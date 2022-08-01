www.lascrucesbulletin.com
Carnitas Musica y Mas Fesival
Looking for a Labor Day celebration and sporting a deep love of community and music, a group of Silver City residents decided they should hold a grand fiesta of all fiestas and created the Carnitas Musica y Mas Festival held at Gough Park. One of the founders, Jose Ray said...
Luna County's COVID cases up 7.9%; New Mexico cases holding steady
New Mexico reported 6,637 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 6,821 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19. New Mexico ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 7.4% from the week before, with 906,593 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.73% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 28 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.
Red Dot Tour on Track
Silver City Art Association Studio Tour returns for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4. Bright RED DOTS will mark open studios. There is a map included on the official RED DOT Studio Tour brochure which can be found throughout Silver City including at tour headquarters, Light Art Space, 209 W. Broadway St.. The brochure features descriptions of the work to be found at each studio, hours and other information.
Here Come the Ducks
The Great American Duck Race is back and this year’s theme is “Racing to save the day.” The events are a collaboration sharing the “local hero” theme for 2022. “After two very difficult years, we want to come together and thank each hero in our community by dedicating the 43rd Annual Great American Duck Race to them,” organizers said in a press release. Events include the Duck Royalty Pageant and the Tournament of Ducks Parade that take place during the weekend’s events.
