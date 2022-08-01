Manhattan Fun Fair And Bingo For Forget Me Not Animal Rescue

www.star967.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
star967.net
National Night Out Event Set For Tuesday, Aug. 2, At Monee Reservoir
Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with a meet-and-greet with area first responders, including the Monee, Crete and Forest Preserve District police departments and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation police. The free, all-ages event will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Preserve...
star967.net
Joliet Police Host National Night Out At Joliet Memorial Stadium
The Joliet Police Department hopes you join them on Tuesday, August 2nd for National Night Out at Busey Bank’s Joliet Memorial Stadium. Meet your Joliet Police Department officers, plus there will be Child Safety seat checks and giveaways from Target and Walgreens. There will be a children’s bike rodeo,...
star967.net
Mega Millions Mega Winner Still Hasn’t Claimed $1.34B Jackpot
Illinois Lottery officials say the winner of last week’s one-point-34 billion dollar jackpot has yet to come forward. They’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets to see if they’ve won. The ticket was sold at a Des Plaines gas station. But we may never know their name even when they do come forward. Illinois lottery winners of 250-thousand dollars or more can choose not to have their names revealed.
star967.net
Faculty Union Awards $7,300 in Student Scholarships & Fall Semester Begins Aug. 22
The Joliet Junior College Faculty Union has awarded $7,300 in scholarships to local students. “As educators, we understand the value of life-long education, and we are pleased that we can assist students as they pursue their academic goals,” said Bob Marcink, JJC Faculty Union president. Scholarships ranged from $300...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
star967.net
Carvana Is Open for Business Again in Illinois
Carvana is allowed to resume sales in Illinois. A DuPage County judge has agreed to let the nationwide used car dealer run operations in Illinois. Last month, the state suspended Carvana’s license for the second time in three months. Customers had complained to the Illinois Secretary of State’s office about delays in receiving title information. Carvana appealed the suspension and the judge agreed to let the company sell cars until the end of this month, when the case returns to court.
star967.net
Authorities Responding to Active Shooter in Morris
WJOL has learned that an Active Shooter Investigation is underway in the city of Morris. According to WCSJ Radio, Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley has confirmed an active shooter investigation in the 400/500 block of Twilight Drive, which is south of I-80. Mike Lorber, a helicopter reporter for NBC5Chicago, is reporting that checkpoints are being set up at I-80 exit ramps.
star967.net
NHRA Drag Racing Returns To Route 66 Raceway
The first professional racing event to take place at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet since 2019 will happen this weekend August 5th through the 7th. The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Alan Reinhart, legendary NHRA track announcer says this could signal more racing for Joliet. The NHRA race’s highest series, the Camping World Top Fuel Series could make a return as early as next year.
star967.net
Minor Damage From Storms but a 13 year old girl in critical condition following lightening strike in Chicago.
The severe storms that were predicted for Wednesday didn’t materialize. Although some areas reported minor damage. Downed trees reported in the New Lenox area. Meanwhile, a 13-year-old girl is in the hospital after getting struck by lightning at the Garfield Park Conservatory. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A series of.
IN THIS ARTICLE
star967.net
Stabbing Victim Gets Help From Gas Station Employee
Joliet police officers respond to a gas station on Jefferson Street Monday night after a stabbing victim was reported on the premises. It was at 7:46 p.m. officers were sent to Murphy Express gas station (2504 West Jefferson Street) for a stabbing victim on the premises. Information gathered at the...
star967.net
Chicago Crash Leaves Illinois State Trooper Injured On Kennedy Expressway
An Illinois State trooper is hurt after his squad car was struck by another vehicle on the Kenndey Expressway near O’Hare Airport. Authorities say the trooper was pulled over on the shoulder early this morning while investigating a traffic incident. A jeep then struck his squad car just east of Cumberland Avenue. The trooper and the driver of the Jeep were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
star967.net
Will County State’s Attorney Approves Charges Against Woman For Stabbing a Bolingbrook Man
A Bolingbrook woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after stabbing a 25-year-old man in a domestic dispute. Twenty-nine year old As’Jaica L. Murry was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on Tuesday. It was on August 1st that Bolingbrook police officers were dispatched to the 300...
star967.net
Will County Achieves Energy Efficiency Recognition from U.S. Department of Energy
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has recognized Will County for achieving its energy savings goal as a partner in the national Better Buildings Challenge. County government has achieved energy savings of 23% due to coordinated efficiency efforts across its building portfolio. “I’m proud that Will County has surpassed our...
Comments / 0