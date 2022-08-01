Free art festival for kids Aug. 6 in Hannibal’s Central Park

muddyrivernews.com
Fall-Con returns to the Quincy Town Center in September
QUINCY — Fall-Con 2022, a pop culture event for all ages, will return to the Quincy Town Center September 16-18. Featured events include Cosplay, costume contest, anime, tabletop gaming, vendors and special film screenings. Celebrity guests J.J. Cohen, Rob Mello and Mark Holton will sign autographs, and photo ops will be available for purchase.
Illinois mayor turned comedian appearing for three shows in Hannibal Aug. 5-6
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Stand-up comedian Jeremy Nunes has been performing his brand of comedy – Front Porch Comedy – all over the United States for 20 years. He can be heard on Sirius/XM’s comedy channels. Nunes will be performing three shows live at the Bluff City...
Baby contest at Adams County Fair crowns winners in four age groups
MENDON, Ill. — The Adams County Fair Baby Contest was held Saturday, July 30 inside the Prairieland FS tent inside the Family Fun Zone. More than 65 children participated. Children met judges in four age groups: 0-6 months, 7-11 months, 1 year old and 2 years old. The winners...
Rotary Club gives Quincy Public Library $10,000 for mobile library
QUINCY — The Quincy Public Library began applying for grants in October 2021 and kicked off a donor development fundraising campaign with hopes to raise approximately $400,000 to fund a new mobile library. The Rotary Club of Quincy aided in bringing the library closer to that goal by donating $10,000 on July 26.
Riedel Foundation grants to foster grandparent program, CASA will help at-risk children in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two programs that help at-risk children will train more volunteers with the help of recent grants from Hannibal’s Riedel Foundation. The Riedel Board of Trustees awarded $3,160 to the foster grandparent program and $1,490 to the Court-Appointed Special Advocates program. Both programs are led by Douglass Community Services.
DAILY MUDDY PODCAST: Quincy YMCA helping with housing
The Quincy YWCA is working to help with the housing situation in our community. Ashley talks to Maria Rench about that and the upcoming Voices for all Women gala.
Real estate transfers in Pike County from July 18-22, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Brian Harris of Hull sold a residence at 29723 2000th in...
Benson Financial Group in Hannibal adds five employees to staff
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Benson Financial Group, a financial planning company, recently added five people to its staff. Jason Nichols of Hannibal serves as director of operations. He previously served as athletic director and head women’s soccer coach at Hannibal-LaGrange University for 24 years. He received his bachelor’s degree in human services from Westmar University and his master’s degree in education from William Woods University.
BigIron Auctions to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers
HAMILTON, Ill. — BigIron Auctions has announced its agreement to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, headquartered in Hamilton. The agreement, finalized July 22, will bring more than 300 employees together to serve the needs of the online auction industry across the country. “Our shared philosophies of transparency, trust and hard...
Letter to the Editor: Hannibal-LaGrange University is a good university getting better
Rodney Harrison, transitional president of Hannibal-LaGrange University. | Photo courtesy of Hannibal-LaGrange University. HLGU is alive. The university will not only stay open, but the past year has shown us how blessed we are to be part of the greater Hannibal community. Hannibal-LaGrange University was facing a financial Goliath in...
QPD Blotter for Aug. 1, 2022
Kayce Cole,24, Quincy, for Improper Backing on 7/31/22 at 2800 block of Vermont. PTC 122. Amber Johnson,40, Loraine, for Failure to Yield Traffic Signal at 24th and State on 7/29/22. NTA 182. Emily Krueger,38, Quincy, for Failure to Yield Private Drive at 3115 Broadway on 7/27/22. PTC 178. Anthony I....
Miss Teen Adams County, Junior Miss Adams County crowned July 28 at Adams County Fair
MENDON, Ill. — The Adams County Fair was the host of the annual Miss Teen Adams County and Junior Miss Adams County pageant on July 28. Madelyn Ohnemus, 11, of Camp Point was selected as the 2022 Junior Miss Adams County, and Hailey McKinney of Liberty, 15, was selected as the 2022 Miss Teen Adams County.
Ask MRN: Why were the Amtrak trains cancelled this week?
UPDATE (3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3): Marc Magliari, senior public relations manager, said Amtrak is providing chartered buses from Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 as a replacement for the Carl Sandburg train. Customers who already purchased Amtrak tickets have been notified of the change. Dear MRN:. My morning...
Arns, Petty to lead Quincy School Board
QUINCY — The Quincy School Board unanimously elected Shelley Arns as president and Rachael Petty as vice-president in a brief special meeting Tuesday afternoon. Sayeed Ali resigned as board president, but will remain on the board. Arns had been vice president of the board since April 2021 when she...
Southern Airways Express gets committee recommendation for Quincy Regional Airport service
QUINCY — Quincy’s Aeronautics Committee has recommended Southern Airways Express to be the city’s next Essential Air Service provider. The unanimous recommendation came during a late Wednesday afternoon meeting inside City Hall. The measure now moves to City Council, which meets at 7 p.m. Monday. Formal approval...
Airlines make their pitches to serve Quincy Regional Airport
QUINCY — A packed house filled the Quincy City Council chambers Monday before the regularly scheduled meeting of the aldermen to hear from two airlines hoping to serve as the Essential Air Service provider for Quincy’s airport. Representatives from Boutique Air and Southern Airways Express each were allotted...
Hannibal City Council prepares for upcoming public hearings
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Tuesday’s meeting was short, but the Hannibal City Council set itself up for a longer meeting in two weeks. Council members hold three public hearings before the August 16 meeting with the first set for 6:15 pm. That meeting was requested by Corey Mehaffy, the Executive Director of Northeast Missouri Economic Development Council.
Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man was arrested in Osage Beach and charged in federal court on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal prosecutor has charged Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted The post Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Hannibal men in Marion County Jail after woman allegedly was kidnapped, forced to attempt robbery
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two Hannibal men are in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond after a early Friday morning incident. Sean M. Anderson, 29, and Brian L. Blackstun were together in a vehicle in the 2800 block of James Road on Friday, July 29 when Anderson saw two women he knew — one of whom he believed stole from one of his family members. He forced the women to get into the vehicle and leave against their will.
DAILY MUDDY: Government Transparency
Ashley and Bob wrap up the discussion on the Adams County Board’s Open Meetings Act violations. The Abbey, Harvey’s, Instant Replay, Quincy Warehouse Bargains and Utopia bring you the Daily Muddy. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a...
