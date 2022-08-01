DFW Community Shoutout: Wreaths Across America

DALLAS (KDAF) — DIY is all the rage. All over TikTok are stories of people buying secondhand items and giving them some love. The result is something that looks brand new. But this idea of upcycling is not new in real estate. People have been buying inexpensive homes and renovating them for years. If you want to try your hand at a fixer-upper project, a new report from StorageCafe is saying that Dallas is the place to do it.

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO