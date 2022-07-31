A BETTER PLACE: Chico sees success for some at Pallet Shelter, but homelessness persists

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 10:58 p.m. UPDATE - At last, all 1,175 customers had their power restored near Shingletown, according to the PG&E power outage map. The power outage, which began at 5:45 p.m. left over a thousand customers without power for several hours. PG&E began restoring the power gradually just after 9:10 p.m., with the last customers having power restored at 10:58 p.m., according to PG&E.

