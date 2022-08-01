www.westcentralsbest.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Elbert Stephens
Funeral services for Elbert Stephens, 93, of Simpson, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville with Bro. Dale Mortenson, Bro. Justin Eubanks and Bro. Lynn Cooley officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Grove Cemetery in Simpson. Visitation...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Norman Elmer Hoffpauir
Funeral services for Norman Elmer Hoffpauir, 94, of DeRidder, will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, with Rev. Reuben Paul officiating. Burial will follow in the Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder. Visitation will be Saturday, August 6, 2022 from...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Thomas Eugene Kilpatrick
Thomas Eugene Kilpatrick, 92, of Anacoco, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Burial will follow at...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Imogene Griggs Griffin
Funeral services for Imogene Griggs Griffin, 96, of Evans, will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in DeRidder. Burial will follow in the Hinson Cemetery in the Knight Community, Louisiana. Services has been entrusted to the care of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of DeRidder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Canney Paul Granger, Jr.
Canney Paul Granger, Jr., 76, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 6:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeRidder, LA.
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Nada Delaine Borel
Funeral services for Nada Delaine Borel, 81, of Leesville, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 1, 2022, in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery in Many, LA. Visitation will be Monday, August 1, from 10:00 A.M until time of service...
westcentralsbest.com
Boyce Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Louisiana State Police report that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road in Rapides Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 35-year-old Laura Lee...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report August 1, 2022
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Crystal Gail Nash, age 38, of Leesville, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond was set at $ 5000.00. Nash remains in the VPSO jail. Blake Anthony Mayon, age 35, of Oakdale, was arrested and charged with one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport carjacking suspect arrested after multi-parish crash that injured Sabine, Vernon deputies
LEESVILLE, La. -- A Shreveport carjacking suspect is in custody and facing numerous felony charges following a multi-parish high speed pursuit Wednesday morning that ended with at least two deputies injured. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the pursuit from Sabine Parish into its parish happened...
westcentralsbest.com
DeRidder NSU Graduate Receives Graduate Fellowship
Northwestern State University has shared that Jessica Mullican of De Ridder, a recent graduate of Northwestern State University, has been awarded a $2,000 Dean Adele Hagner Stamp Graduate Fellowship from Alpha Lambda Delta, the honor society for first-year academic success. Mullican was inducted into ALD in 2019 and is a previous recipient of ALD’s Trow Undergraduate Scholarship in 2020.
westcentralsbest.com
Allen Parish Fatal Crash Takes the Life of Sugartown Resident
On Sunday, July 31, 2022, shortly before 1:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 112 near Soapstone Road in Allen Parish. Initial reports indicate a 2001 Dodge pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Cody Allen Reeves of Sugartown, LA, was...
westcentralsbest.com
Vehicle Pursuit Beginning in Many Ends Just North of Leesville Involving Multiple Agencies
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office reports that about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, they were notified of a traffic pursuit by the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office. The Many Police Department indicated that Officers had attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in Many and the driver had refused to stop and began fleeing from Officers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westcentralsbest.com
One Injured in Two-Car Wreck South of Jasper, TX
KJAS in Jasper report that police and other emergency crews were dispatched to Bradshaw Hill, on Highway 96 about one mile south of Jasper, shortly after 3:00 p.m. Friday after receiving a report that two vehicles had collided just north of the intersection of Old Highway 8. Sergeant Shana Clark...
westcentralsbest.com
Former CPSO Deputy Acquitted of Rape Charges in Beauregard Parish
36th Judicial District Court in Beauregard Parish acquitted Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy Robert Shortridge of rape charges on Thursday, July 28n 2022. Shortridge was employed by the CPSO for 19 years when he was arrested in Beauregard Parish in 2018. Shortridge was charged with 3rd degree rape and was fired from CPSO the day of his arrest.
westcentralsbest.com
BPSO Felony arrest for the week of July 25-30, 2022
The following bookings were logged by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office:. Michael Crotwell was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule I, Possession of CDS Schedule II, and Use or Possess to Use Drug Paraphernalia. Michael was booked into the BPSO jail and bond was set at $21,500.00.
Comments / 0