Obituary for Norman Elmer Hoffpauir
Funeral services for Norman Elmer Hoffpauir, 94, of DeRidder, will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, with Rev. Reuben Paul officiating. Burial will follow in the Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder. Visitation will be Saturday, August 6, 2022 from...
Obituary for Elbert Stephens
Funeral services for Elbert Stephens, 93, of Simpson, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville with Bro. Dale Mortenson, Bro. Justin Eubanks and Bro. Lynn Cooley officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Grove Cemetery in Simpson. Visitation...
Obituary for Thomas Eugene Kilpatrick
Thomas Eugene Kilpatrick, 92, of Anacoco, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Burial will follow at...
Obituary for Imogene Griggs Griffin
Funeral services for Imogene Griggs Griffin, 96, of Evans, will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in DeRidder. Burial will follow in the Hinson Cemetery in the Knight Community, Louisiana. Services has been entrusted to the care of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of DeRidder.
Obituary for Matilda Marie Fortner
Matilda Marie Fortner, 63, of Brookeland, TX, passed from this life on Friday, July 29, 2022. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM at Providence Baptist Church in Rosepine, LA. Burial will follow at John C. White Providence Cemetery in Leesville, LA.
Obituary for Mary Elizabeth Luke Crochet
Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Luke Crochet will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Florien, LA. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Jeane’s Funeral Service. A visitation was held at the church...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 2, 2022. Kurt Robinson, 58, Lake Charles: Strangulation; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000. Petra Dee Page, 54, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Jason Tyler Higgins, 22, Heflin, AL: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Jadavien Demarco Banks, 35,...
Meteorologist Donald Jones Will Join Mikey O Tomorrow Aftertoon
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles will be live on the air with Mikey O tomorrow afternoon. We'll talk about what's causing the crazy hot summer in SWLA and the Gulf of Mexico loop current and what that means for the remainder of the hurricane season for our area.
VPSO Arrest Report August 1, 2022
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Crystal Gail Nash, age 38, of Leesville, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond was set at $ 5000.00. Nash remains in the VPSO jail. Blake Anthony Mayon, age 35, of Oakdale, was arrested and charged with one...
Boyce Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Louisiana State Police report that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road in Rapides Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 35-year-old Laura Lee...
kalb.com
Boyce woman killed in crash on US HWY 71
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Boyce woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 71 near Gene Ball Road on August 2, 2022. Louisiana State Police said Laura Lee, 33, was traveling south behind another vehicle when, for unknown reasons, she struck the rear of that vehicle, causing both to exit the roadway.
Shreveport carjacking suspect arrested after multi-parish crash that injured Sabine, Vernon deputies
LEESVILLE, La. -- A Shreveport carjacking suspect is in custody and facing numerous felony charges following a multi-parish high speed pursuit Wednesday morning that ended with at least two deputies injured. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the pursuit from Sabine Parish into its parish happened...
beauregardnews.com
Beauregard Parish recent arrests
Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reports the following felony arrests between July 25 and July 30. Michael Crotwell was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule I, Possession of CDS Schedule II, and use or possess to use drug paraphernalia. Crotwell was booked into the BPSO Jail with bond set at $21,500.
KPLC TV
Red Cross of Louisiana organizes relief for Kentucky floods
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a devastating sight on the ground in Kentucky as the American Red Cross of Louisiana rushes to provide relief and help to those affected by the recent floods. “Last night, we provided comfort and care for about 500 people in 16 different shelters,”...
visitlakecharles.org
Cajun and Creole Restaurants in Southwest Louisiana
Depending on how close you are to a Cajun or Creole restaurant in Southwest Louisiana, you can literally smell the spices in the air. Also, being near the Gulf of Mexico, the seafood served in many local restaurants is fresh off the hook and onto your plate. Below are some of the hot spots to get a taste of local Cajun or Creole cuisine!
kalb.com
Crimestoppers investigating burglary in Deville
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Crimestoppers are investigating a burglary that happened in Deville on July 29 at 12:37 p.m. According to the report, two white males exited a Dollar General at 9081 Hwy 28 East, when one of the men, wearing a black shirt, entered a victim’s vehicle on the driver’s side and stole a Marlin Lever Action .30-30 rifle.
St. Landry Parish man found guilty of Negligent Homicide in the death of 18-month-old child
St. Landry District Attorney, Chad Pitre, announced today that Robert Miller, 44, of Eunice, was found guilty of Negligent Homicide.
DeRidder NSU Graduate Receives Graduate Fellowship
Northwestern State University has shared that Jessica Mullican of De Ridder, a recent graduate of Northwestern State University, has been awarded a $2,000 Dean Adele Hagner Stamp Graduate Fellowship from Alpha Lambda Delta, the honor society for first-year academic success. Mullican was inducted into ALD in 2019 and is a previous recipient of ALD’s Trow Undergraduate Scholarship in 2020.
kalb.com
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
Vehicle Pursuit Beginning in Many Ends Just North of Leesville Involving Multiple Agencies
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office reports that about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, they were notified of a traffic pursuit by the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office. The Many Police Department indicated that Officers had attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in Many and the driver had refused to stop and began fleeing from Officers.
