More than $77K in unclaimed funds available in St. Lucie County

www.wflx.com
Related
treasurecoast.com
St. Lucie County Commissioners Host Ribbon Cutting for State Road 70 Improvements Aug. 10
ST. LUCIE COUNTY – St. Lucie County Commissioners will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate traffic safety improvements completed by the Florida Department of Transportation at the intersection of State Road 70/Okeechobee Road and Midway Road on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the Douglas M. Anderson Emergency Operations Center.
wqcs.org
IRSC Veterans Center to Serve as Newest Early Voting Location in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County - Monday August 1, 2022: The St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker has announced that the Indian River State College (IRSC) Veterans Center of Excellence will serve as the newest early voting location for the upcoming Primary Election which will be held on August 23.
wqcs.org
Bidders at Treasure Coast Food Bank Auction Help Fund More than 131,500 Meals
St. Lucie County - Tuesday August 2, 2022: Bidders participating in the Summer Hunger Online Auction helped Treasure Coast Food Bank raise more than $16,000, enough to provide 131,576 meals for kids in need this summer. “We’re so grateful to everyone who took part in our Summer Hunger Online Auction,”...
Citizens insurance rates will soon climb for thousands of Floridians
In less than a month, one of Florida's largest home insurers is raising their rates for a majority of their customers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Gov. DeSantis announces new opioid recovery program
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced an expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network to help combat the opioid epidemic, according to a Wednesday press release by the Governor’s office. The release says CORE was first tested in Palm Beach County for about two years and...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
St. Lucie Public Schools Superintendent welcomes teachers, staff back to school
Over 4,000 St. Lucie Public Schools employees will head back to the classroom Wednesday, one week before the first day of school.
fox35orlando.com
Family receives refund after Florida vacation rental unexpectedly canceled
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Missouri family who booked a vacation rental home in Florida via VRBO only to find out it was unexpectedly canceled weeks before their trip, has received a full refund after FOX 35 News featured her story. "It's been terrible. It really has," Maggie Taite told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC Action News
Students can register for school with preferred name in 1 Florida school district
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is taking strides to be more LGBTQ+ friendly. Starting with the 2022-2023 school year, on their registration, students will be able to fill out what preferred name they'd like to go by. "As we talk about affirming...
wqcs.org
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens
Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this month
A major discount grocery store chain is hosting the grand opening of their newest Florida store this month. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of the discount grocery store chain Aldi, you'll be excited to learn that they are opening another new store in Florida this month.
Some voters say they got wrong ballots for primary elections. Updated forms are on the way.
With the primary elections just weeks away, some South Florida voters say they’ve received mail-in ballots — only to realize they have the wrong candidates and races on them. Debby Eisinger, who previously served as Cooper City mayor, is currently a Fort Lauderdale resident and said she was one of the people who received an incorrect ballot. “It was mailed to my residence, but I knew it wasn’t ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design
Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
Florida woman crawls 300 ft through sewer to save kitten
A Florida woman was determined to go through absolute filth just to save a kitten that was stuck in a sewer, according to a news report.
VP Harris Says Resiliency Money Coming To South Florida
Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday that $50 million is headed to South Florida to help protect low-lying neighborhoods from sea-level rise and storm surge. Harris said the money is part of addressing a growing “climate crisis,” with Kentucky in recent days hit by deadly
click orlando
Judge refuses to delay trial for Florida Oath Keeper suspects in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Despite a lot of arguing, a federal judge is refusing to change the trial date of a group of Oath Keepers charged in the Capitol riot, which includes two people from Central Florida. The FBI arrested Kelly Meggs of Marion County and Kenneth Harrelson of Titusville...
WINKNEWS.com
5 Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
While the jackpot-winning ticket in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky people in Florida also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
floridapolitics.com
Equality Florida poll shows LGBTQ voters angry at Ron DeSantis, anxious to vote
Most respondents believe Florida's elected officials working to actively harm LGBTQ youth. Could upset angry LGBTQ voters turn the electoral future of Florida around? A new poll published by Equality Florida shows LGBTQ individuals and allies anxious to act up over persecuting policies. About 77% of those polled believe Florida’s...
wflx.com
Keys man known as ‘Blackbeard’ accused of stealing roommate’s pricey parrot
A Florida Keys man with a pirate’s nickname is accused of stealing his roommate’s pricey parrot, which was later found wounded. Justin Peters, 40, of Summerland Key, was arrested Tuesday on charges of grand theft and animal cruelty. Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said the eclectus...
LGBTQ community could decide Florida governor’s race, GLAAD poll says
A new political poll of Florida voters by GLAAD said the state's governor's race might be decided by LGBTQ voters.
Comments / 0