Announcing The Atlantic Festival 2022, September 21–23: Tickets Open Now for Subscribers Only

The Atlantic Festival returns in person for three days of must-attend conversations, experiences, and performances on September 21, 22, and 23––and for the first time will take place at The Wharf, which is also the future home of The Atlantic’s Washington, D.C., headquarters. The festival will be anchored on District Pier, with an immersive outdoor experience and programming extending into the evening along the Washington Channel and in venues across The Wharf. This is the first in-person Atlantic Festival since the fall of 2019; many events will also be streamed to subscribers and audiences registered for a free virtual ticket.

Subscribers have early access to ticketing and exclusive access to subscriber-only experiences. Tickets will be available for the general public on Tuesday, August 16. Guests can choose among All-Access, Three-Day, One-Day, or Three-Evening Passes.

Press should request a credential by emailing press@theatlantic.com.

The 14th-annual festival will feature main-stage interviews, forums, intimate breakout sessions, book talks, happy hours, and special evening programming about the ideas shaping a changing nation. Events will mirror the reporting that has defined The Atlantic over the past year––on the state of our country, threats to global democracy, politics, culture, the economy, the future of technology, and our individual mental health and well-being––and involve dozens of The Atlantic’s writers and editors, led by editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg. Speaker announcements and a schedule of events will be released in the coming weeks.

The festival will take place across a range of venues at The Wharf, including the Mead Center for American Theater (Arena Stage), District Pier, the Dockmaster Building, and 12 Stories. New to the festival this year is ticketed evening programming, which will be announced on August 16.

“Over three days, The Atlantic Festival will explore the ideas that captivate The Atlantic’s writers and audience most. After two years of virtual-only programming, The Wharf offers a vibrant and fresh backdrop to bring The Atlantic to life,” said Candace Montgomery, senior vice president and general manager of AtlanticLIVE.

The Atlantic Festival is the preeminent live exploration of The Atlantic’s journalism, driving headlines through conversations with the people at the center of the biggest stories. The virtual 2020 and 2021 festivals heard from Hillary Rodham Clinton, Tim Cook, Anthony Fauci, Nancy Pelosi, Ben Sasse, Marco Rubio, Sherrilyn Ifill, Rosario Dawson, Jeff Daniels, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The two most recent in-person festivals were both at the center of major news events: In 2018, the festival happened in the midst of the Senate confirmation hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh; in 2019, all eyes turned to the festival’s opening as Speaker Pelosi took the stage hours before announcing the first impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The 2022 Atlantic Festival is supported by Boston Consulting Group, CTIA, Pfizer, and Walton Family Foundation, as Presenting Level Underwriters; KPMG as a Supporting Level Underwriter; and Allstate, Edward Jones, Genentech, and John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation as Contributing Level Underwriters.

The Atlantic Festival

September 21–23, 2022

The Wharf, D.C., and Virtually

Ticketing: https://www.theatlantic.com/live/atlantic-festival-2022/

Press Questions: Email The Atlantic’s press team at press@theatlantic.com