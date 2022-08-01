I Tried Drake & DJ Khaled's Favourite Toronto Resto & I'm Already Planning My Next Trip

www.narcity.com
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Curves Fan After She Asks To Ride In His Rolls-Royce: 'Baby, I'm Taken'
Miami, FL – DJ Khaled is a celebrity, and with that comes fans looking to get pictures or even the opportunity to get close to him. On Saturday night (July 16), Khaled was on his way to Matte Collection’s Miami Swim Week afterparty at The Villa Casa Casuarina when one fan tried to finesse her way into his car.
BET
Drake Introduces Fans To His ‘First Girlfriend’ And Their Reunion Is An Entire Mood!
Drake is introducing the world to his first girlfriend!. During a live performance at this year’s October World Weekend on Thursday night (July 28), the rapper took a moment to personally introduce singer Keshia Chanté onstage. “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in...
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Shows Off His Rap Skills While Freestyling With A Fan In Toronto
Toronto, Canada – DJ Khaled has worked with many a rap icon throughout his decorated career, but what about his own skills on the mic?. During a recent trip to Toronto, Canada, the We The Best boss was out and about when he bumped into a fan who started freestyling for him. Khaled wasn’t going to let the guy have all the fun, though, as he joined the cypher by kicking some rhymes of his own.
Drake Brings Out Nelly Furtado For Surprise Performance In Toronto & Fans Go Wild: Watch
Canada was just united coast-to-coast thanks to Drake and Nelly Furtado. The Toronto-born rapper, 35, brought out the Victoria, B.C. native for a surprise performance at his hometown OVO Fest on Friday, July 29 and the fans went wild. “I like to deal with people the right way,” Drake began in his address to the crowd before Nelly emerged. “Because that’s the only way that you can get this next person out of the house to come do what they’re going to do right now,” he explained, referencing Furtado’s reclusive nature.
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
HipHopDX.com
Watch Drake Reunite With First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté At October World Weekend
Drake took a trip down memory lane at this year’s October World Weekend, reuniting with his first serious girlfriend, singer Keshia Chanté. Addressing the crowd at Toronto venue History on Thursday night (July 28) as part of his All Canadian All Stars event, Drake told fans: “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in my mom’s car I used to drive all the way to the west for this donna right here, you feel me? So I have to personally introduce her.”
Complex
Lauren London Talks Having ‘Pure Love’ With Nipsey Hussle and Why She Thinks Many Relationships Are ‘Ego-Driven’
Angie Martinez recently launched the inaugural episode of her new podcast, Angie Martinez IRL Podcast, and her first guest was Lauren London. The two talked about what life has been like for London since the passing of Nipsey Hussle, how she’s been navigating through it, her thoughts about relationships, and much more.
People
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Beyoncé and JAY-Z are one of Hollywood's most notoriously private couples, but they're even more hush-hush regarding their three children. The couple, who tied the knot in 2008 after dating since 2000, welcomed their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, in January 2012. In 2017, they were joined by twins Rumi and Sir.
Yeezy Taught Me: Watch North West Call Out the Paparazzi In True Kanye Fashion
Kanye West could not deny his first born even if he tried. North West has been spotted out and about in Paris acting just like her daddy. The Gemini twins are unapologetic and the Internet is living for it. North West spent some time out with her mom, Kim Kardashian-West,...
HipHopDX.com
The-Dream Recalls Kanye West Falling Asleep While Recording 'All Of The Lights'
The-Dream helped write Kanye West’s “All of the Lights” from 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and also contributed additional vocals. During a recent appearance on Nile Rodgers’ Deep Hidden Meaning Radio show for Apple Music, he recalled Yeezy falling asleep during a studio session for the song.
hotnewhiphop.com
Xzibit: "There Will Be Blood" On Wife's Hands For Her Claim That He's Hiding Millions
Xzibit has joked about his failed marriage, but now it looks like he's not laughing. On Sunday, Xzibit's estranged wife, Krista Joiner, claimed that the rapper was hiding millions in cash in various vaults. She went on to allege that Xzibit was lying about having run into financial struggles, and that his weed business was doing just fine.
