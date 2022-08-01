Former CCA softball coach now charged with sexually exploiting a player

cbs2iowa.com
CMU transfer Molly Davis steps in to provide PG depth for Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — After transferring in from Central Michigan, Molly Davis will be a vital part of the lineup for Iowa women's basketball this season. Davis will back up Caitlin Clark, giving added depth to the Iowa lineup.
Parents' rights group suing Linn-Mar in federal court over gender support plan
MARION, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has obtained a lawsuit filed against Linn-Mar Schools in Marion over the district's gender support plan, approved by the school board earlier this year. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Parents Defending Education, a group opposed to gender identity causes and education. Linn-Mar's...
Iowa DCI identifies driver who shot at Cedar Rapids Police officers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the driver who shot at police officers in Cedar Rapids early Saturday morning. 23-year old Brandon Nelson of Cedar Rapids was pulled over shortly before 4 am on July 30th on in the 2200...
Project Lifesaver can find missing loved ones in Johnson County
A new lifesaving tool in Johnson County. Wednesday law enforcement there got to check out Project Lifesaver. The program outfits trackers -they look like watches or can be worn as necklaces to people at risk of wandering away from home or a care facility. That transmitter sends out a signal...
"Clash at Kinnick": Local high schools to open football season at home of the Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Battle for Zeus will take place under the lights at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, August 26. Iowa City City High football announced Monday their opening game will be played at the 69,000+ seat stadium against the Liberty Lightning. According to Little Hawk football, it...
Linn-Mar Community School District experiencing disruptions to certain computer systems
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn-Mar Community School District says they are experiencing technical difficulties and working to find the cause. This comes almost a month after a cybersecurity issue with systems at the Cedar Rapids Community School District. This is the letter Linn-Mar Superintendent Shannon Bisgard...
Kernels' Field of Dreams game is SOLD OUT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Next Tuesday's Field of Dreams game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits has sold out, less than a week ahead of game time. The stadium holds nearly 8,000 fans, which is roughly 2,500 more than the Kernels' home stadium.
Drop off supplies today as part of our Back to School Drive!
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now is collecting school supplies at Randy's flooring on Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids. You can drop off your new school supplies anytime between 6:30pm today at Randy's Flooring located at 280 Blairs Ferry Road NE.
U of Iowa students no longer required to self-report positive COVID cases online
Starting this week, University of Iowa students are no longer required to self-report positive cases online. And some students and local residents are not happy about the changes. I'm devastated cause I don't think were quiet out of this yet, were not where we need to be. And I think...
Celebration of Life Tuesday night for Cedar Falls residents killed at Maquoketa Caves
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Celebration of Life for the family members killed in the Maquoketa Caves shooting will be held tonight, August 2nd, in Cedar Falls. Mayor Rob Green says people are welcome to share memories for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt at Overman Park from 5:30 to 7:00 pm.
UScellular donates $30,000 to Cedar Rapids' Boys & Girls Club
Cedar Rapids — UScellular has announced a $30,000 investment in the Boys & Girls Club of the Corridor to provide educational opportunities and experiences to local youth. The company has invested in the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor to support K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs.
Two arrested after road rage incident, shots fired on I-380
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police say two people were arrested after a road rage incident on the interstate Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:10 pm police were called for what was described as road rage that started near Center Point Road NE and 32nd Street NE. A passenger told police someone riding in another car pulled a gun.
Iowa City's City council puts COVID relief lottery in Johnson County's lap
Johnson County, Iowa — Fall-out over a COVID relief lottery still lingers tonight. Tuesday night the Iowa City's City Council voted to repay some 319 people who say they were excluded from getting those checks. Now, county supervisors are waiting on word from the city on how to split...
Iowa City Council discusses residents excluded from Direct Assistance Program
Iowa City — Tuesday evening, Iowa City Council held a work session to discuss the Direct Assistance Program. Last week, 1,919 county residents negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic received a $1,400 stimulus check. But, 319 eligible applicants were left out despite the program only spending $2.7 million of...
National Night Out being held across eastern Iowa on August 3
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Several National Night Out events are being held across eastern Iowa on Tuesday night. The annual campaign is designed to build trust between neighborhoods and law enforcement. The national effort is a major part of police outreach, particularly now. The Washington Post...
All Iowa home football games are SOLD OUT
We are exactly one month from the start of the Iowa Football Season and the Hawkeyes will be pack to the brim for all seven home games. Wednesday the University announced the Black Friday game against Nebraska is sold out. This is the first time since 2011, Iowa has sold...
Iowa City now accepting nomination for Human Rights Awards
The Iowa City Human Rights Commission is seeking nominations for its Annual Human Rights Awards. The Human Rights Awards were created in 1984 to celebrate individuals, businesses, or organizations whose ongoing work, service, or contributions have positively impacted human rights either locally or abroad. Award Categories. The Isabel Turner Award:...
"Ghost guns" like the one used in Maquoketa, easy to get and assemble
Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt were killed at their campsite in Jackson County on July 22nd. Nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt survived the shooting. Monday a new report from the Des Moines Register claims the suspect built a gun himself. We've talked about these before. They're called "ghost guns." Iowa DCI isn't...
Hy-Vee Response Team helps with devastating flooding in Kentucky
Hy-Vee crews are headed to Kentucky to provide water and supplies. We are now learning more about the grocery chain's disaster response team. Hy-Vee says they have helped during natural disasters before, but saw a need for something like this after the 2020 Derecho that hit Cedar Rapids. The response...
Willie Ray Fairley preparing trip to flood ravaged Kentucky
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack has made a name for himself ever since he trucked his gear across Cedar Rapids after the derecho to provide hot meals to storm victims. Since then he has traveled to disaster area after disaster area. And now, he's making place for eastern Kentucky.
