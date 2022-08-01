Richland County Man Charged with 5th OVI

Description: Mr. Kegley was last seen wearing black Harley Davidson t-shirt, blue hoodie, jeans, and black shoes. On August 1, 2022, at 6:00 PM, Mr. Charles Kegley walked away from the hospital on foot and has not been heard from since. Mr. Kegley suffers from Dementia. Law Enforcement are concerned for his safety. The incident took place in Richland County, OH on West 2Nd Street in the city of Mansfield 44902.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO