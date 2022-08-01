Toddler revived after near drowning at Otter Tail County lake

www.valleynewslive.com
Related
DL-Online
Quick action saves 2-year-old found face-down in water in Otter Tail County
A 2-year-old boy had a close call on Sunday after his family found him face-down in water on the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the near-drowning was reported just before 11 a.m. at a lake home where several families had gathered for the weekend. In the late morning, family members realized the boy, whose name was not released, was nowhere to be found. They searched for him inside and outside the residence, and the boy’s father found him in the water near shore.
valleynewslive.com
Tips to avoid youth drowning in open waters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summer is almost over and many families may be looking to squeeze in last-minute vacations near open waters. After a toddler was found face down in an Otter Tail County lake experts are issuing a warning to parents. “I think the first thing they...
battlelakereview.com
Fatal Accident July 28 On Cty. Hwy. 1
Joseph Bernstetter of Fergus Falls was traveling westbound on Co. Hwy. 1 near the intersection of Co. Hwy. 83 in a 2003 Nissan Maxima Thursday, July 28 about 3:51 p.m. It appeared that he had crossed over the center line striking Mitchell and Violet Davis of Fergus Falls head on. Joseph, age 35, sustained fatal injuries. Mitchell, age 65, the driver of a 2008 Ford Edge sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. His passenger, Violet, age 63, also sustained serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Essentia Health in Fargo. Minnesota State Patrol assisted in reconstructing the accident. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnesota State Patrol, Battle Lake Fire Department and Rescue, Henning Ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance and Lifelink 3. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Local Chiefs, Sheriffs fire up grills for annual cook off
(Fargo, ND) -- The 17th Annual Night To Unite Chiefs and Sheriffs Burger Cook-Off has a winner. This year's cook-off was hosted Tuesday by the Fargo Police Department at Lindenwood Park. Seven police and sheriff's departments were represented in the contest. Each chief or sheriff cooked one burger that was judged by a panel.
kfgo.com
Off-duty SD firefighter saves two-year-old from Minn. lake drowning
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) – A two-year-old boy was saved from near drowning Sunday morning north of Pelican Rapids. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was found after family members realized he’d wandered off from a gathering of several families at Sand Lake. The boy’s father discovered him near the shore, face down in the water. A member of a visiting family who is also a firefighter in South Dakota immediately began CPR on the child while another family member called 911.
kfgo.com
Elbow Lake man who crashed motorcycle Friday morning identified
VERGAS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an Elbow Lake man who died after crashing his motorcycle into Lawrence Lake near Vergas Friday morning. He was 70-year-old George Hough. A witness saw Hough cross the center line of County Hwy....
wdayradionow.com
Man identified after being pulled from Otter Tail County lake following crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Authorities say a motorcyclist pulled from Lawrence Lake has been identified. Officials say 70-year-old George Hough was rescued from the lake Friday morning. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOX News Radio
Officers in Cass County shooting identified
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department has identified the officers involved in a fatal shooting in Mapleton this week. Authorities say all were members of the Fargo Police Department. Sgt. Travis Moser is an 18-year member of the FPD…Detectives Josh Heller and Ryan Jasper have been with the department for...
This Statue of Mary is Hidden in the Hills of Ottertail County
My grandparents just recently built a cabin near Battle Lake, Minnesota and over the weekend my whole family went there for some good quality time. We all woke up early on Saturday, and as we had breakfast my grandma suggested we go visit the Lady of the Hills. I saw "Lady of the Hills Road" in Millerville as we were driving up late Friday, and it piqued my interest so I was all in.
KNOX News Radio
ND & MN: Fatal crashes and injury accidents
A 75-year old Fargo man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into a sunflower field southwest of Horace (ND) on Sunday. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was heading east on County Road 17 when he drove into the ditch and into the field shortly before 4:00 p.m. The driver fell off the bike. A passerby noticed the motorcycle in the field and called 9-1-1. The victim was transported to Essentia Health where he later died of his injuries.
lakesarearadio.net
Elbow Lake Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash near Vergas
VERGAS (KDLM/KBRF) – An Elbow Lake man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a lake, Friday. Around 10 a.m., Friday, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a motorcycle that had crashed into the water on Co Hwy 4 South West of Vergas, MN.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DL-Online
A rude awakening: Perham police officer drops off intoxicated man at wrong home
PERHAM — A Perham police officer drove an intoxicated man about 10 miles outside of city limits, down a long gravel driveway and allowed him to enter a farmhouse. The problem was, he didn’t live there. The homeowner, Kristen Brown, said around 1 a.m. Monday, July 25, her...
DL-Online
UPDATE: Sheriff's office identifies Elbow Lake man in fatal motorcycle crash near Vergas
VERGAS (Aug. 1, 2022) — George Hough, 70, of Elbow Lake was identified by the Otter County Sheriff's Office Monday as the motorcyclist who died in a crash near Vergas on Friday. Hough was riding his motorcycle eastbound on County Highway 4, southwest of Vergas, when he drifted over...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pickup driver dies days after crash with Semi near Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A pickup driver has died from his injuries after a crash on I-94 near Fargo. Authorities say 71-year-old Reed Satrom crashed into the back of a tractor trailer Friday. His vehicle caught fire and he and he and his passenger were hospitalized. Satrom died Monday of his...
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
wdayradionow.com
Shelter-in-Place issued in Mapleton
(Mapleton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order in the City of Mapleton. Details regarding the active situation are limited, but a dispatcher with the Red River Regional Dispatch Center tells Flag Family Media News that the shelter-in-place is in effect for the 500 block of 5th Street North.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Domestic assault in Ogema; marijuana joints found near Detroit Lakes disc golf course
12:18 a.m., near Beaver Trail, Ogema, abandoned trailer house fire. The trailer was in the middle of a field and was extinguished after about 40 minutes. 6:21 a.m., near west Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, fatal medical. A 64-year-old man from Buffalo, N.D., was found unresponsive at the Long Lake Campsite and RV Resort. CPR was administered, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
gowatertown.net
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
kvrr.com
UPDATE: 4 Fargo Officers On Leave After Suicidal Male With Rifle Is Shot & Killed in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An investigation is underway after an armed and suicidal male was shot and killed by officers in Mapleton, North Dakota, just west of the FM metro. An anonymous 911 call reported shots fired around 10:30 Monday morning. Another report at the time said a male...
Comments / 0