Harrisonburg, VA

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

By WMRA
wmra.org
 2 days ago
Carole Dennison
2d ago

Why on earth was he re-licensed again in the first place.? He obviously has no remorse and should never be permitted around animals. Is there no over site by the state board after his first suspension?So wrong and evil.

michellegerhardt4
2d ago

the article says "license suspended indefinitely, for a minimum of 2 years". How is 2 years indefinitely?? This guy needs to stay away from living things. VA decide-indefinitely is saving lives & the opposit od 2 years. 2 years is more animals in the future at risk.

alphalaydie
2d ago

As a dog owner, I am livid reading how negligent this vet was with his patients. He clearly hates animals and it makes no sense for him to be around them. He never needs to practice vet medicine again. Ever.

