Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

spectrumnews1.com
jim boogaloo
2d ago
a man asked me why I haven't been fishing this year at the liquor store. I explained to him the dangers of going out into the woods these days but I didn't mention this
Reply(7)
2
Gloria Rizzo
1d ago
Keep tearing down trees , keep building roads , they need homes . The polar bears in Alaska are taking over abandoned homes. If I could I would build a bear house. Poor things are being pushed into a circle .
Reply
2
Related
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
wksu.org
OH Really? How to pronounce Cuyahoga
Is it “Cuya-HO-guh,” “Cuya-HOG-uh” or maybe something else?. Ann Gilmore of Kent wants to know about the correct pronunciation for the name of the river that’s drawn people to this region for centuries. This is actually a question that came up 13 years ago, on June 22, 2009. Then-Ideastream reporter Dan Bobkoff – a New York native – pronounced the river’s name “Cuya-HOG-uh.” NPR anchor Melissa Block did the same. By the next day, listeners, politicians and even NPR Midwest Bureau Chief Ken Barcus weighed-in.
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
13abc.com
Governor introduces next Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine introduced the newest superintendent of the state’s highway patrol division. Lieutenant Charles Jones will be promoted to colonel and assume the superintendent duties on Aug. 12. The governor’s announcement came from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s atrium in Columbus....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cuyahoga Falls to host fire truck pull fundraiser Sept. 3
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – The city of Cuyahoga Falls will hold the second annual Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Fire Truck Pull on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 5-10 p.m. on Front Street. Proceeds will benefit the Cuyahoga Falls Firefighter Memorial Foundation and the construction of a memorial to honor individuals who served as firefighters for the city and especially those who died in the line of duty, according to the city.
Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
Here are five adventures you can take in Northeast Ohio before summer ends
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point. It seems like it was just yesterday that school let out for the summer. And, yet, here we are in August!. Don't worry, though, summer...
cleveland19.com
Waterspouts develop near northern Ohio’s Lake Erie shoreline (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Weather conditions produced waterspouts along Lake Erie’s shore on Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued an earlier special marine warning for a stretch of Lake Erie from Avon to Willowick. Several images of waterspouts were shared on social media on Tuesday morning. Stay with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio schools to receive millions in state security funding
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced nearly $50 million in school security funding has been awarded to more than 1,000 schools throughout the state, impacting dozens of school districts in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Municipal School District (CMSD) was awarded $1.6 million, the most of any district in...
Author Boresz Engelking to sign latest Lake County history book at Debonné Vineyards
MADISON, Ohio – Local author Jennifer Boresz Engelking has a signing for her second book, “Lost Lake County, Ohio” coming up at Debonné Vineyards. Boresz will be at the winery 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. It’s part of the winery’s Woof Wednesdays series.
WKYC
Heat Advisory issued for several Northeast Ohio counties: Learn if you are affected
CLEVELAND — As a heat wave takes over Northeast Ohio, several counties are being affected by a Heat Advisory. Heat index values on Wednesday are expected to reach up to 102 degrees in some parts of Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Sewer district approach to Horseshoe Lake is all about bulldozing, not creating a park
I want to thank Steven Litt for his even-handed commentary on the Horseshoe Lake dam, acknowledging as he did the beauty of the former lake and its importance to the history of the cities around it. But no matter how much lipstick the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s nine contractors apply, their plan is a pig from its birth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Akron’s $1M Small Business Relief Program: Iconic Peanut Shoppe among businesses that could benefit
AKRON, Ohio — Akron’s iconic Peanut Shoppe has weathered the ebb and flow of the downtown business district since the 1930s. Not much has been more challenging than the last few years, when the roughly $45 million, multi-year, Main Street Corridor Project collided head-on with the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting hardest businesses that depend on human interaction.
Where are the companies in Portage County emitting the most toxic chemicals?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Earlier this year, we reported that a quarter of Ohioans live near a facility that emitted toxic chemicals into the land, water, or air. But where are those facilities in Northeast Ohio, and how close are they to where you live?. Portage County hosts 22 facilities that...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Major Ohio Cities, Including Cincinnati, Ask Ohio Supreme Court to Rule in Favor of Lawsuit Stopping Abortion Ban Enforcement
Officials in two of Ohio’s major cities officials say a six-week abortion ban in the state “willfully jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of Ohioans,” and therefore should be rescinded by the Ohio Supreme Court. The cities, Cincinnati and Columbus, further joined by Dayton, Toledo and...
August 2 Primary Election - everything you need to know
Tuesday, Aug. 2 is a Primary Election Day in Ohio - the second primary this year after legal disputes over the state's congressional maps forced several elections to be held at this later date.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
Heat advisory issued for parts of NE Ohio
The heat and humidity are coming Wednesday, prompting the Nation Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for several Northeast Ohio counties.
3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
Morning Journal
Main Street Lorain receives full accreditation Heritage Ohio
Main Street Lorain announced Aug. 1 it has received full accreditation status from the statewide Heritage Ohio organization and will become the state of Ohio’s. newest, official Main Street program. Advancing from Downtown Affiliate status to a fully accredited Main Street program is a testament that Main Street Lorain...
Comments / 22