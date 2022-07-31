State of homelessness | Lack of homes is still biggest hurdle to housing in Humboldt County

www.advocate-news.com
Related
kymkemp.com
Coast Central Credit Union Offering $100,000 to Support Local Organizations Throughout the Tri-County Area
Coast Central Credit Union (CCCU) announced that the fall 2022 round of its Community Investment Program is now open. A total of $100,000 is available to support local organizations throughout its tri-county area. Grant amounts generally range from $3,000 to a maximum of $25,000, and there are usually 8 to 12 recipients. The giving program was created in 2008, and since then has awarded a total of over $1.8 million to nearly 200 organizations throughout Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity counties. Recent grant recipients have included Dream Quest Youth Partnership, Hospice of Humboldt, and Weaverville Fire Protection.
kymkemp.com
Eureka Recycling Center to Temporarily Close Beginning Tomorrow
Beginning August 1, 2022 Arcata residents will need to find a new location to recycle certain items. The Humboldt Waste Management Authority (HWMA) will be temporarily closing the Eureka Recycling Center on West Hawthorne Street in Eureka. According to HWMA, the Transfer Station side of the facility will continue to accept household recycling (glass, plastic, paper, cardboard, cans), carpet, tires, and hazardous waste materials (batteries, lightbulbs, chemicals, etc.).
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt, Going Down!
Not a bad view for paintin’! The Eureka Street Art Festival is in full swing with nightly art walks to the event’s various project locations. But it’s local artist Tess Yinger — tackling their first ever solo mural project! — who inarguably scored the dreamiest workspace along Eureka’s waterfront. Kudos!
krcrtv.com
Humboldt OES posts orbital debris warning Saturday, clears within hours
EUREKA, Calif. — At 12:29 a.m. Saturday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services posted to Facebook, warning that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket was expected to reenter the Earth's atmosphere at any of several possible locations, including Northern California. "I received an email from our [California Office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
kymkemp.com
Redwood Memorial Hospital Receives Five Star Rating
Press release from Providence Humboldt County Hospitals:. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently released their Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2022 and Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital (RMH) was one of just 431 hospitals nationwide to receive the highest CMS rating of five stars. Over 3000 hospitals...
krcrtv.com
Klamath River resident describes watching McKinney Fire burn his hometown
SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — It was eerily quiet in the town of Klamath River Sunday afternoon after the McKinney Fire jumped the river and destroyed multiple buildings in this small Siskiyou County town. Rodger Derry first moved to Klamath River in the 70s and it’s home to...
kymkemp.com
2 New Deaths, 5 New Hospitalizations, 181 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 70s as well as one aged 80 or older. Five new hospitalizations including four residents in their 70s and one aged 80 or older were also reported. An additional 119 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:13 p.m.: Photo] Explosion Rocks Rio Dell
First reports indicate a shipping container with solar batteries located in the River’s Edge RV Park in Rio Dell exploded about 11:21 a.m. According to Emily Scoles who is a Rio Dell resident, “It shook the ground and windows all over town and [S]cotia…It wasnt deep like a mortar…it sounded tinny like metal.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Jeri Lorraine Colby Garza, 1952-2022
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Jeri Lorraine Colby Garza. Jeri was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife and mother. She was a happy partner to Chuck Freeman for over 40 years. A proud grandmother and new great-grandmother, also a friend of so many people, she will be remembered and greatly missed.
lostcoastoutpost.com
The Dolos is Still There, But The Trees Are Gone
You will recognize, in the picture above, the locus of the most hot-button issue in Eureka these days: Whether and how to save the giant concrete dolos that sits in the former Chamber of Commerce lot on Broadway, right next to Harbor Lanes. That dolos gotta go to make way...
kymkemp.com
Alert Neighbor Leads to Arrest of Wanted Man
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 3, 2022, at about 6:44 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oregontoday.net
Quake, August 1
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, July 31. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Hot August Nights Brings Classic Cars and Bikes to Myers Flat
Prizes Available from local business donations. Cruise starts from your location down to Myers Flat Saloon. Then cruise with the crowd down The Avenue. We will be doing 50s inspired food and drinks. Spectators welcome! The more the merrier!!!
Comments / 0