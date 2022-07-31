Judge extends TRO delaying removal of Oakland homeless camp

SAN JOSE -- As the drought drags on, there is surging demand in Santa Clara County for rebates that pay you back for removing a water-thirsty lawn."I have so much more appreciation for the California native plants now," said Julie Garrett, who re-landscaped her front yard in San Jose.She used drought tolerant plants, and a patch of UC Verde buffalograss — a new alternative turf grass that can go long periods without water."It's very drought resistant. We only water it once every two weeks in the summer and not at all the rest of the year," Garrett said.The best part...

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO