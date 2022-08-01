ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Announcing The Atlantic Festival 2022, September 21–23: Tickets Open Now for Subscribers Only

The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SePc1_0h0YfMrM00

The Atlantic Festival returns in person for three days of must-attend conversations, experiences, and performances on September 21, 22, and 23––and for the first time will take place at The Wharf, which is also the future home of The Atlantic’s Washington, D.C., headquarters. The festival will be anchored on District Pier, with an immersive outdoor experience and programming extending into the evening along the Washington Channel and in venues across The Wharf. This is the first in-person Atlantic Festival since the fall of 2019; many events will also be streamed to subscribers and audiences registered for a free virtual ticket.

Subscribers have early access to ticketing and exclusive access to subscriber-only experiences. Tickets will be available for the general public on Tuesday, August 16. Guests can choose among All-Access, Three-Day, One-Day, or Three-Evening Passes.

Press should request a credential by emailing press@theatlantic.com.

The 14th-annual festival will feature main-stage interviews, forums, intimate breakout sessions, book talks, happy hours, and special evening programming about the ideas shaping a changing nation. Events will mirror the reporting that has defined The Atlantic over the past year––on the state of our country, threats to global democracy, politics, culture, the economy, the future of technology, and our individual mental health and well-being––and involve dozens of The Atlantic’s writers and editors, led by editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg. Speaker announcements and a schedule of events will be released in the coming weeks.

The festival will take place across a range of venues at The Wharf, including the Mead Center for American Theater (Arena Stage), District Pier, the Dockmaster Building, and 12 Stories. New to the festival this year is ticketed evening programming, which will be announced on August 16.

“Over three days, The Atlantic Festival will explore the ideas that captivate The Atlantic’s writers and audience most. After two years of virtual-only programming, The Wharf offers a vibrant and fresh backdrop to bring The Atlantic to life,” said Candace Montgomery, senior vice president and general manager of AtlanticLIVE.

The Atlantic Festival is the preeminent live exploration of The Atlantic’s journalism, driving headlines through conversations with the people at the center of the biggest stories. The virtual 2020 and 2021 festivals heard from Hillary Rodham Clinton, Tim Cook, Anthony Fauci, Nancy Pelosi, Ben Sasse, Marco Rubio, Sherrilyn Ifill, Rosario Dawson, Jeff Daniels, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The two most recent in-person festivals were both at the center of major news events: In 2018, the festival happened in the midst of the Senate confirmation hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh; in 2019, all eyes turned to the festival’s opening as Speaker Pelosi took the stage hours before announcing the first impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The 2022 Atlantic Festival is supported by Boston Consulting Group, CTIA, Pfizer, and Walton Family Foundation, as Presenting Level Underwriters; KPMG as a Supporting Level Underwriter; and Allstate, Edward Jones, Genentech, and John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation as Contributing Level Underwriters.

The Atlantic Festival

September 21–23, 2022

The Wharf, D.C., and Virtually

Ticketing: https://www.theatlantic.com/live/atlantic-festival-2022/

Press Questions: Email The Atlantic’s press team at press@theatlantic.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewashingtondc100.com

Five days of DC JazzFest

Celebrate all things jazz at the DC JazzFest, Aug. 31-Sept. 4. While the first DC JazzFest concert took place at the Lincoln Theater in 2004, the festival now features multiple waterfront stages and spans a dozen neighborhoods offering a variety of jazz experiences, most of which are free to attend.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

Ward 7 Celebration Promotes Transit and Fun

Hundreds of people walked, biked, roller skated and rode motor scooters in the strip of Benning Road NE that encompasses Minnesota Avenue NE on the west and East Capitol Street on the east to observe the booths and partake in the food and entertainment at the second annual Taste of Ward 7 event held on July 29-30. The post Ward 7 Celebration Promotes Transit and Fun appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

NEW: Whitlow’s is coming back — but not to Arlington

Beloved local watering hole Whitlow’s is making a comeback in the place it first opened: D.C. The longtime Clarendon bar on Wilson Blvd closed last June after its lease expired. It has since been replaced by nightlife and music venue B Live, which opened in May. Before its closure,...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
Commercial Observer

