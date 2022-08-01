Denver Gazette: Democrats plan to suppress Colorado energy, jobs

www.coloradopolitics.com
Washington Examiner
Biden's Labor Department threatens to spread California's war on the self-employed
As life in the United States gets more expensive, more than a quarter of the public is considering taking on a side gig to make ends meet. President Joe Biden's Department of Labor is trying to make it difficult for self-employed entrepreneurs to work legally as independent contractors. For the second time in a little over a year, the Labor Department announced that it plans to withdraw the Trump-era rule that provides a clear and simple definition of who can legally qualify to be an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
MSNBC
Texas' Abbott tries to make his migrant bus plan even more of a spectacle
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is an agent of chaos. Over the last few months, Abbott has used his office to exacerbate immigration issues in his state and across the country in the run-up to his state's gubernatorial election in November. The Republican governor's plan centers on creating high-profile controversies involving the border to gin up outrage, and use that outrage to his political benefit.
Biden lays out new funds for localities on climate, but no national emergency yet
With U.S. Senate negotiations over climate funding stalled, President Joe Biden on Wednesday directed additional spending to help states and cities manage climate disasters — resisting calls from many congressional Democrats to take more aggressive executive action like a declaration of a national climate emergency. Biden also announced steps executive agencies are taking to expand […] The post Biden lays out new funds for localities on climate, but no national emergency yet appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
FOXBusiness
Republican lawmaker aims to force Dem states to allow fracking: 'Threatening America’s energy independence'
FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., unveiled a bill Wednesday seeking to force states to allow hydraulic fracturing by tying federal funds to the method of fossil fuel extraction. States with statewide bans on fracking would be barred from receiving any funds from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block...
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Opposition from friends, not foes, is creating potential roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda on federal lands in the blue-leaning, Western swing state of Nevada. Two lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in the biggest U.S. gold-mining state are under attack from conservationists, tribes and others who otherwise generally support Biden’s efforts to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. The conflicts put a spotlight on an emerging reality as the Biden administration tries to meet its goal of having the U.S. power grid run on clean energy by 2035. Renewable or not, the actual mining of the resources faces many of the same regulatory and environmental hurdles the government has encountered for decades when digging for coal or drilling for oil.
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation
My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
Kids ATVing in a Nature Preserve Found One of the Biggest Ever Gas Pipeline Leaks
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. A gasoline spill from the Colonial Pipeline in North Carolina is now one the largest onshore spills from a pipeline in United States history, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality who published the updated figure last week. The new findings were previously reported on by E&E News and the Verge.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
San Jose Rep. Lofgren proposes new path to legal residency for 8M immigrants
SAN JOSE – Immigration advocacy groups in the Bay Area are calling on Congress to pass a new bill that would give nearly 8 million immigrants a pathway to legal residency. The bill, "Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929," was co-authored by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, who held a news conference Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C., to announce the bill's introduction in the House of Representatives. The bill would update the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1929 to allow anyone who has lived in the United States for seven or more years to be registered for...
Deep in the Democrats’ Climate Bill, Analysts See More Wins for Clean Energy Than Gifts for Fossil Fuel Business
Although Senate leaders have included plenty of favors for the fossil fuel industry in the big climate package they hope to advance this week, most analysts have concluded these concessions amount to consolation prizes in a deal where clean energy is the clear winner. At least three separate analyses by...
Fossil fuel side deal for U.S. climate bill slammed by green groups
Aug 2 (Reuters) - A deal among U.S. Senate Democrats that would provide faster approvals for fossil fuel projects in exchange for party-line support for a spending bill focused on tackling climate change drew harsh criticism from environmental groups on Tuesday.
Grist
Maine met its climate goal
It’s Wednesday, August 3, and Maine is staying the course on climate action. The Pine Tree State is on track to reach its greenhouse gas reduction goals, according to a new report from the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, or DEP. The report, released last week, shows that...
Fast Company
Anti-union bills bubble up in Congress, despite growing voter support for organized labor
Workers are having a moment. As the pandemic has shifted more power into the hands of employees—for the time being, at least—labor strikes and an interest in unions have picked up around the country. In fact, the number of union representation petitions filed with the National Labor Relations...
U.S. House passes major wildfire and drought package
The U.S. House approved, 218-199, on Friday a massive package of bills to address the growing threat of wildfire and drought in the West. The measure includes 49 standalone bills from Democrats and Republicans. It includes provisions to make permanent an increase in wildland firefighter pay, lift a cap on the federal cost share for […] The post U.S. House passes major wildfire and drought package appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is far...
Texas Gov. Abbott invites NYC and DC mayors to visit southern border and see 'humanitarian crisis firsthand'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott invited to the mayors of New York City and Washington DC on Monday to visit the southern border and witness firsthand the record levels of illegal immigration taking place. The invitation comes as Texas has been transporting illegal immigrants by bus to the nation's capital for...
The Climate Bill Would Change the Course of the 2020s
First we got the bill. Now we have the numbers. The Inflation Reduction Act, the surprise deal that Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck last week, would significantly reduce greenhouse-gas pollution from the American economy. If passed, the bill would cut annual emissions by as much as 44 percent by the end of this decade, according to a new set of analyses from three independent research firms.
The Center Square
Officials say Louisiana, Texas offshore wind leases won't hinder fisheries, oil and gas industry
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries' Shrimp Task Force meeting Wednesday featured an update on federal proposals to develop wind energy leases in the Gulf of Mexico. Officials with the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management discussed the status of two areas identified for...
Opinion: Massive Methane Leaks Have Sped Up Climate Change
"To the naked eye, the Mako Compressor Station outside the dusty West Texas crossroads of Lenorah appears unremarkable, similar to tens of thousands of oil and gas operations scattered throughout the oil-rich Permian Basin. What’s not visible through the chain-link fence is the plume of invisible gas, primarily methane, billowing from the gleaming white storage tanks up into the cloudless blue sky." —Michael Biesecker & Helen Wieffering (Associated Press)
