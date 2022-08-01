Pineville held their Fifth Saturday Main Street Market this weekend and the rain stayed away for this event. ABC 31 news’ Joel Massey was there and has this report. Garrett Boone, Alexandria Resident said, “It’s just great to support local people and their businesses and their avenues. And it’s awesome it feels great you get to get out in the sun enjoy the summer. We’re here supporting Creamline Essentials they sell goatmilk soaps things like that. They’re wonderful it’s great to see all these people out in town.”

PINEVILLE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO