Kayak tours continue in Belmont County

Bill has been a proactive community member for many years. Bill is a Lieutenant with the South Zanesville Fire Department where he dedicates a lot of his time to assure the safety, of the residents, of Springfield Township, and the Village of South Zanesville. Bill works full time in medical transportation where he directs wheelchair transports of patients throughout the state of Ohio assuring they get to their appointments on time and the continuity of their medical care is consistent. Bill is also very active in many charities including playing Santa at Christmas time, volunteering for multiple county parades and interacting with the kids as well as joining Habitat For Humanities where he directed building a playhouse for under privileged youth in his community.

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO