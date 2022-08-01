Oklahoma Woman Traveling Great Western Trail by Horse and Wagon Passing Through Coleman County

www.colemantoday.com
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
brownwoodnews.com
MICHAEL BUNKER: Feels Like Home
The heat still sits on us here downtown, at least (they say) through the rest of the week. Cooler temps coming this weekend. Yesterday Danielle and I walked down to check the chickens and collect eggs at the coop behind the old Rogers House, and the thermometer said it was well over 100 degrees, but it didn’t feel too bad. We walked down Brown Street past the Manor and I noticed the pepperweed growing up in cracks in the road along the way and even in cracks on the sidewalks. Back when we were living on the farm all those years I’d come upon the pepperweed in the rough land, the disturbed ground, and I’d reach down and pull along the little “branches” and get a tiny handful of the little pepper seedlets and toss them into my mouth and chew them up. They have a delicious peppery flavor (thus the name,) but every year and every plant is different. Sometimes you’d barely get a hint of the pepper flavor and then once in a while you’d get a really strong pepper kick. I taught the children that since we couldn’t really grow black pepper here easily, collecting the pepperweed seeds in the spring and early summer would become a priority if the system collapsed or we had to truly survive for a long period of time without buying things from stores or going to town.
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
National Check the Chip Day Is August 15TH Know Where to Go in Abilene
A pet microchip is a tiny device that is about the size of a couple of grains of rice. Whenever it's activated by a special computerized wand/device known in the veterinarian field as a microchip-reader. When the microchip is activated it then transmits a code number to the wand or...
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters
Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
colemantoday.com
TSTC Brings CDL Course Back to West Texas
(ABILENE, Texas) - Texas State Technical College will begin offering commercial driver’s license (CDL) classes at its Abilene campus later this year. Through grants and donations, TSTC will offer four-week classes beginning September 12 to prepare students for the CDL written examination, while teaching general truck-driving skills with a hands-on component and instruction coordinated with the Department of Transportation.
colemantoday.com
Fatal Accident in Brown County Involves Coleman County Man
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information concerning a traffic fatality in Brown County which happened at 9:21 pm Friday, July 29. According to the DPS report, the wreck was on Farm to Market Road 585, three miles northwest of Bangs. The driver of a 2008 GMC Sierra...
Ronnie Dunn Taps Parker McCollum for Rueful ‘Road to Abilene’ [Listen]
Ronnie Dunn's new album 100 Proof Neon arrived Friday (July 29), and with it came a few collaborations, including this one with Texas native Parker McCollum. The Brooks & Dunn star enlisted McCollum for a rueful song titled "The Road to Abilene," in which the two sing of a love they left behind.
San Angelo LIVE!
Ballinger Man Signs Plea Deal in Brutal Capital Murder at San Angelo Hotel
SAN ANGELO, TX – A Ballinger man signed a plea deal Wednesday afternoon in a brutal capital murder shooting death at a San Angelo hotel sentencing him to 40 years in a Texas prison. According to the court admonishments, published on Aug. 3, Cody Salazar, 32, of Ballinger, along...
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify downtown vandal
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a vandal. The suspect was caught on surveillance video “tagging” a downtown building with graffiti recently. Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers. All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward! […]
Drive In Theatres Are Alive and Well – Check Out These 10 Close To Abilene
Drive-Ins. Talk about a flashback. They were a staple to many of us growing up. The main means of entertainment on a Saturday night. Load up the car and let's go. Some of my fondest childhood memories involve the $5.00 carload. Of course, I'm sure that amount has varied over the years.
Abilene home destroyed in overnight fire that spread to neighbor residence
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene home was completely destroyed in a fire that spread to a neighboring residence overnight. The first home that caught fire on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday has been deemed a total loss. A press release from the Abilene Fire Department says first responders arrived […]
brownwoodnews.com
Texas Juvenile Justice Department facing ‘grim’ situation
It is not looking good in the state’s juvenile department. Across the five juvenile detention centers for the state of Texas, all are facing staff wide shortages with a turnover rate of over 70%, continual cuts in funding especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now for Operation Lonestar. Currently...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Monday August 1, 2022: Hundred degree heat will return today with lots of sun
Hundred degree high temperatures will continue today. This will be the 10th consecutive 100 degree heat day in Abilene. It will also be the 63 of the year. High temperatures will range from around 101° to around 103°. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. There will be a breezy south to south southeast wind. It will be a little bit humid as well. Dew points will be in the middle to upper 50’s.
‘There’s a history here’: 2nd home in Abilene neighborhood burns to the ground, this time arson confirmed
Editor’s Note: A report from the Abilene Fire Department shows the first house on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street burned down on April 22, 2020 in a two-alarm fire that was ruled undetermined. One resident was able to escape without injury. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 33-year-old Jay Hunter Pace is now in police custody, […]
Abilene man sentenced to 10 years for intoxicated manslaughter crash after night of drinking at gentleman’s club
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for an intoxicated manslaughter crash after a night of drinking at a local gentleman’s club. Kevin Holt received his 10 year sentence Wednesday after giving an open plea to Intoxicated Manslaughter in connection to the death of Joshua Sanders, […]
colemantoday.com
Lois Lowrimore Martin, 96
Lois Lowrimore Martin of Coleman, TX was born on Jan 19, 1926, and passed from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior on July 31, 2022. She was 96 years old. Lois was born to Charlie & Annie Lowrimore in Dawson, TX where she was raised with 3 sisters and graduated from Dawson High School. She continued her education at North Texas State University where she earned a degree in education after which she taught first grade at Lilly B. Clayton Elementary School in Ft. Worth, TX.
San Angelo LIVE!
Driver High on the Reefer Arrested with a Duffle Bag Full of Weed
EARLY – Police in the City of Early in Brown County arrested a driver early Tuesday for possession of a duffle bag full of marijuana. According to the Early Police Department, on Tuesday Aug. 2, shortly after midnight Officer Taylor Fletcher stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of Garmon Drive.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood ISD offering free and reduced-price meals
Brownwood ISD announced its policy 2022-23 for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the attached current income eligibility guidelines. Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request. Starting on August 8, 2022, Brownwood ISD will...
