Tickets on Sale For Big Bull Falls Blues Fest: Here’s Who is Playing This Year

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — There’s more than just the partisan primaries on the ballot for Stevens Point voters next Tuesday. Mayor Mike Wiza continued his informational campaign regarding the city’s transportation funding referendum this week, reminding residents of the weight that the question carries both in the short and long-term. “It’s not just roads,” says Wiza. “It’s related to transportation, that’s the word that’s in the referendum (question.) We’re not talking about just cars and trucks on the roads.”

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO