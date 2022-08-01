Schaller signs AHL deal with Milwaukee

theahl.com
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Brennan Othmann, Will Cuylle, and Dylan Garand playing at WJC
New York Rangers prospects Brennan Othmann, along with Will Cuylle and Dylan Garand will soon be in action. Team Canada has just announced their final roster for the World Junior Championships being played in Edmonton from August 9th to 20th. The tournament was cancelled back in December. Forever Blueshirts reported...
St. Louis Blues name Kevin Maxwell GM of AHL Springfield
A few days ago, we covered how the St. Louis Blues were expected to hire former New York Rangers director of pro scouting director Kevin Maxwell to an at-the-time undisclosed role. The move is now official, and Maxwell’s responsibilities have been made clear. Per a team announcement, Maxwell has been named general manager of the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. The team has also announced that as part of Maxwell’s responsibilities, he will serve as a pro scout as well.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
NHL
Minnesota Wild Announce Preseason Game in Milwaukee
SAINT PAUL, Minn.- As part of their preseason schedule, the Minnesota Wild will play the Chicago Blackhawks in the "Home Away from Home," 2022 series presented by BMO, at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Prior to the puck drop, Fiserv Forum's entertainment plaza and Deer District...
Yardbarker
Oilers’ Potential Return From Canadiens in a Jesse Puljujarvi Trade
Holland has emphasized that Puljujarvi played really well through the first quarter of last season and lost his confidence after that. He fell down the lineup, and Holland was and may still be trying to sort things out. Whether that means he is traded or Holland lets things play out for another season remains to be seen, but Woodcroft is confident that Puljujarvi is one of the young pieces worth investing in.
Yardbarker
Former Penguins Prospect Cam Lee Signs in KHL
For a number of seasons now, the Pittsburgh Penguins have had one of the lowest rated prospect pools across the NHL. The Penguins thinnest position amongst the prospects falls with the defensemen, and the blue line just got a little slimmer. Former defensive prospect Cam Lee has signed a one-year...
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More
The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
NHL
Jets sign defenceman Leon Gawanke to a one-year, two-way contract
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Leon Gawanke on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $750,000. Gawanke, 23, played 65 games for the Manitoba Moose last season and recorded 36 points (10G, 26A) and 19...
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
markerzone.com
THE CALGARY FLAMES REVEAL THE NAME OF THEIR NEW AHL AFFILIATE
It is growing ever more popular for NHL clubs to move their AHL & ECHL affiliate teams closer to home. Logistically, it is easier to house and otherwise accommodate the players & their families with less travel time as they get called up/sent down. Also, cheaper. Lots of AHL teams are 10+ hour drives from their NHL clubs' home cities. In some cases, we are talking crossing the US/Canada border, which is no small task.
NHL
Canucks bolster forward group with Mikheyev, Kuzmenko, Lazar
Hope to take next step in first full season under Boudreau. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Vancouver Canucks:. 2021-22 season: 40-30-12, fifth in Pacific Division;...
NHL
Flyers sign forward Zack MacEwen to one year contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Zack MacEwen to a one year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $925,000, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. MacEwen, 26 (7/8/1996), recently completed his first season with the Flyers after he was acquired...
