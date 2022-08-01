Results over rhetoric

www.emissourian.com
GOP's Chances of Beating Dems for Senate Control With 4 Months to Election
Polls and recent historical precedent show Republicans have a good shot at taking control of the upper chamber of Congress in the November 8 midterm election.
Three GOP candidates vie to take on Kim Schrier in Washington's 8th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – Leading into next week's primaries, three Republican candidates are seeking to dethrone incumbent U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, for Washington’s 8th Congressional District. While there are 10 candidates running to take over Schreir’s position that spans the eastern sections of King and Pierce counties...
Immigration, abortion take center stage in 4th Congressional District GOP debate
Migrants seeking entry into the United States need easier access to temporary work permits, and long-term residents need a path to citizenship, Stockton farmer Kalena Bruce said Thursday in 4th Congressional District Republican debate. Bruce, who said farmers and ranchers need a dependable labor force, also called for greater controls...
Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Voters in six states cast ballots in their respective primaries Tuesday, including in three races involving Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year. Of those Republicans on the ballot, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler in Washington and Peter Meijer in Michigan were poised...
Democrats' confidence ahead of midterm elections buoyed by string of legislative wins
Democrats were hopeful that a flurry of legislative victories notched 100 days out from the midterm elections would stabilize President Joe Biden’s political standing and boost the party’s dire 2022 prospects.
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
Democrats and Republicans praise VP Harris' presence on campaign trail, but for very different reasons
Democrats and Republicans are praising plans for Vice President Kamala Harris to have an increased presence on the campaign trail ahead of this year's midterm elections, but for very different reasons. According to Politico, Harris and her team are planning to ramp up campaign and fundraising effort across red and...
Fox News
Newt Gingrich: It Would Be A Mistake For Trump To Announce 2024 Candidacy Before Midterm Elections
Newt Gingrich, former speaker of the house & best-selling author out with a brand new book Defeating Big Government Socialism: Saving America’s future joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss his new book and the 2020 midterm elections and how they might shape the 2024 Republican Presidential primary elections.
After Trump-backed candidate victories, some Democrats question party's meddling in GOP primaries
The Democratic Governors Association didn’t waste any time blasting Republican Dan Cox after the state delegate from Maryland convincingly won his party’s gubernatorial primary in the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. "Dan Cox wants to turn Maryland into MAGAland," charged the narrator in a DGA...
Pence's Chances of Beating DeSantis in 2024 if Trump Doesn't Run: Polls
New polling shows the former vice president and the Florida governor statistically tied for the Republican nomination.
NBC News
Warren says she's a ‘no’ on bipartisan bill that would protect abortion access
Senator Elizabeth Warren told NBC News Tuesday night that she will not vote for a newly-introduced bipartisan bill that would enshrine federal abortion protections after the Supreme Court's recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, a tough blow to the nascent effort that shows it would lack the crucial support of all 50 Democratic senators.
Republicans' Senate campaign boss just admitted his candidates have a money problem
Rick Scott is in charge of winning back the Senate majority for Republicans this November.
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Group of Republicans and Democrats form new political party to appeal to moderates
A group of former Republican and Democratic officials are forming a new political party called Forward, in an attempt to appeal to what they call the "moderate, common-sense majority."
Washington Examiner
Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll
A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
Trump's choice in Michigan gubernatorial primary faces criticism that she isn't 'MAGA' enough
In Michigan's jam-packed Republican primary fight for governor, former President Donald Trump is trying to tip the scales.
Hillary Clinton Is Best Bet for Democrats in 2024, Political Analyst Says
Pollster and consultant Douglas Schoen said Hillary Clinton should run for president again in 2024 and she would be one of the best options for the Democratic party right now. In an opinion piece for The Hill, published on July 3, Schoen dismissed current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' chances due to their waning popularity.
Two Republican women - a Trump critic and a devotee - await primary results
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Two Republican women - one a critic of Donald Trump and another an outspoken devotee of the former president - awaited election results on Wednesday in Washington state and Arizona primaries that offer further evidence of his grip on the party.
Pence has campaigned for 3 House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election, report says
Former VP Mike Pence has stumped for some Republicans who voted to overturn 2020, NYT reports. Pence is laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 run, including campaigning for House candidates. Pence has also engaged in proxy battles with Trump in high-profile GOP gubernatorial primaries.
