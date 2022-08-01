Kayak tours continue in Belmont County

yourradioplace.com
Related
Major upgrades keep cargo moving along Ohio River in Columbiana County
Transportation and shipping upgrades along the Ohio River in Columbiana County are getting more money thanks to a state grant.
Your Radio Place
Boil advisories listed for Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Water Department has announced two separate water boil advisories for the city. One affects Stewart, Clairmont and parts of Blane and Scott Avenues in addition to parts of Franklin Drive and North 18th Street. The other advisory affects parts of Highland Avenue.
Your Radio Place
August Hometown Hereos
Bill has been a proactive community member for many years. Bill is a Lieutenant with the South Zanesville Fire Department where he dedicates a lot of his time to assure the safety, of the residents, of Springfield Township, and the Village of South Zanesville. Bill works full time in medical transportation where he directs wheelchair transports of patients throughout the state of Ohio assuring they get to their appointments on time and the continuity of their medical care is consistent. Bill is also very active in many charities including playing Santa at Christmas time, volunteering for multiple county parades and interacting with the kids as well as joining Habitat For Humanities where he directed building a playhouse for under privileged youth in his community.
WTOV 9
Bear carving causes excitement along Jefferson County road
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An uncommon art form is drawing some attention in Jefferson County. Mike Lewis had a tree removed from his yard for the safety of his house and nearby power lines. What was left was a 7-foot tree stump where Lewis found inspiration. After a week...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
West Virginia submits charging station plan; Wheeling to be a host
The West Virginia Department of Transportation has released its preliminary plan of proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations and submitted it to the federal government.
WHIZ
Meet Biscuit, The Happiest Pup on the Pike
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has plenty of tail wagging companions ready to be placed into a steady home. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to Biscuit, a playful pup that enjoys life. “Biscuit actually came from an owner release, no fault of...
Your Radio Place
Zanesville included in Ohio Department of Health's program to improve health and lives of its residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Health has announced that ODH and its Office of Health Opportunity has awarded $6.89 million to 26 organizations to fund projects designed to address community conditions that impact health and improve the lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones. The Zanesville...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio Valley Pride Festival events bring up concerns at Wheeling City Council
At the Wheeling City Council meeting, Councilman, Ben Seidler, delivered his remarks to a presentation regarding the Ohio Valley Pride Festival that occurred two weekends ago. “The level of crudeness that happened over the weekend two weeks ago with music at an event that was supposed to be a family-friendly event, where all were welcome […]
WTAP
The City of Parkersburg installs new public safety blue light towers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two new public safety blue light towers have been placed in Point Park and Quincy Park. The towers are 24/7-- 365 one touch safety towers that will give calls to the Wood County 911 center with the simple touch of a button. When the button is...
Your Radio Place
Officials get ODOT Intersection Improvement Project update in Barnesville
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation Intersection Improvement Project that started July 25 in Barnesville will continue through September. The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival will take place Sept. 22-25 and the improvement project will not be complete according to officials. The project would concentrate on the State Route 800 (Chestnut Street) and State Route 147 (Main Street) intersection which is the main intersection in the village.
Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7 days with no water and porta jons placed outside for a West Virginia town
WETZEL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) In late July, four main water lines broke in Pine Grove. Since then, homes and businesses have either had only a trickle of water or no water at all. Since then, officials and volunteers have been scrambling to fix the problem and help the residents. They say it’s a 40-year-old […]
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
Your Radio Place
Coshocton County will test warning sirens today
The tests will take place in Bakersville, Conesville, Coshocton City, Coshocton City Schools, Canal Lewisville, Pleasant Valley, West Lafayette and Walhonding Valley Fire Stations. When needed, each siren is capable of notifying the public of a possible tornado or fire.
WTAP
Programming alert for over-the-air viewers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP and our family of stations will be unavailable to over-the-air customers only Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. This is due to electrical work being done at the transmitter site.
West Virginia racehorse euthanized on track after collapse
WEST VIRGINIA- A racehorse at Mountaineer Casino in New Cumberland was euthanized after it collapsed on the track. According to horse racing results company Equibase, ‘Little Christy’ had a “bad step and fell in mid-stretch, being euthanized on the track.’ This comes after a federal judge says a national horse racing authority cannot enforce its […]
Your Radio Place
Guernsey County area leaders celebrated Appalachia's Future with Governor Dewine
Area superintendents Devvon Dettra of RollingHills , Matt Sheridan of Mid-East Career and Technical Center were joined by Randy Lucas of the Educational Service Center and Norm Blanchard of the Guernsey County Port Authority. The Governor met with most of the individuals to discuss needs and concerns in South-Eastern Ohio...
Your Radio Place
National Night Out takes place tonight in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – National Night Out will take place tonight at the Cambridge City Park pavilion from 6 to 9 o’clock. National Night Out is a nationwide event in an attempt to grow relationships between residents and local law enforcement agencies. It will feature a variety of activates...
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
Comments / 1