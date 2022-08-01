www.lascrucesbulletin.com
Carnitas Musica y Mas Fesival
Looking for a Labor Day celebration and sporting a deep love of community and music, a group of Silver City residents decided they should hold a grand fiesta of all fiestas and created the Carnitas Musica y Mas Festival held at Gough Park. One of the founders, Jose Ray said...
Red Dot Tour on Track
Silver City Art Association Studio Tour returns for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4. Bright RED DOTS will mark open studios. There is a map included on the official RED DOT Studio Tour brochure which can be found throughout Silver City including at tour headquarters, Light Art Space, 209 W. Broadway St.. The brochure features descriptions of the work to be found at each studio, hours and other information.
KofC Car Show fills Gough Park
The second annual Knights of Columbus Car Show took place Saturday at Gough Park with more than 100 cars filling the streets surrounding the park, as well as food, vendors, a beer garden from Q’s Southern Bistro and live music from the Illusion Band, Angelica Padilla and others. “The...
Murray Mystery
Staff at the Murray Hotel in Silver City is working hard to solve some mysteries about the hotel and would like your help. After being closed for many years, hotel rooms and the ballroom at the hotel have been operating since a renovation was completed in 2012. One of the areas of the hotel not yet renovated is the bar. In the bar there is a mural titled “The Branding Room – A Tribute to Grant County Ranchers.” The lower right side of the mural has been lost. We are asking for help locating either a photograph or the sketch used to paint the mural so we can add the missing brands when the mural is restored.
National Night Out is Tuesday
National Night Out – the annual event that promotes drug and crime prevention, strengthens community relations, and encourages neighborhood camaraderie – will be held Tuesday evening in Downtown Las Cruces. The free and kid-friendly event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, along Main Street...
Luna County 4-H takes pre-orders for annual chile roast
DEMING - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, according to Luna County 4-H members. It’s Chile Season!. Luna County 4-H will be having its annual 4-H Chile Roast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 20 and 21, at the Southwestern New Mexico State Fairgrounds located at 4300 Raymond Reed Blvd. The fairgrounds are in the Industrial Park area.
Dreamy moon gazing with Branigan Library and the Astronomical Society of Las Cruces
Join Thomas Branigan Memorial Library and the Astronomical Society of Las Cruces in Albert Johnson Park, 896 N. Main St., at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, for a romantic moon gazing. Learn about the moon and using telescopes. The library will provide a celestial-inspired selection of romance titles and...
Fall 2022 Youth Sportsmanship Basketball Individual participant registration
The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department will offer the following individual registrations for the upcoming Fall Youth Sportsmanship Basketball League. There will be four age divisions offered to all genders between the ages of 4 and 11, and divisions for middle school boys and girls (12-14U). Proof of age, or a *Parks & Recreation Activity ID Card is required to register.
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
Burn Restrictions to be lifted Thursday
The Las Cruces Fire Department will lift restrictions on open burning effective 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. At that time, Las Cruces residents can obtain burn permits at seven of the fire stations within the city. The fire station at Las Cruces International Airport does not issue burn permits. The Las Cruces Fire Department requires residents and businesses to follow all rules and regulations pertaining to open burning within the city.
New Mexico State defeats Nassau Rockets 105-78 in Bahamas’ opener
NASSAU, Bahamas (KTSM) – It was merely an exhibition game, but the New Mexico State basketball team got the Greg Heiar era off to a good start. In their first game of a four-game foreign tour in the Bahamas, the Aggies rolled past the Nassau Rockets 105-78, as Kyle Feit buried six three-pointers and a […]
District launches new public input portal
Students, parents, staff and members of the Las Cruces Public Schools community have a new, direct way to communicate with the district. The LCPS homepage now features a Public Input button on the center of the page, linking visitors to a direct communication platform for general school concerns, compliments or feedback.
Mother, grandparents of boy mauled by dogs indicted
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people have been indicted in the dog mauling incident involving the death of 6-year-old boy Avery Jackson-Dunphy. The mother Danika Jackson, grandfather Kevin Owens, and grandmother Leslie Owens have all been charged with child abuse resulting in death. Back on November 22, 2021, a 9-1-1 call was made regarding […]
3 Las Crucens arrested in connection to a murder in Colorado
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Boulder County Sheriff deputies in Colorado arrested three people from Las Cruces in connection with the murder of New Mexico woman who was found dead in Boulder last week. 25-year-old Alexis Baca was found dead near a popular trailhead. Deputies charging Jami Alonso Moore with first degree murder and second-degree […]
Opinion piece: Government boondoggles shouldn’t be New Mexico way
This article first appeared in the Las Cruces Sun News on Sunday, July 31, 2022. New Mexico is always ranked among the “poor” states in the United States. But, as anyone who lives here or has taken stock of New Mexico’s abundant natural and cultural resources can tell you, we have no business being “poor.”
One man dead in officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man died following an officer-involved shooting. The incident happened on the 2600 block of South Valley Dr. between University Avenue and South Main Street. A portion of south Valley Drive, between University Avenue and south Main Street will be closed for most of the evening. Las Cruces Police Department […]
Officer-involved shooting near gas station in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- There's been an officer-involved shooting at the Chevron gas station at South Valley and University. Las Cruces police are on scene. The ABC-7 New Mexico Mobile Newsroom is on the way. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
25-year-old Las Cruces woman killed in rollover crash
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 25-year-old woman from Las Cruces died following a rollover crash on Saturday, according to New Mexico State Police. Odalis Aguilar Hernandez was a passenger in a Chevrolet truck that experienced a blowout and rolled over, according to police. The crash happened on...
Rollover crash east of Las Cruces leaves one dead
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash July 30, on U.S. Highway 70, east of Las Cruces. The single vehicle rollover took the life a woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle. Police say a 2002 Chevrolet truck was going west on U.S. 70 approaching the Nasa Rd. off […]
Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A fight broke out Saturday afternoon at a Hooters resulting in a shooting, according to officials at the Las Cruces Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 p.m at the Hooters near Mesilla Valley Mall. A fight between multiple people broke out in the parking lot of the restaurant and The post Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
