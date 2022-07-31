A BETTER PLACE: Chico sees success for some at Pallet Shelter, but homelessness persists

www.paradisepost.com
actionnewsnow.com
Chico considers expanding the city with unincorporated islands
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether or not to move the annexation process forward of four unincorporated islands in city limits. The four areas are off of W. East Ave., El Monte Ave., Chico Canyon Rd. and W. Sacramento Ave. The city refers to these areas as islands because they are unincorporated parts of Butte County surrounded by Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Community Fridge door glued shut
CHICO, Calif. - Several people went hungry today after finding the lock on Chico’s Community Fridge glued shut. “The key won’t fit because of too much glue,” said Rebecca Lampke who has been running the fridge for over a year now. Lampke said she came out unlock...
actionnewsnow.com
Summertime makes way for 2 big construction projects at Chico Unified School District
CHICO, Calif. - It's been a busy summer, with new construction at schools in the Chico Unified School District. One of those construction projects includes a new engineering and welding building at Pleasant Valley High School off Marigold Avenue in Chico. It's a 3,900 square foot expansion. Construction workers have...
actionnewsnow.com
Statewide water use drops by more than 7%, several Northern California communities lead the way
CHICO, Calif. - Many communities in California are still working toward meeting Governor Gavin Newsom's 15% water conservation goal. Statewide water use in June was 7.6% lower than in June 2020, more than double the 3% savings in May. The Sacramento River Region -- which covers the Northern California area -- saved 10%.
krcrtv.com
Kittens found on Skyway in Paradise, Animal Control searches for owners
PARADISE, Calif. — Kittens around seven weeks old were found on the side of the highway in Paradise yesterday. Now, animal control officers are searching for their owners. Police said Animal Control was contacted at around 2:40 p.m. on Mon., Aug. 1, about the kittens found on Skyway between Jewell Road and Pearson Road.
actionnewsnow.com
First 2022 human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The first human West Nile Virus infection of 2022 in Butte County has been detected, according to Butte County Public Health (BCPH). The person who is infected is over the age of 65 years old and is experiencing a severe illness, according to BCPH. BCPH says...
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to PG&E customers in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9 A.M. UPDATE - Over 600 customers now have power near West Valley High School, according to the PG&E power outage map. The area affected was west of Interstate-5 and was affecting 646 customers. The outage began at 7:09 p.m. on Wednesday.
chicosol.org
Chico Unified faces staffing and fatigue issues
Chico Unified School District is struggling to solve the staffing and fatigue problems plaguing schools across the nation — even with its coffers well-funded for the coming academic year. Chico Unified Teachers Association President Kevin Moretti said teachers have been aided by smaller class sizes, block schedules at the...
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
actionnewsnow.com
Over 1,000 customers went without power for several hours in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 10:58 p.m. UPDATE - At last, all 1,175 customers had their power restored near Shingletown, according to the PG&E power outage map. The power outage, which began at 5:45 p.m. left over a thousand customers without power for several hours. PG&E began restoring the power gradually just after 9:10 p.m., with the last customers having power restored at 10:58 p.m., according to PG&E.
krcrtv.com
Fire at Big Lots in Oroville, firefighters at scene
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 8:50 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE officials said they have contained the fire to a wooden alcove and façade at Big Lots in Oroville. Firefighters responded to the store off of Oro Dam Boulevard E and quickly stopped its forward spread. They said they found a minor extension into the attic space before the fire was completely extinguished.
actionnewsnow.com
Commercial structure fire at Big Lots in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:08 p.m. UPDATE - The commercial structure fire at Big Lots off Oro Dam Boulevard in Oroville has been 100% contained, says CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The structure, located off Oro Damn Boulevard, caught fire at approximately 7:45 p.m. and burned in the alcove between Big Lots and a vacant building, as well as the façade of the store, says CAL FIRE.
actionnewsnow.com
Upper Park Road construction starts this week
CHICO, Calif. - Crews will begin construction for the Upper Park Road Sediment Reduction Project this week, according to the City of Chico. Construction crews will begin delivering materials on Monday as the project is expected to last through late October. They will implement sediment control practices to reduce erosion....
krcrtv.com
Oroville Woman says she was scammed by jailed lawyer Femino
Chico, Calif.--- — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico native drowns at American River, known by family & friends as putting others before himself
Action News Now is learning that a man who drowned in the American River over the weekend was a Chico native. Chico native drowns at American River, known by family, friends as putting others before himself. Action News Now is learning that a man who drowned in the American River...
krcrtv.com
POWER OUTAGE: Over 800 PG&E customers without power near Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 7:45 PM: PG&E's Outage Map shows power has been restored to all affected customers to the west of Red Bluff in Tehama County, Calif. There are currently over 800 PG&E customers experiencing a power outage near Red Bluff in Tehama County, Calif.
KTVZ
Klamath County SO raids, destroys 20-geenhouse illegal marijuana grow near Sprague River; 3 arrested
SPRAGUE RIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Klamath County Sheriff's Office raided and destroyed a 20-greenhouse illegal marijuana grow site west of Sprague River on Tuesday, arresting three people as several others ran into the woods. The sheriff's office served a search warrant after surveillance of the property west of Sprague...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
KSBW.com
'He was a hero': Navy veteran and medical student dies after saving others in California river
Family, classmates and professors are mourning the death of a Navy veteran and UC Davis medical student. Thirty-year-old Joshua Brandon Crane, a five-year Navy veteran, disappeared under the water Friday at a social event he organized for his medical school colleagues. "He saw some women in distress in the San...
actionnewsnow.com
Fentanyl, meth found during Tehama County home compliance check
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A person on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested after the Tehama County Probations Department located drugs during a home compliance check on Tuesday. The probation departments conducted a compliance check in the Los Molinos area and located 84 fentanyl pills, 140 ½ grams of methamphetamine,...
