Michigan State

Benson : 'We will protect the voting rights of every citizen' ahead of Michigan primary

 2 days ago
Michigan SOS details what happens during election canvassing after ballots are counted

Election results are still coming in across Michigan, and many are actually coming in more slowly as 65 of Michigan's 83 counties are reporting modem issues. On Tuesday night, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson detailed the next steps after the election and after the unofficial results are released. She said that election officials will then shift their focus to election canvassing.
Election results delayed: 65 Michigan counties reporting modem issues

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Primary election results are delayed in 65 of 83 Michigan counties due to modem issues, Wayne County officials say. The same issue is also happening in Macomb County. According to a statement from Wayne County officials, the modem problems are being caused by Voluntary Voting Systems...
Tudor Dixon projected to win GOP gubernatorial primary election

(WXYZ) — The Associated Press is projecting Tudor Dixon to win the Republican nomination for governor, defeating four others vying for the nomination. She is expected to face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Nov. 8 General Election. Dixon, a former conservative commentator, had secured the endorsement of several key...
Judge blocks county prosecutors from enforcing 1931 abortion ban following appeals court ruling

(WXYZ) — An Oakland County judge has granted Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's request for a temporary restraining order barring several Michigan Prosecutors from enforcing Michigan's 1931 abortion ban. Temporary Restraining Order by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd. Whitmer requested the restraining order after the Michigan Court of Appeals...
Five Michigan bridge repair projects to start this month, Whitmer announces

(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced the final five bridges set to be fixed under her Rebuilding Our Bridges program are scheduled to begin this month. “Together, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan to keep drivers safe and save them time and money," Whitmer said in a statement. "Since I took office through the end of this year, 89,000 hardworking Michiganders will have fixed over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges."
2 Oklahoma districts' accreditation demoted for violating HB 1775

The Oklahoma State Education Board disciplined two school districts after they violated the state's House Bill 1775. Fox News reported that during a July 28 meeting, the board voted to lower the accreditation status of Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools. NBC affiliate KJRH reported that the board voted...
State monitoring increase in COVID-19 & monkeypox cases

The State of Michigan is in the midst of battling two ongoing health crises. While coronavirus cases surge, monkeypox cases are steadily increasing as well. According to the CDC, much of Southeast Michigan is back into the "high community level spread" category for COVID-19. When it comes to monkeypox, the...
State expands Huron River testing in probe over chemical release

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy expanded their testing of the Huron River as they continue to probe the release of hexavalent chromium that occurred over the weekend. EGLE took samples at nine locations downstream as they are trying to track the...
GVSU boasts second-biggest art collection in the state

ALLENDALE, Mich. — By now, most people know art has a major influence on West Michigan. You can expect to see pieces on display at museums, in downtown Grand Rapids, at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park — really just about everywhere. However, many of you might...
Tribar Manufacturing received past violations for PFAS, Air Quality concerns

(WXYZ) — On one of the hottest days this week, Kent Lake inside Kensington Metropark was empty. Boaters and swimmers have all been told to stay away from the Huron River waters and connected lakes after state officials say Tribar Manufacturing released highly toxic hexavalent chromium into the Wixom Sewage Treatment facility.
Gas prices in metro Detroit see 22-cent drop over the past week

Gas prices in Michigan dropped significantly for another week, according to AAA Michigan. Prices in the state dropped 20 cents from last week to an average of $4.24 per gallon. That's 76 cents less than this time last month but still $1.04 more than this time last year, according to AAA.
Cancer-causing hexavalent chromium spill affects Huron River businesses

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — State investigators are sampling nine locations along the Huron River Wednesday for the cancer-causing compound, hexavalent chromium. The state says over the weekend Tribar's Wixom facility released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium to the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility. The sewer feeds to...
