DFW Community Shoutout: Wreaths Across America

The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable Team
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid Shortage
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to Veterans
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?
The Adolphus Hotel, DallasImage from WikiCommons images. The Adolphus Hotel, located on 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, is the oldest in the city. It was built in 1912 on the former site of Dallas's original city hall and, at the time, was the tallest building in Texas. It is still considered to be one of the finest hotels in Dallas.
Study says Dallas is the 7th best city in US to buy a fixer-upper home
DALLAS (KDAF) — DIY is all the rage. All over TikTok are stories of people buying secondhand items and giving them some love. The result is something that looks brand new. But this idea of upcycling is not new in real estate. People have been buying inexpensive homes and renovating them for years. If you want to try your hand at a fixer-upper project, a new report from StorageCafe is saying that Dallas is the place to do it.
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders.
70 acres burned in Frisco grass fire
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - About 70 acres were burned in a grass fire in Frisco late Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened around 3 p.m. near Legacy Road and Stonebrook Parkway. By about 5:30 p.m., the fire was contained, according to the Frisco Fire Department. Several roads were closed while officials were working the fire. No injuries have been reported.
flashbackdallas.com
The Fountain: “A Resort for Gentlemen” — ca. 1911
This postcard (which has a 1911 postmark) shows The Fountain, a well-appointed drinking establishment (not lacking in ceiling fans). The caption reads:. Meet me at the Fountain, a Resort for Gentlemen, 1518 Main Street, Dallas, Texas. John H. Senchal, Propr. Don’t fail to see the Greatest Fair on Earth at...
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
Texas Star Cafe opens in Flower Mound
Texas Star Cafe, now open in Flower Mound, offers sweet and savory food options. (Courtesy Texas Star Cafe) Texas Star Cafe opened in July in Flower Mound, according to the town. The restaurant is located at 1901 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 180. The cafe offers breakfast and lunch food with a mix of sweet and savory options. Its offerings include French toast, omelets, fried steak and Tex-Mex dishes. 214-513-9959. www.txstarcafe.com.
dallasexpress.com
Vagrancy and Homelessness Abound in Dallas
Vagrancy and homelessness are ongoing issues in Dallas County, as nearly 4,000 people experience some form of homelessness on any given night, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time Homeless Count from the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance (MDHA). MDHA’s most recent State of Homelessness fact sheet reveals that 3,996 people in Dallas...
Southlake Style
Roots + Water Opens In Southlake
A new wine club has come to Southlake. Founded in Dallas, Roots + Water is an exclusive wine club that offers a variety of sommelier tastings, special events and unique experiences all in a private setting. Located in Kimball Park, the new Southlake club features everything a wine lover could desire, including vintage wine selections, weekly offers and small-production wines that are up and coming. And with the private clubhouse, members have a special place to get away and sample their varieties in peace.
klif.com
Veteran Lawmaker Censured by Collin County GOP
Collin County, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – The Collin County Republican party this week voted to censure a top US senator over actions that it says run counter to core principles of the Republican Party of Texas. The organization’s censure resolution against Senator John Cornyn calls for his immediate resignation and...
These are the best places to get watermelons in Dallas
Summertime is here and the season of fruit, fruity drinks, and fruity foods are at top of mind as the summer heat makes it perfect to enjoy some juicy refreshing fruit.
Dallas Observer
Hatch Chile Season: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
If you’ve lived in Dallas for any amount of time, you’re already familiar with Hatch chile season — a time of year when restaurants and grocery stores throughout North Texas fill their menus and shelves with everything Hatch. The season starts at the beginning of August and...
MySanAntonio
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros
With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
Need back-to-school supplies? Here’s where you can get some for free in North Texas
Back-to-school shopping season is upon us and officials across North Texas are helping underprivileged families get necessary school supplies.
How do you get a house in DFW? First-time homebuyers tell us what worked
ROWLETT, Texas — The temperatures aren’t the only thing that’s scorching hot. The Texas housing market is still seeing serious buyers, despite rising interest rates and low inventory. Buying a home in North Texas is also competitive, especially for first-time home buyers who never expected how fast...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
Discounts to help you save big at the State Fair of Texas this year
DALLAS, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) There are endless ways for you to save throughout the run of the 2022 State Fair of Texas, with a wide variety of discounts. One of the best ways to save is by purchasing a STATE FAIR OF TEXAS SEASON PASS. Seeing and experiencing everything at the State Fair in one day is nearly impossible – but we have the perfect solution.
CW33 NewsFix
Dogs available for adoption in Dallas
When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
An inside tour at Grapevine’s Hotel Vin
Hotel Vin plays host to events for foodies and oenophiles alike, including wine education events, live music, celebrations of international cuisine and more.
Dallas Observer
Review: Odelay Preaches Tex-Mex to The Masses
Let's start this off by clarifying what Odelay isn't. Odelay is not an authentic Mexican restaurant. There are no chapulines (might we suggest El Oaxaqueño) or birria (might we suggest Maskara's) or carnitas (might we suggest Las Almas Rotas). Odelay is also not an attempt at elevated Latin fine dining in the vein of Javier's, any Mi Cocina location, or Dallas' latest entrant to the space, The Mexican. Instead, Odelay is classic Tex-Mex that most of us know and love, but handled with a little more style than simply slathering chili con carne over a plate and calling it a day.
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex.
