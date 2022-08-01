The Flagship: Jeff Traylor on staying at UTSA, returning to Texas to face the Longhorns

247sports.com
Newcomers make first impressions as Texas begins preseason practice
Horns247 got an up-close look at the Longhorns making their practice debut on Wednesday in the team's first preseason practice.
With Gary Patterson as a resource, Texas' Pete Kwiatkowski must improve the Longhorns' defense in Year 2
The last time the media met with Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski - before last season - he was talking about how a successful defense is one that holds opponents to 20 points or less per game. On Tuesday, one year later, Kwiatkowski was back in front of the media...
Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby will commit this week, USC and Texas the finalists
Friendswood (Texas) High Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby will announce his college decision on Aug. 6 at noon central. It will be broadcasted on the 247Sports platform. The blue-chipper’s finalists are Texas and USC. “Really home,” Shelby said of what he’s looking for in a school. “A place I...
15 Highest-Paid News Anchors In Texas | 2022
In the information era, news broadcasting has suffered as viewers increasingly resort to digital platforms rather than Fox, CNN, or other “alphabet” TV news networks for their news. Even so, working as a news anchor may be very rewarding, especially if you work in television and represent a...
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Well, if the Longhorns aren't in football season quite yet, someone needs to do some winning in Central Texas and it might as well be in the city the University of Texas calls home.
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, San Antonio & in Houston
Three's company but we don't think it'll be too crowded for three people to win a chunk of cash from the Texas Lottery.
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities
(CultureMap Austin) There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
Estrada: LISD bursting at the seams
Lockhart Independent School District’s facilities have expanded to the point Superintendent Mark Estrada said there is no more room to house students unless more facilities are added. The rubber band holding the LISD schools has been stretched as far as possible, according to the numbers. If developments are an...
Ric Flair's 'Wooooo! Wings' now available in SA. Here's what's on the menu
On Monday, the Wooooo! Wings Twitter account said that the company was now open in a number of locations across the U.S., including Nashville, Tenn., San Antonio, Texas, Huntsville, Ala., Jacksonville, Fla. and Tuscaloosa, Ala.. As part of the post, the account retweeted a Monday post from Ric Flair seemingly showing the nature Boy delivering his iconic "wooo" slogan while holding a Woohoo! Wings box emblazoned with his face.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros
With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years
AUSTIN, Texas - August 1, 2022 marks 56 years since the warm Austin morning when just before noon 25-year-old engineering student and former marine Charles Whitman took an elevator to the top of The University of Texas Tower and killed 16 people including an unborn child, and injured 31 others in the span of 96 minutes.
San Antonio and Austin have seen 3 straight months of record-breaking heat
Yes, it really is that hot outside.
Oracle layoffs reportedly impact Austin workers
AUSTIN, Texas — Layoffs at Oracle Corporation in Austin allegedly impacted at least a dozen local workers in marketing and customer experience, the Austin Business Journal reported. The layoffs seemingly took place nationwide, according to some Austin employees' social media posts. One employee told the Austin Business Journal that...
