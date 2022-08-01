ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Two People Found Dead In Vehicle Near Destroyed Town Of Klamath River

 2 days ago
Dozer lines have been cut around Yreka to protect it from the encroaching McKinney Fire. The latest estimate has the fire at 56,500 acres with no containment. Cloudy, cool conditions held the fire down Monday. It’s still about 8 miles north of Fort Jones and 4 miles northwest of Yreka. Highway 96 is closed from Highway 263 to Scott River Road. The many evacuations are being coordinated by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. A lot of information is available on services for evacuees by calling 2-1-1. Damage assessment has not been started so it’s not known how many homes have been lost. The small Town of Klamath River has mostly burned to the ground. Two people were found deceased inside a vehicle that burned up in a driveway of a home west of Klamath River.