TMZ.com
Kanye West’s $57 Million Malibu Home Gutted and Far From Completion
Kanye West may have been hit by the supply chain crisis, because his floor-to-ceiling renovation of his Malibu home is far from completion. Ye paid just a skosh over $57 million for the Malibu beachfront home. He's using a famous architect ... Tadao Ando, but even he can't seem to accelerate the process. Then again, Kanye is famous for coming up with a plan and then changing it until it's exactly to his liking.
Complex
Watch Kendrick Lamar Bring Security Guard to Tears With Performance of “Love”
Kendrick Lamar brought a security guard to tears during a recent stop on his The Big Steppers Tour. In a viral clip circulating on social media, a security guard is seen wiping tears from his face while the Compton rapper performs “Love,” the Zacari-featured track off his 2017 album DAMN. The video ends with the guard collecting himself and rapping the line, “I’m like an exit away,” as he bobs his head to the beat.
Drake’s ‘Texts Go Green’ Ties Kendrick Lamar’s Record for Biggest Single-Week Drop on Billboard Hot 100
A new Drake song has officially tied the record Kendrick Lamar recently broke for the biggest single-week dip ever on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On Tuesday (July 5), Billboard's unveiling of its weekly Hot 100 chart showed that Drake's "Texts Go Green" from his polarizing Honestly, Nevermind album took a massive plunge this week, falling from No. 13 to No. 94. The 81-spot drop now sees Drizzy's single neck-and-neck with Kendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together" featuring Taylour Paige, which broke the very same record just over a month ago. Back on May 31, the aforementioned King Kendrick song from his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers LP coincidentally also moved down 81 spots on the coveted singles chart, dipping from No. 16 to No. 97.
COVIDpapi: Drake Postpones Young Money Reunion Show After Testing Positive For COVID-19
Drake takes to Instagram to announce he has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his Young Money Reunion show in Toronto.
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Thinks Ego Was Behind New York Hip Hop’s Demise
Fat Joe has a theory about what led to New York City Hip Hop no longer being on the throne, and he believes ego had a lot to do with it. Joey Crack hopped on Instagram earlier this week to explain that he thinks Atlanta watched how the NYC Hip Hop scene was moving in the 2000s and learned not to make the same mistakes by being much more collaborative.
BET
Wiz Khalifa Went Off On Two Los Angeles DJs During Live Performance, DJ Capri Speaks Out
About 30 minutes into the Grammy-nominated group's set, D-Roc fell to the floor and was carried off the stage. The rapper's father, Kenyatta Scott, said they were sitting on the porch on July 27 when a black truck pulled up, and three armed people jumped out. Watch Kelonte Gavin, Melvin...
Michael Bublé and Kids Help Wife Luisana in Baby Bump Art Tradition Ahead of Baby No. 4
Michael Bublé's family is sharing a sweet tradition in the weeks before they become a family of six. On Monday, Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, 34, shared photos from an art project with her whole family. The group worked together to make a cast of her pregnant belly, which she revealed is an ongoing tradition in a caption written in both English and Spanish.
hypebeast.com
DJ Khaled Announces Release Date of New Album 'GOD DID,' First Single With Drake and Lil Baby
DJ Khaled has unveiled a release date for his upcoming album GOD DID, along with the reveal of its lead single. GOD DID is set to drop August 26 via We The Best Music Group/Epic Records, while its lead single will be “Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby and will release August 5. The new track will continue Khaled and Drizzy’s partnership, with the pair previously working on the triple-platinum cuts “POPSTAR” and “For Free,” the platinum track “GREECE” and gold-certified numbers “To The Max” and “I’m On One” and “No New Friends,” both with Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. At the same time, Khaled and Lil Baby also extend their creative work together after the triple-platinum “Every Chance I Get” with Lil Durk and the platinum cut “You Stay” with Meek Mill and J Balvin.
thesource.com
Young Guru and Lenny S Deliver Praise for JAY-Z After Session for DJ Khaled’s Album: “1 of the Best Verses Ever”
JAY-Z normally drops off DJ Khaled a verse when it’s album time. This time he may have done something a bit different. Young Guru revealed Hov delivered a new verse for GOD DID and stated the effort cemented him even further as the “greatest of all time.”. Also...
