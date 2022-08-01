New Mexico reported 6,637 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 6,821 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19. New Mexico ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 7.4% from the week before, with 906,593 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.73% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 28 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

