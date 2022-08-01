Police starting extra patrols for back to school safety

cbs4indy.com
Woman arrested, accused of using 15-month-old in gas scam in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee accused a woman of using her 15-month-old child to deceive people in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee into giving her money. The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says Shelecia Craig would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas.
Indiana Batmobile maker’s garage raided by California deputies
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Last month an Indiana business owner had his auto garage raided by officials with a northern California sheriff’s office, and WLFI reports he now faces criminal charges in San Mateo, California. According to WLFI, Mark Racop is the only person in the world with permission...
News organizations sue Texas Department of Public Safety over withheld records on Uvalde shooting
TEXAS — More than a dozen news organizations have filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety accusing the agency of unlawfully withholding public records related to the Uvalde school shooting where 19 students and two teachers died. According to multiple sources, news organizations involved in the...
Gen Con descends on downtown Indy; leaders speak out against abortion bill
INDIANAPOLIS — Gen Con said it’s hurt and angry about the advancement of Senate Bill 1, a near total ban on abortions, through the Indiana legislature. The convention is set to begin in downtown Indy on Thursday with 55,000 expected guests. Wednesday morning, Gen Con President David Hoppe said they support a woman’s right to choose.
How to help Kentucky flooding victims
(NEXSTAR) – Historic rains have left many areas of Eastern Kentucky flooded, claiming the lives of more than three dozen people while hundreds still remain unaccounted for, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. Now many across the country are looking for ways to help. The mountain communities have been hit...
Hot and humid stretch underway
It’s a muggy start to our Tuesday but conditions around central Indiana are, overall, much quieter than where we were Monday morning. We are dealing with patchy fog in a few locations but this isn’t a widespread issue. Problematic areas for visibility are located northwest of Indianapolis. We’re...
McDonald’s bagel sandwiches are back in Indy! Here are the locations Facebook users found them
INDIANAPOLIS — Could it be true? Yes! McDonald’s beloved bagel sandwiches are available to order again for a limited time. Many Facebook users across central Indiana are reporting ordering McDonalds’ popular breakfast item, the bagel sandwich, Wednesday. Here are the location which Facebook users are claiming they...
Here’s where things stand on inflation relief plans from House and Senate, including additional $225 payment
INDIANAPOLIS – As the Indiana General Assembly continues its special session this week, two competing inflation relief bills are making their way through the House and Senate. The two chambers are taking different approaches to providing economic relief for Hoosiers grappling with inflation and high gas prices. Here’s where...
Monarch butterflies added to endangered species list
INDIANAPOLIS – Monarch butterflies have recently been added to the endangered species list. This has been a discussion for quite a while in the entomologist community. Monarch butterfly populations have been declining over the past three decades, which is largely why they have been added to the list. They are still present in Indiana and across the Midwest, but their numbers have dropped.
A Severe T-storm Watch for this evening: 90° heat, higher humidity and more storms are in the forecast this week
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for southern Indiana until 11pm. Ahead of a warm front a round of strong to severe storms tore cross Indiana Monday morning. Ober a three hour span the squall line of storms generated over two dozen severe storm reports Including a 70mph wind gust in Fishers. There were several reports of trees and powerlines blown down and homes were damaged on Indy’s west side. While widespread power outages continued for most of the day. Homes were damaged on the westside of Indianapolis. The cold front associated with this system will move across the state overnight, so an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. There is a slight risk for severe storms over southeastern Indiana tonight.
Hot and humid with rain and storms at times
Big changes are in store with our forecast this week. We’re turning hot and very humid again. We also have several rounds of rain in the forecast, starting with today. Showers and storms have been racing across Illinois Monday morning. Strong to damaging winds will be possible as these storms move through central Indiana.
