Wayne State president to step down at end of his contract next year

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Oo4C_0h0YYenf00

Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson will step down after his contract ends, he said during an announcement to the university on Monday morning.

Wilson's contract will end on July 31, 2023. He's been the university's president since Aug. 1, 2013.

“Wayne State today is strong and has a promising future,” Wilson said in a statement. “Together we have made great strides and I am proud to have served this institution, and privileged to be a part of this community. Wayne State’s values and mission-aligned closely with my personal values, and I am deeply grateful that this university gave me my voice as a leader."

During his tenure as the university's president, Wayne State was recognized for having the most-improved graduation rate in the country, increasing 21% from 2012-2018, especially among first-generation, low-income and minority students.

“The impact of President Wilson’s transformative leadership will be felt for years to come,” Board of Governors chair Mark Gaffney. “He has led our campus in putting students and their success above all else, furthering the university’s role in providing life-changing opportunities for all students to earn a college degree. We are grateful for his years of service and commitment.”

Wilson's presidency has not come without drama. In 2019, four board members voted to fire Wilson after feuding with him over a program that gave free tuition to Detroit high school graduates.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
