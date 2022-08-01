Tickets on Sale For Big Bull Falls Blues Fest: Here’s Who is Playing This Year

wifc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
95.5 FM WIFC
New park in downtown Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Mead Witter Foundation has opened a new park along the river bank of downtown Wisconsin Rapids. The park opened last weekend. It is bounded by Grand Avenue, First and Second Avenues and Johnson Street. Overlooking the Wisconsin River, the park is the result...
95.5 FM WIFC
Mayors Monday: Stevens Point’s Mike Wiza
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — There’s more than just the partisan primaries on the ballot for Stevens Point voters next Tuesday. Mayor Mike Wiza continued his informational campaign regarding the city’s transportation funding referendum this week, reminding residents of the weight that the question carries both in the short and long-term. “It’s not just roads,” says Wiza. “It’s related to transportation, that’s the word that’s in the referendum (question.) We’re not talking about just cars and trucks on the roads.”
95.5 FM WIFC
More Details Released in Oneida County Garage Explosion
TOWN OF CRESCENT, WI (WSAU) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a garage explosion on Monday. Jared Houg, 34, was killed when items he was assembling to make his own fireworks went off, causing the explosion and fire in his garage.
Comments / 0