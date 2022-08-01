AAA reports 68-cent drop in state gas price average in July

www.williamsonherald.com
Related
money.com
Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge
Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
money.com
Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Gas Station Slashes Prices to Below $1 Per Gallon
The Express Lane 76 gas station in Forest, Virginia, offered a surprisingly low price for two hours on Wednesday afternoon.
Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States
Americans have been seeing a welcome, if gradual, decline in gasoline prices over the past month. Since peaking in early June at just over $5 a gallon, the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eased to $4.655, as of July12, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling. Why?
July 14 (Reuters) - After exceeding $5 a gallon for the first time in history, U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling, giving some relief to consumers in the world's largest user of the fuel.
Cheapest Gas Stations Today, July 25, 2022
Gas prices reached unprecedented highs in June. But have fallen in July. The prices are still higher than they were last year. But drivers are experiencing the relief of lower prices.
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States
Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gas Prices 2022: What Experts Predict for the Rest of the Year
Gas prices are a complex issue. While most people only see the large numbers displayed on the signs outside the gas station, the issue is multi-faceted. There are economic factors both domestically...
The AAA says high gas prices are destroying demand, with 64% of Americans altering their lifestyle as fuel costs surge
The surge in US gas prices has caused demand destruction, a new survey by the American Automobile Association shows. The AAA found that 64% of people surveyed last month had altered their lifestyles, with many driving less. But that demand destruction is in turn contributing to a fall in oil...
Gas prices are still tanking — and are on track to fall below $4 per gallon by mid-August
About 55,000 US stations are already selling gas for less than $4 per gallon, and that sum is set to climb in the weeks ahead, according to GasBuddy.
rigzone.com
Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Autoweek.com
Americans Are Driving Less Due to High Gas Prices
New survey by AAA reports that 64% of drivers have made significant changes to their driving habits as a response to higher gas prices this summer, with 88% of that portion reporting driving less. Gas prices have backed off the highs seen during the second week of June, when the...
morningbrew.com
US gas prices fall for 50 straight days
Sorry you didn’t win the Mega Millions—but, hey, at least you’re paying a lot less for gas. The national average gas price has fallen for 50 straight days after another drop on Wednesday to $4.16 a gallon, per AAA. It’s down a full 86 cents, or 17%, from the record high of $5.02 hit on June 14. President Biden tweeted that more than half of gas stations in the US are selling gas for less than $4 a gallon.
International Business Times
US Economy: Gas Prices Dip To $4 Per Gallon Average After Record Highs In June
Gasoline prices in the U.S. have fallen for seven-straight weeks and have dipped to an average price of almost $4 a gallon. Due to a spike in the price of crude oil, gas prices reached record highs in mid-June. The national average price of gas hit $4.163 per gallon on...
Gas prices have dropped for 50 consecutive days
Gas prices fell for a 50th consecutive day on Wednesday, dropping to a national average of $4.16 per gallon of regular gasoline, according to The Wall Street Journal and the American Automobile Association. This represents a 17 percent drop from the June 15 peak of $5.02, due largely to a...
rigzone.com
USA Gas Prices Hit 14 Year Seasonal High
U.S. gas prices hit at a 14-year seasonal high as the country battles persistent high temperatures and resultant soaring cooling demand for gas. That’s what Rystad Energy Analyst Karolina Siemieniuk highlighted in a market note sent to Rigzone late Tuesday, which outlined that Henry Hub gas prices rose to $8.99 per MMBtu on July 26, before falling to $8.283 per MMBtu on August 1.
srnnews.com
APA Corp, Marathon Oil and Ovintiv boost returns as oil prices surge
(Reuters) -U.S. shale producers continued a streak of returning more cash to shareholders this week on the back of higher oil prices, despite criticism from lawmakers and other officials that they are reaping excessive profits at the expense of consumers. Marathon Oil said it returned some $816 million to shareholders...
Gas Prices Are Dropping After a Summer of Sticker Shock at the Pump. Here's What You Need to Know.
Planning that dream trip has been complicated, but things are looking up.
Comments / 0