Massachusetts lawmakers reach deal to legalize sports betting

$250 stimulus checks ditched for tax rebate in Massachusetts
Lawmakers in Massachusetts have ditched plans for a $250 stimulus check to residents in favor of tax rebates as a way to relieve citizens of rising costs due to inflation.
Massachusetts legislature approves marijuana law reforms
The Massachusetts legislature has made some significant changes to the law governing the state’s burgeoning multi-billion dollar marijuana industry. A bill approved Monday in the hours before the end of formal sessions targets local fees demanded of marijuana businesses, creates a fund to help people who were victims of the war on drugs break into the legitimate cannabis industry, and advances the licensing of so-called “cannabis cafes.”
Candidates for Massachusetts governor blast Legislature for not passing tax relief package
BOSTON — The candidates in this year's race for Massachusetts governor are blasting state lawmakers over a tax relief package that was left on the table at the end of the current legislative session. Attorney General Maura Healey, the lone Democratic candidate on the primary ballot with an active...
Massachusetts Attorney General Healey urges appeals court involving transgender boy suing concerning bathroom use
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general in filing a brief in support of a 13-year-old transgender boy who is suing his school district for banning him from using the boys’ bathrooms. According to the announcement, the boy is from...
Massachusetts tax relief: Baker sidesteps accusations from House Speaker over lack of communication
Gov. Charlie Baker waved aside accusations Wednesday lobbed by House Speaker Ron Mariano that his administration remained mum on an obscure state statute that upended $1 billion in tax relief to Bay Staters earlier this week on Beacon Hill. Baker, a Republican, insinuated that lawmakers should not have been caught...
$250 stimulus checks for Massachusetts taxpayers scrapped by Beacon Hill lawmakers as resurfaced tax cap muddles affordability
Despite crushing inflation and the threat of a looming recession, Massachusetts lawmakers early Monday morning temporarily shelved delivering tax relief to Bay Staters — after promising just weeks ago to send stimulus checks to middle-income residents. Beacon Hill, thrown a massive curveball by Gov. Charlie Baker and news of...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
This Massachusetts Funeral Law May Have You Scratching Your Head
As you have probably read in past articles, Massachusetts is home to some strange laws. Sure, we are a progressive state but we still have some laws on the books that are beyond outdated and others that make you say huh?. A few of the laws we mentioned in the...
Massachusetts lawmakers OK $11 billion infrastructure bill, adopt Soldier's Home changes as session nears end
BOSTON — With the final hours ticking down on the legislative session, Massachusetts lawmakers on Sunday sent a bill to Gov. Charlie Baker authorizing $11 billion in spending for transportation infrastructure and agreed to the governor's amendment to a bill implementing reforms at the state's soldiers' homes. The transportation...
New Massachusetts hotline number for reporting hate crimes 1-833-634-8669, U.S. Attorney says
Massachusetts residents now have a new hotline to call when reporting hate crimes, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced. Residents and or visitors can call 1-833-634-8669 to report “concerning or troubling incidents of hate, potential hate crimes, or concerns.”. Callers can leave their contact information but may remain anonymous. The...
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Nazis try to get on the ballot in Massachusetts - but may not have collected enough signatures
Today's the deadline to file enough signatures statewide to get a place on the November ballot; Ploss said Sunday she doesn't think she'll have enough. Her would-be lieutenant-governor candidate, Jim Rizoli, is a "proud" Holocaust denier who used to froth about Brazilian immigrants in Framingham but now concentrates on hating Jews and she's assisted by a woman she calls her "minister of Third Reich Advocacy."
Several lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts on Monday
BOSTON — Several lottery tickets with six-figure prizes were sold in Massachusetts on Monday. One winning ticket fetched a prize of $650,000, while six other tickets were winners of $100,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were as follows:. Double Your Money -- $650,000 -- Turnpike Food...
Massachusetts Democratic AG disclose one major goal to be judged ‘harshly’ over in four years during primary debate
Democratic attorney general hopefuls sparred over a string of familiar barbs as they tackled thorny issues tied to racial disparities, botched tax relief on Beacon Hill and rent control in individual Massachusetts communities during a fast-paced primary debate Monday evening. Quentin Palfrey, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, repeatedly assailed...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Worcester County; 6 $100,000 prizes also won across the commonwealth
A Worcester County lottery player claimed a $1 million prize Monday. The $1 million prize was won from the game “Double Your Money.” It was sold at Turnpike Wine and Liquor in Southborough, which is located at 65 Turnpike Road. There were also six $100,000 prizes won in...
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
Gov. Charlie Baker officiates wedding of PR leader George Regan on Cape Cod
OSTERVILLE, Mass. — Public relations specialist George Regan married Elizabeth Akeley in a Cape Cod wedding that drew a number of prominent guests – including the governor himself. Gov. Charlie Baker officiated the ceremony, which featured a reading delivered by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The guest...
With inflation up, New York Republicans revive call for spending cap
Republicans in the state Senate on Monday called for a formalized cap on state spending in New York's budget as inflationary costs continue to take their toll. The conference released a report highlighting the effects of inflation on New Yorkers' wallets and proposed a 10-point package of propoals meant to curtail the impact of higher consumer prices. That includes a formal 2% cap on spending increases in the state budget as well as targeted tax relief, a lowering of housing costs and approving measures meant to reduce energy prices.
Massachusetts man sentenced to serve 5 years in state prison after manufacturing ghost guns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Monday that a Massachusetts man was sentenced to five years at the ACI after manufacturing ghost guns. Neronha’s office said that 24-year-old Jerardy Cruz, of Roxbury, had been manufacturing the guns from an apartment in Providence last year....
