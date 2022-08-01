Richland County Man Charged with 5th OVI

yourradioplace.com
Canton man dies in Paris Township crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — An investigation is underway by the Ohio State Highway Patrol after a one-vehicle crash killed a 55-year-old Canton man in Stark County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The crash happened...
1 dead after Stark County crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 55-year-old man dead in Stark County.
Car collides with semi in Columbiana County
Troopers were called to State Route 14 near State Route 170 around 5:30 a.m.
Ohio police K-9 Stabbed: How is the dog doing?
A Lorain Police K-9 is recovering at home and is expected to eventually return to duty after he was stabbed while on the job.
Woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Monday night after a head-on collision in Knox County. Samantha O’Rourke, 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on State Route 661 near Airport Road at 6:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven southbound by a 36-year-old went left of center and struck O’Rourke’s […]
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Vehicle crashes into Ohio senior living facility, killing two people
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A deadly accident happened in Woodsfield at a senior living facility Wednesday afternoon. Woodsfield Fire Chief Mike Young tells 7News that authorities were called around 12:50 p.m. to the facility where a vehicle had crashed into the building and trapped two people. The car landed on top of two people […]
Senecaville Police Department to be taken over by the Guernsey County Sheriff's Department
SENECAVILLE, Ohio – By mid-August, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Department is expected to take over operations of the Senecaville Police Department. According to Steve Thompson, Director of Public Safety for Senecaville, the police department will be disbanding and one of the major issues has been finding officers to fill open positions. The Sheriff’s office has currently been patrolling the area.
Vehicle auction planned by the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Vehicle Auction is set for Saturday August 13, at 10:00 a.m. The auction will be held at the Sheriff’s Office Evidence Building on Adamsville Road in Zanesville. According to Sheriff Matt Lutz, people can purchase the vehicles with cash or...
Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
ashlandsource.com
14 people charged criminally in Ashland County Common Pleas in July
ASHLAND — The following criminal charges were filed in July with Ashland County Court of Common Pleas. • Adam Beck, 21, of Sullivan, was charged with failure to provide notice of change of address and tampering with evidence. The charges were filed by the Ashland County Sheriff's Office on July 1 in connection with an incident authorities say happened from April 13 to July 1.
Ohio man dies in crash that overturned his vehicle
A man in Ohio has died after his car crashed on Tuesday morning. 84-year-old William Stone of Cambridge died after a crash that happened on Interstate 77 south near milepost 29 in Noble County. The Highway Patrol says Stone crossed the median, struck an embankment and overturned his vehicle. Stone was allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Charles J. Kegley
Description: Mr. Kegley was last seen wearing black Harley Davidson t-shirt, blue hoodie, jeans, and black shoes. On August 1, 2022, at 6:00 PM, Mr. Charles Kegley walked away from the hospital on foot and has not been heard from since. Mr. Kegley suffers from Dementia. Law Enforcement are concerned for his safety. The incident took place in Richland County, OH on West 2Nd Street in the city of Mansfield 44902.
Three People Injured following Fire in Belmont County
POWHATAN POINT, Ohio — Three people were flown by a medical helicopter Tuesday following a fire at a Powhatan point home. According to Fire Chief David Lenz, the call came in around 12:30 pm and when Lenz arrived on the scene flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home.
whbc.com
OSP: Canton Man Killed in Paris Crash
PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old Canton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Route 172 near Autumn Avenue NE in Paris Township last night. The state patrol says Christopher Bowling went off the road and hit a ditch and an embankment. He was...
Zanesville man arrested on drug charges in West Virginia
A Zanesville man has been charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs in Elkins, West Virginia on Sunday. According to the Elkins Police Department, Arkimeem Vaughn, 49, was pulled over during a traffic stop when responding officers noticed the passenger in his vehicle was a wanted individual. Responding officers...
Drug arrest made in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie reports Jessie A. Short, 39, of 612 Fairground Street in. Caldwell has been charged with illegal assembly/possession of chemicals that may be used for. the manufacture of methamphetamines. Charges against Short stem from a search warrant executed by Noble County...
Defendant in explosives case taken into custody at arraignment
An Austintown man who was indicted on a charge of having dangerous explosives was taken into custody Tuesday at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Ohio man arrested after being charged for a 5th OVI offense
OHIO- An Ohio man has been arrested after his fifth OVI charge. Officials say that the 39-year-old Chad R. Cordwell, from Richland County, stole a vehicle and caused two separate crashes on Saturday. The first crash happened on Route 250 after the stolen vehicle hit a mirror on a truck when Cordwell allegedly tried to […]
Knox Pages
Aug. 1 Knox County Grand Jury indicts 5
MOUNT VERNON — A Texas man was among those indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on Aug. 1, 2022. Joel T. Lindeman of Mission, Texas, was indicted on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and interference with custody, a fifth-degree felony. Don't Miss...
