life-threatening injuries Monday night.
Woman arrested at Manassas medical center in connection to assault on police officer
A woman was arrested at a Manassas medical facility after police say she assaulted an officer Monday morning.
Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland
The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
mocoshow.com
(Located) Concern for Missing Rockville Woman
Update: Ms. Buford has been located safe and unharmed. The Rockville City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Rockville woman. Evelyn Buford, 89, of McLane Ct, was last seen at 10:00 a.m. this morning (7/31/22) leaving her residence and heading to Lewis Orchard in Dickerson. She drives a 2022 Chevy Malibu, gold in color, MD plate 9FB2870.
D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspect Caught On Surveillance.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a robbery and assault...
