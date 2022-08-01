Turning muscle into a protein factory for gene therapy treatments

www.umassmed.edu
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
scitechdaily.com
Better Diagnosis and Treatment: Genetic Clues to Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Discovery of molecular signatures of age-related macular degeneration will help with better diagnosis and treatment of this progressive eye disease. Thanks to the discovery of new genetic signatures of age-related macular degeneration, better diagnosis and treatment of the incurable eye disease is a step closer. Scientists reprogrammed stem cells to...
Phys.org
Helping cells become better protein factories could improve gene therapies and other treatments
The cells in your body are not all the same. Each of your organs has cells with very different functions. For example, liver cells are top-notch secretors, as their job requires them to make and export many of the proteins in your blood. By contrast, muscle cells are tasked with facilitating the contractions that allow you to move.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Gene Therapy for Hemophilia B Shows Promise
A small study finds that an adeno-associated virus gene therapy eliminated both spontaneous bleeding and the need for factor IX prophylaxis in patients with hemophilia B. A gene therapy being tested in a phase 1/2 study for hemophilia B achieved normal levels of factor IX at low doses, but required immunosuppression, according to findings of a study recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
technologynetworks.com
ALS Gene Therapy Approach Shows Promise in Animal Study
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a neurodegenerative disease characterized by the progressive loss of motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord responsible for voluntary movements and muscle control. In a new study, published July 11, 2022 in the journal Theranostics, researchers at University of California San Diego School of...
Medical News Today
Diabetes: Experimental drug may help restore insulin-producing cells
Researchers investigated whether they can reprogram pancreatic stem cell-like cells into insulin-producing beta-cells for potential diabetes treatment. They found that the genes that regulate insulin expression could be reactivated by using a drug previously investigated for treating patients with lymphomas and multiple myeloma. The research findings suggest a possible new...
66-year-old HIV patient of 31 years cured with stem cell transplant
Living with HIV for 31 years, 66-year-old developed AML -- a type of blood cancer. In 2019, he received stem cell transplant from a volunteer donor with a rare genetic mutation. He has been HIV-free for 17 months now, without retroviral drugs. A 66-year-old who was infected with the human...
MedicalXpress
Protein p53, which prevents cancer development, can promote liver cancer if constantly activated
P53 is one of the most important proteins in cancer biology. Often referred to as a "guardian of the genome," p53 becomes activated in response to various cellular stressors like DNA damage. Its activation induces different processes, such as controlled cell death, that prevent cancer development if a cell becomes abnormal. Because of this, p53 mutations are extremely common in cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma. However, in a recent article published in Cancer Research, a team of researchers at Osaka University observed that constant activation of p53 in liver cells of patients suffering from chronic liver disease (CLD) could actually promote the development of liver cancer.
Medical News Today
Vitamin B12 and ulcerative colitis: Links
Ulcerative colitis (UC) causes inflammation and ulcers on the intestinal lining. A person with UC may be unable to absorb certain nutrients, including vitamin B12. UC is a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and affects. people in the United States. This article discusses the potential link between UC and...
MedicalXpress
Diabetes: A step closer to a life without insulin
People with a severe form of diabetes, where the beta cells of the pancreas do not produce or no longer produce enough insulin, have no choice but to inject themselves regularly with artificial insulin in order to survive. But Insulin therapy is not without its dangers: it is difficult to dose and, in the long term, it can also lead to serious metabolic and cardiovascular problems. Scientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have been working for several years on an alternative therapy based on the S100A9 protein. They have now provided proof of principle that this protein can significantly improve metabolism in insulin deficiency. In addition, by deciphering the biological mechanisms at work, they have discovered a previously unknown anti-inflammatory effect that could prove key well beyond diabetes. These results are published in the journal Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress
How the thymus trains T cells to fight infections
T cells are a special class of white blood cells that patrol the body and attack infected or foreign tissue. They learn to distinguish friendly proteins from dangerous ones in an organ called the thymus. However, when T cells mistakenly identify healthy proteins as foreign, it can lead to autoimmune disorders such as multiple sclerosis or diabetes.
MedicineNet.com
Insulin and Insulin Resistance: The Ultimate Guide
Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that is essential for regulating blood sugar levels. Insulin resistance occurs when your liver and muscles do not respond to insulin as they should. Learn about why insulin is so important to bodily processes and how you can prevent insulin resistance. Why...
