Detroit Sports All-Time Greats By Jersey Number

Detroit Lions' T.J. Hockenson delivers 'welcome to the NFL' moment for Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson wasn't sure what to expect. Before heading into his first ever NFL training camp, the Detroit Lions rookie wondered what it feel like to put on full pads again and hit the practice fields at 8:30 a.m. for three weeks straight with his new teammates. Now, halfway through, Hutchinson said it's been "pretty smooth. "
The greatest players in Michigan State men's basketball history
Two national championships, a runner-up finish, and 10 Final Four appearances. Michigan State is rightfully categorized as one of the perennially elite programs in college basketball history. Having great coaches like Forddy Anderson, Jud Heathcote, and Tom Izzo helps. So do great players — like the 20 best players in Michigan State players listed in chronological order below.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Detroit Lions sign RB Justin Jackson, lose young WR to early retirement
Already shorthanded in the backfield and planning to lighten top running back D'Andre Swift's workload, the Detroit Lions added depth at the position Monday, signing Justin Jackson. Jackson ran for 1,040 yards the past four seasons, making seven starts and appearing in 43 games with the Los Angeles Chargers. He...
Detroit Tigers Newsletter: Steel yourself for a rocky MLB trade deadline
Right-hander Derek Law had an ... ummm ... inauspicious Detroit Tigers debut Saturday in Toronto. Over a 13-pitch span in the sixth inning, he (in order) hit a batter, committed an error, threw a wild pitch and gave up a homer, turning a 3-1 Tigers lead into a 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays and...
Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment
Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
Lions Already Talking About Moving Malcolm Rodriguez Up Depth Chart
Dan Campbell discussed the early progress linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has made at training camp.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Jett Howard describes the conversation with Juwan that brought him to Michigan
It might have seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jett Howard would commit to playing college basketball with his brother at the program coached by their father. Though he ultimately chose the Wolverines, forming part of a top-10 class that arrived on campus this summer, Howard seriously considered Rick Barnes and Tennessee. He even left a visit to Ann Arbor with the Volunteers remaining his favorite. But one “heart-to-heart” conversation with Juwan Howard sold him on Michigan.
Michigan State basketball hires Jon Borovich as director of recruiting operations
Michigan State basketball officially has a point person for all things recruiting again. The Spartans on Monday announced the hiring of Jon Borovich as the program’s new director of recruiting operations, a role that has been vacant since Mark Montgomery was promoted to an assistant-coaching position last October. A...
Brandon's Breakdown: What will Gehrig Normand bring to East Lansing?
Top 150 senior Gehrig Normand committed to Michigan State yesterday evening. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing out of Birdville (Texas) is Michigan State’s third pledge in the class of 2023. He committed to the Spartans over opportunities at Kansas State, Missouri, Wisconsin, and others. In Normand, Tom Izzo is getting...
2023 four-star SG Gehrig Normand commits to Michigan State
Tom Izzo's Michigan State basketball program has just landed its second commitment in four days. 2023 four-star SG Gehrig Normand has chosen Michigan State over Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee, and others. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is a Ft. Worth (TX) native who holds 21 offers and is ranked in 89th in the nation by the 247Composite. His commitment brings MSU up to the nation's #4 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
Tom Izzo lands his third 2023 pledge in top 150 senior Gehrig Normand
The train keeps rolling for Tom Izzo’s Spartans as his staff has managed to land another top 150 prospect. This time it is three-star swingman Gehrig Normand who announced his commitment to Michigan State this evening. “Coach Izzo has always been texting and calling me to see how I...
2024 four-star TE KingJoseph Edwards recaps MSU visit
KingJoseph Edwards, a junior four-star tight end from Buford (Ga.), visited East Lansing for the Michigan State Spartan Dawg Con weekend on Sunday.
30Under30 Profile: Grant Newsome just can't shake football — or Ann Arbor
Grant Newsome vividly remembers the ah-ha moment of his coaching career. It happened in 2019 during Luke Schoonmaker’s redshirt freshman season. One of the Wolverines’ starting tight ends was injured, which meant Schoonmaker had to abruptly step into the starting lineup. His moment came quickly. Late in the...
