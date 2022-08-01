ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

AAA reports 68-cent drop in state gas price average in July

By Herald Reports
williamsonherald.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.williamsonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States

Americans have been seeing a welcome, if gradual, decline in gasoline prices over the past month. Since peaking in early June at just over $5 a gallon, the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eased to $4.655, as of July12, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Cleveland, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Morristown, TN
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Stations#Aaa#The Auto Club Group#Tennesseans#National Gas Prices#Energy
rigzone.com

Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip

Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Autoweek.com

Americans Are Driving Less Due to High Gas Prices

New survey by AAA reports that 64% of drivers have made significant changes to their driving habits as a response to higher gas prices this summer, with 88% of that portion reporting driving less. Gas prices have backed off the highs seen during the second week of June, when the...
TRAFFIC
morningbrew.com

US gas prices fall for 50 straight days

Sorry you didn’t win the Mega Millions—but, hey, at least you’re paying a lot less for gas. The national average gas price has fallen for 50 straight days after another drop on Wednesday to $4.16 a gallon, per AAA. It’s down a full 86 cents, or 17%, from the record high of $5.02 hit on June 14. President Biden tweeted that more than half of gas stations in the US are selling gas for less than $4 a gallon.
TRAFFIC
The Week

Gas prices have dropped for 50 consecutive days

Gas prices fell for a 50th consecutive day on Wednesday, dropping to a national average of $4.16 per gallon of regular gasoline, according to The Wall Street Journal and the American Automobile Association. This represents a 17 percent drop from the June 15 peak of $5.02, due largely to a...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

USA Gas Prices Hit 14 Year Seasonal High

U.S. gas prices hit at a 14-year seasonal high as the country battles persistent high temperatures and resultant soaring cooling demand for gas. That’s what Rystad Energy Analyst Karolina Siemieniuk highlighted in a market note sent to Rigzone late Tuesday, which outlined that Henry Hub gas prices rose to $8.99 per MMBtu on July 26, before falling to $8.283 per MMBtu on August 1.
TRAFFIC
srnnews.com

APA Corp, Marathon Oil and Ovintiv boost returns as oil prices surge

(Reuters) -U.S. shale producers continued a streak of returning more cash to shareholders this week on the back of higher oil prices, despite criticism from lawmakers and other officials that they are reaping excessive profits at the expense of consumers. Marathon Oil said it returned some $816 million to shareholders...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy