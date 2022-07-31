Judge extends TRO delaying removal of Oakland homeless camp

www.advocate-news.com
Bay Area residents sue city of San Jose over a Whole Foods proposal
The lawsuit alleges that increased traffic and emissions could arise from this Whole Foods.
Drought-friendly lawn makeovers take root among Santa Clara County homeowners
SAN JOSE -- As the drought drags on, there is surging demand in Santa Clara County for rebates that pay you back for removing a water-thirsty lawn."I have so much more appreciation for the California native plants now," said Julie Garrett, who re-landscaped her front yard in San Jose.She used drought tolerant plants, and a patch of UC Verde buffalograss — a new alternative turf grass that can go long periods without water."It's very drought resistant. We only water it once every two weeks in the summer and not at all the rest of the year," Garrett said.The best part...
Police activity blocks traffic on southbound Highway 101 in San Francisco
Southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco were blocked Monday morning because of police activity, the city's Department of Emergency Management reported.People were being urged to avoid the area of southbound 101 at Division and Bryant streets just before the Interstate 80 split. There were emergency crews on the scene, the department said.Traffic on southbound 101 was backed up past Market Street and onto Octavia and other city streets in Hayes Valley.As of 11:40 a.m., the roadway was cleared but traffic remained backed up to Van Ness Ave.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Kaiser Permanente workers announce plans for indefinite strike in Northern California
"This status quo cannot go on one more day. Patients are suffering. Therapists are leaving. Kaiser is blatantly ignoring new state laws."
