Dodgers 'Aggressive' on Potential Juan Soto Trade

Dodgers making ‘aggressive’ push for Juan Soto amid Cardinals, Padres interest
The Juan Soto trade rumors continue to rumble on as the 2022 MLB trade deadline draws near. Everyone is wondering whether the Washington Nationals will actually trade Soto. And if they do, where will the star outfielder land? The three teams left standing in the Soto sweepstakes are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, […] The post Dodgers making ‘aggressive’ push for Juan Soto amid Cardinals, Padres interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB News: Luke Voit Headed to Washington to Complete Juan Soto-San Diego Deal
The Padres are sending Luke Voit to the Nationals as the final piece of the Juan Soto trade.
Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse
Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.
Scott Boras had his fingerprints all over Juan Soto trade
Juan Soto was traded by the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, and agent Scott Boras had his fingerprints all over the deal. The first version of the trade (which later got changed) involved a total of eight players. Incredibly, Boras represented five of the eight players. Those players included Soto and Josh Bell, who went to the Padres; and Eric Hosmer, MacKenzie Gore and James Wood, who went to the Nationals.
RUMOR: Padres’ eye-opening outlook if they trade the farm for Juan Soto
With just hours left in the MLB Trade Deadline, the San Diego Padres are still seen as one of the frontrunners to pull off a blockbuster for Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto. They know it’s going to take a boatload of prospects in order to land Soto, but the organization is optimistic that more top-level […] The post RUMOR: Padres’ eye-opening outlook if they trade the farm for Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Juan Soto has message for opposing pitchers
Juan Soto and Josh Bell spoke with the San Diego media on Wednesday after being introduced as the newly-acquired members of the Padres. During the press conference, Soto was asked to share his thoughts on being part of a stacked lineup that includes Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in addition to him and Bell.
Washington Nationals finalize deal to trade Juan Soto to San Diego Padres
Juan Soto, the 23-year-old superstar outfielder for the Washington Nationals, is on the verge of being traded to the San Diego Padres, along with first baseman Josh Bell, in a huge MLB trade deadline acquisition, according to multiple reports.