Cloudforce Renews and Expands at National Harbor

Cloudforce, a cloud solution company, is staying in National Harbor and tripling its space, according to the company. The company is moving from its 5,000-square-foot space at 120 Waterfront Street in Oxon Hill, Md., to a 15,000-square-foot space on the top floor of the five-story building. The lease is for five years.
OXON HILL, MD
mymcmedia.org

Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years

The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
alxnow.com

Metal Supermarkets opening just outside Alexandria

A new metal shop opening just outside the city means Tiki Bar patrons won’t be the only things getting hammered by the end of the month. While Metal Supermarkets is technically opening just beyond Alexandria proper’s borders, like the cannabis dispensary before it, it’s interesting enough to be worth ‘steeling’ from FFXnow.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

10 Classic Hometown Fairs and Carnivals to Visit in NoVA

Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. One Loudoun Carnival at...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Jeffrey Goldberg
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Jeff Daniels
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Sherrilyn Ifill
DC News Now

Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
WASHINGTON, DC
tornadopix.com

Townhouse in the capital away from the “hustle and bustle”

There are eighty townhouses making a big splash in a quiet spot in the Michigan Park neighborhood of northeastern Washington. Nadia Purvis, Director of Sales at EYA, marketing agent for JO Associates LLC, said the site was once part of St. Joseph’s School. Purvis said the EYA worked with the Josephites and the DC Historic Preservation Review Board to secure the school’s landmark historic landmark protection. Some of the land surrounding the institute has been designated as open space available to the public, including a new neighborhood playground.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

How Long is the Flight From Philadelphia to Washington DC?

- The flight time from Philadelphia to Washington DC is roughly one hour and thirty-three minutes, assuming you travel nonstop. The actual flight duration may vary depending on the flight path, airline, and type of aircraft used. Some flights take about twenty-seven minutes, while others take just one hour and twenty-one minutes. The flight duration from Philadelphia to Washington, DC, depends on several factors, including the airline, the aircraft type, and the time the passengers must wait at an intermediate airport.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thezebra.org

Arena Stage: Riveting New Musical “American Prophet – Frederick Douglass in His Own Words” is Must-See Tribute To Great Orator

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Who could have imagined Frederick Douglass’s words set to music? Two men did. Director Charles Randolph-Wright (recipient of Arena’s 2022 American Artist Award), who co-wrote the book with lyricist and composer Marcus Hummon, believed it could be done, and to that end, the two men have put forth a sweeping historical musical that will henceforth be a must-see tribute to the great orator’s legacy.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Economy#The Washington Channel
WBAL Radio

Dan Cox spoke on the C4 and Bryan Nehman Show

More than two weeks after the primary, Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Governor is making a promise to his party. Cox at a National Night Out Event in West Baltimore, the same event where Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared and others spoke, told C4 and Dan Joseph that he's not giving up in the city or any Democratic area as he is set to face Wes Moore in the general election.
MARYLAND STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store

Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Yes, items from RFK Stadium will be auctioned before demolition

WASHINGTON — A local sports landmark is being torn down, but not before fans are given a chance to buy a piece of history. The demolition contract obtained by WUSA9 includes a clause that will allow fans to buy memorabilia, like seats from the stands and even the scoreboard from inside RFK Stadium in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
popville.com

What in the holy Helen of Troy is This?

My family had a friend stop by their place in Georgetown to check the mail and someone had dropped a dead fish through their mail slot? I…what? Has this happened to anyone else?”
WASHINGTON, DC
The Atlantic

Trump Supporters Think They’re in a Fight to the Death

For all the defects Donald Trump has as a politician, he does possess certain skills, among them an almost preternatural ability to tap into the sensibilities—the id—of the American right. More than any other Republican candidate in 2016, Trump was in sync with the base of the party. He still is, as he prepares for what looks like another run for the presidency.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Malia's Kitchen to open at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Will soon join the line-up of restaurants in the Dining Terrace food court at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. Started as a popular, family-owned food truck, Malia's is making the transition to bricks-and-mortar at the mall. The truck's menu includes crab cakes, chicken tenders, pork chops, fried chicken, pasta, hush puppies and funnel cake fries. Malia's Kitchen will bring homestyle cuisine to the food court starting this fall, the mall announced in a statement.
BETHESDA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott defends position on squeegee Kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When it comes to squeegee kids, Mayor Brandon Scott is resisting any suggestion that he, and state's attorney nominee Ivan Bates, are not on the same page. The mayor has long resisted attempts to allow police to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections. However, Ivan...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

100K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy