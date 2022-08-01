www.westcentralsbest.com
Related
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Norman Elmer Hoffpauir
Funeral services for Norman Elmer Hoffpauir, 94, of DeRidder, will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, with Rev. Reuben Paul officiating. Burial will follow in the Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder. Visitation will be Saturday, August 6, 2022 from...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Elbert Stephens
Funeral services for Elbert Stephens, 93, of Simpson, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville with Bro. Dale Mortenson, Bro. Justin Eubanks and Bro. Lynn Cooley officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Grove Cemetery in Simpson. Visitation...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Thomas Eugene Kilpatrick
Thomas Eugene Kilpatrick, 92, of Anacoco, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Burial will follow at...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Matilda Marie Fortner
Matilda Marie Fortner, 63, of Brookeland, TX, passed from this life on Friday, July 29, 2022. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM at Providence Baptist Church in Rosepine, LA. Burial will follow at John C. White Providence Cemetery in Leesville, LA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Imogene Griggs Griffin
Funeral services for Imogene Griggs Griffin, 96, of Evans, will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in DeRidder. Burial will follow in the Hinson Cemetery in the Knight Community, Louisiana. Services has been entrusted to the care of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of DeRidder.
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Canney Paul Granger, Jr.
Canney Paul Granger, Jr., 76, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 6:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeRidder, LA.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report August 1, 2022
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Crystal Gail Nash, age 38, of Leesville, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond was set at $ 5000.00. Nash remains in the VPSO jail. Blake Anthony Mayon, age 35, of Oakdale, was arrested and charged with one...
KPLC TV
Man accused of ramming patrol units during multi-parish chase
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following a multi-parish chase after authorities say he fled a traffic stop in Sabine Parish. James A. Machado Jr., age 24, of Meredith, New Hampshire and booked in the VPSO jail on one count of reckless operation; one count of aggravated flight from an officer; five counts of resisting an officer with force or violence, and several other charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beauregardnews.com
State Rep. Chuck Owen to host town halls in DeRidder, Leesville this week
State Representative Charles “Chuck” Owen will be hosting town hall events this week in DeRidder and Leesville to update citizens on upcoming legislative issues with local interests. The first event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, in DeRidder at 4 p.m. at the First Pentecostal Church in DeRidder.
westcentralsbest.com
Boyce Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Louisiana State Police report that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road in Rapides Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 35-year-old Laura Lee...
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport carjacking suspect arrested after multi-parish crash that injured Sabine, Vernon deputies
LEESVILLE, La. -- A Shreveport carjacking suspect is in custody and facing numerous felony charges following a multi-parish high speed pursuit Wednesday morning that ended with at least two deputies injured. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the pursuit from Sabine Parish into its parish happened...
klax-tv.com
Pineville Fifth Saturday Market Attracts Diverse Crowd
Pineville held their Fifth Saturday Main Street Market this weekend and the rain stayed away for this event. ABC 31 news’ Joel Massey was there and has this report. Garrett Boone, Alexandria Resident said, “It’s just great to support local people and their businesses and their avenues. And it’s awesome it feels great you get to get out in the sun enjoy the summer. We’re here supporting Creamline Essentials they sell goatmilk soaps things like that. They’re wonderful it’s great to see all these people out in town.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalb.com
Boyce woman killed in crash on US HWY 71
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Boyce woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 71 near Gene Ball Road on August 2, 2022. Louisiana State Police said Laura Lee, 33, was traveling south behind another vehicle when, for unknown reasons, she struck the rear of that vehicle, causing both to exit the roadway.
westcentralsbest.com
Vehicle Pursuit Beginning in Many Ends Just North of Leesville Involving Multiple Agencies
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office reports that about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, they were notified of a traffic pursuit by the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office. The Many Police Department indicated that Officers had attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in Many and the driver had refused to stop and began fleeing from Officers.
kalb.com
Crimestoppers investigating burglary in Deville
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Crimestoppers are investigating a burglary that happened in Deville on July 29 at 12:37 p.m. According to the report, two white males exited a Dollar General at 9081 Hwy 28 East, when one of the men, wearing a black shirt, entered a victim’s vehicle on the driver’s side and stole a Marlin Lever Action .30-30 rifle.
kalb.com
Raising Cane’s hiring 100 crewmembers for first Pineville restaurant
The following has been provided by Raising Cane’s. Raising Cane’s is getting ready to share its ONE LOVE® –craveable chicken finger meals – with “Caniacs” in Pineville!. But before the popular chicken finger brand can make its Pineville debut at 2983 Cottingham Expressway...
kalb.com
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
Pilot dead after crop duster nosedives on I-49
A crop duster crash along Interstate 49 this afternoon has claimed the life of the pilot, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.
beauregardnews.com
Beauregard Parish recent arrests
Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reports the following felony arrests between July 25 and July 30. Michael Crotwell was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule I, Possession of CDS Schedule II, and use or possess to use drug paraphernalia. Crotwell was booked into the BPSO Jail with bond set at $21,500.
Comments / 0