Medical News Today
What to know about vitamin E for fatty liver
Vitamin E is an important fat-soluble vitamin that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Scientists have conducted research on vitamin E supplementation for treating fatty liver disease. As its name would suggest, fatty liver disease. due to excess fat in the liver. Current research into treating fatty liver disease with vitamin...
Medical News Today
What do fatty liver disease specialists do?
Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, is a condition where a person has a buildup of fat in their liver. If a person has fatty liver disease, they may require treatment from a liver specialist. The National Institute for Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) notes that...
Nature.com
Correlation of weight and body composition with disease progression rate in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
This study aims to observe the nutritional status of Chinese patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), further investigating its effect on disease progression. One hundred consecutive newly diagnosed ALS patients and fifty controls were included. Weight and body composition were measured by bioelectrical impedance analysis at baseline and follow-ups. The revised ALS functional rating scale (ALSFRS-R) was used to calculate the rate of disease progression. Patients with ALS had a significantly lower BMI than controls, while no significant difference was found in body composition. Weight loss occurred in 66 (66%) and 52 (67.5%) patients at diagnosis and follow-up, respectively. Patients with significant weight loss (â‰¥"‰5%) at diagnosis had significantly lower BMI, fat mass (FM), and FM in limbs and trunk than those without. Fat-free mass (FFM), FM, and FM in limbs were significantly decreased along with weight loss at follow-up (p"‰<"‰0.01). Patients with lower visceral fat index, lower proportion of FM, and higher proportion of muscle mass at baseline progressed rapidly during follow-ups (p"‰<"‰0.05). Multivariate linear regression showed that FFM and weight at follow-up were independently correlated with disease progression rate at follow-up (p"‰<"‰0.05). Weight loss is a common feature in ALS patients, along with muscle and fat wasting during the disease course. Body composition may serve as a prognostic factor and provide guidance for nutritional management in ALS patients.
MedicalXpress
Fast-acting immune cells provide powerful protection against stroke
A unique subset of white blood cells confers fast-acting and lasting protection against ischemic stroke in mice, University of Pittsburgh neurologists and immunologists reported in the Journal of Clinical Investigation today. This study identified a novel subset of CD8+ regulatory-like T cells, or CD8+TRLs, as "first responders" to stroke. Attracted...
MedicalXpress
New method mass-produces antitumor cells to treat blood diseases and cancer
A Purdue University chemical engineer has improved upon traditional methods to produce off-the-shelf human immune cells that show strong antitumor activity, according to a paper published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Reports. Xiaoping Bao, a Purdue University assistant professor from the Davidson School of Chemical Engineering, said CAR-neutrophils, or chimeric...
scitechdaily.com
A Cell Found in Everyone’s Body Can Transform Into Blood Cancer
Everybody possesses a tiny number of unusual thymocyte cells, and in some cases, these cells develop into leukemia. Researchers have discovered that T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), which affects more than 6,000 Americans each year, may be caused by dysfunction involving a specific kind of thymocyte cell that is present in minute numbers in every individual.
MedicalXpress
Deconstructing the mechanics of bone marrow disease
Fibrosis is the thickening of various tissues caused by the deposition of fibrillar extracellular matrix (ECM) in tissues and organs as part of the body's wound healing response to various forms of damage. When accompanied by chronic inflammation, fibrosis can go into over-drive and produce excess scar tissue that cannot be degraded anymore. This process causes many diseases in multiple organs, including lung fibrosis induced by smoking or asbestos, liver fibrosis induced by alcohol abuse, and heart fibrosis often following heart attacks. Fibrosis can also occur in the bone marrow (BM), the spongy tissue inside some of our bones that houses blood-producing hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), which leads to scarring and the disruption of normal functions.
Nature.com
Heart rate variability is associated with encephalopathy and outcomes in pediatric acute liver failure
More than half of children with pediatric acute liver failure (PALF) experience hepatic encephalopathy (HE), which is related to poor outcomes; however, HE is difficult to diagnose in children. The objective of this study was to evaluate if heart rate variability (HRV), a continuous measure of autonomic nervous system function, was related to the presence and severity of HE as well as clinical outcomes in children with PALF.
