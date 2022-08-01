ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Kayak tours continue in Belmont County

By AVC News
 2 days ago
Your Radio Place

Boil advisories listed for Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Water Department has announced two separate water boil advisories for the city. One affects Stewart, Clairmont and parts of Blane and Scott Avenues in addition to parts of Franklin Drive and North 18th Street. The other advisory affects parts of Highland Avenue.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

August Hometown Hereos

Bill has been a proactive community member for many years. Bill is a Lieutenant with the South Zanesville Fire Department where he dedicates a lot of his time to assure the safety, of the residents, of Springfield Township, and the Village of South Zanesville. Bill works full time in medical transportation where he directs wheelchair transports of patients throughout the state of Ohio assuring they get to their appointments on time and the continuity of their medical care is consistent. Bill is also very active in many charities including playing Santa at Christmas time, volunteering for multiple county parades and interacting with the kids as well as joining Habitat For Humanities where he directed building a playhouse for under privileged youth in his community.
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Meet Biscuit, The Happiest Pup on the Pike

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has plenty of tail wagging companions ready to be placed into a steady home. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to Biscuit, a playful pup that enjoys life. “Biscuit actually came from an owner release, no fault of...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Officials get ODOT Intersection Improvement Project update in Barnesville

BARNESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation Intersection Improvement Project that started July 25 in Barnesville will continue through September. The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival will take place Sept. 22-25 and the improvement project will not be complete according to officials. The project would concentrate on the State Route 800 (Chestnut Street) and State Route 147 (Main Street) intersection which is the main intersection in the village.
BARNESVILLE, OH
WETM 18 News

Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed

DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Your Radio Place

Coshocton County will test warning sirens today

The tests will take place in Bakersville, Conesville, Coshocton City, Coshocton City Schools, Canal Lewisville, Pleasant Valley, West Lafayette and Walhonding Valley Fire Stations. When needed, each siren is capable of notifying the public of a possible tornado or fire.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Programming alert for over-the-air viewers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP and our family of stations will be unavailable to over-the-air customers only Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. This is due to electrical work being done at the transmitter site.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia racehorse euthanized on track after collapse

WEST VIRGINIA- A racehorse at Mountaineer Casino in New Cumberland was euthanized after it collapsed on the track. According to horse racing results company Equibase, ‘Little Christy’ had a “bad step and fell in mid-stretch, being euthanized on the track.’ This comes after a federal judge says a national horse racing authority cannot enforce its […]
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV
Your Radio Place

National Night Out takes place tonight in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – National Night Out will take place tonight at the Cambridge City Park pavilion from 6 to 9 o’clock. National Night Out is a nationwide event in an attempt to grow relationships between residents and local law enforcement agencies. It will feature a variety of activates...
CAMBRIDGE, OH

