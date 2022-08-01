Students in Lincoln County and Fayetteville City, Tennessee return to school Monday

During its June meeting, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education approved both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school calendars. Before being presented to the Board of Education, TCS worked on creating, revising, after receiving much feedback, and finally recommending the proposed calendars. From the beginning of the process to the end, much input was sought. School-level calendar committees and a district-level calendar committee put in a significant amount of time and work to create draft calendar options for all employees to view. Members of these calendar committees included teachers, support staff, parent representatives, administrators and district team members. The guiding principles when creating calendar options centered on two elements: what is best for students and families and what is best for teaching and learning.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO