Students in Lincoln County and Fayetteville City, Tennessee return to school Monday

WAAY-TV
North Alabama teachers bracing for tough school safety questions from students
Many North Alabama students and teachers are headed back to school this week, with that Texas elementary school shooting on their minds. And teachers are bracing for some tough question - from students - about school safety. At Madison's Rainbow Elementary, Maria Adams has spent days setting up her kindergarten...
WAAY-TV
Volunteers travel from Decatur to Kentucky to help flood victims as they rebuild, recover
A group of volunteers from Decatur loaded a trailer full of donations this week and traveled north to Kentucky, where they hoped to help provide relief to people who have lost everything as major floods swept through their communities. WAAY 31's Nicole Zedeck and the StormTracker 31 powered by Lynn...
News 19’s Madison Neal wins Miss Alabama Volunteer!!!
Miss Alabama Volunteer is part of the Miss Volunteer America organization, which is a nationwide, service-oriented scholarship program based in Tennessee. It seeks to empower women and give them opportunities to grow while giving back to their community.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Schools offers safety, classroom training for incoming substitute teachers
Morgan County Schools is gearing up the next school year by hiring and training substitute teachers. On Thursday morning, Morgan County Schools will host a substitute teacher training. Incoming substitutes will learn the basics of the classroom, along with safety training. The district has hired a good number of substitute...
WAAY-TV
Madison County Schools prepare for first day with new safety system
Madison County Schools is going the extra mile this year to make sure everyone feels safe. Starting Wednesday, teachers will have a new addition to their school badges. "It's a system that has safety and communication at mind and at heart," said Superintendent Allen Perkins. Behind faculty's school badges, there...
WAFF
Huntsville City elementary students who bring firearms to school will face a ‘restorative panel’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City School Board is getting ready for the upcoming school year. At its July 26 meeting the board made some changes to the weapons policy for elementary school students in their Behavioral Learning Guide. School Board members will use a new system to decide...
radio7media.com
Lawrence County School System Reminder for 7th Grade Student Parents
LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM WOULD LIKE TO REMIND ALL PARENTS/GUARDIANS OF LCSS 7TH GRADE STUDENTS THAT A TDAP BOOSTER IMMUNIZATION IS REQUIRED FOR ALL INCOMING 7TH GRADERS. IF YOU HAVE AN APPOINTMENT FOR THIS IMMUNIZATION LATER THIS MONTH OR HAVE NOT HAD THIS YET, PLEASE CALL THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT 931-762-9406 TO SET AN APPOINTMENT FOR THIS WEEK TO OBTAIN THAT BOOSTER. YOUR STUDENT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ATTEND SCHOOL UNTIL THAT IMMUNIZATION REQUIREMENT IS MET AFTER THIS WEEK.
More than 13,000 students in Maury County head back to school
This year the district is seeing growth, staffing shortages and the first full year for their superintendent.
WAAY-TV
Decatur church volunteers collect donations, travel to help flood victims in Virginia, Kentucky
Some church volunteers from Decatur arrived in southwest Virginia on Monday night and will soon be helping flood victims. "It's all different groups that come together to volunteer and try to serve other people," said Cody Michael, outreach minister of Decatur Church of Christ. Volunteers with Project Unity are on...
Madison County to build new courthouse downtown, site to be determined
Madison County will build a new courthouse, Commission Chairman Dale Strong said at his State of the County Address at the Von Braun Center on Tuesday. Strong said the Commission will go through the same process as it did during the construction of its Service Center, which opened last year at Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue.
Tullahoma Board of Education adopts 2023-24 and 2024-25 school calendars
During its June meeting, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education approved both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school calendars. Before being presented to the Board of Education, TCS worked on creating, revising, after receiving much feedback, and finally recommending the proposed calendars. From the beginning of the process to the end, much input was sought. School-level calendar committees and a district-level calendar committee put in a significant amount of time and work to create draft calendar options for all employees to view. Members of these calendar committees included teachers, support staff, parent representatives, administrators and district team members. The guiding principles when creating calendar options centered on two elements: what is best for students and families and what is best for teaching and learning.
WAAY-TV
New Alert System for Teachers
Madison County Schools prepare for first day with new safety system. Behind faculty's school badges there will be a little button. The button will be used as an emergency tool for staff to alert the school when a serious situation is unfolding.
WAAY-TV
Former Athens City Schools administrator sentenced to more than 5 years in federal prison
Former Athens City Schools administrator Rick Carter has been sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of participating in a multi-year scheme to defraud the state education system. Carter was the only one out of six individuals who were indicted in...
WAAY-TV
Tyler Mann, Academy Sports donate $6,000 in shoes to HEALS, local students
Academy Sports + Outdoors and Tyler Mann Injury Law joined forces Tuesday to ensure children head back to school with the footwear they need. Mann contributed $3,000, which Academy Sports matched, to buy shoes to donate to HEALS Inc. HEALS works with the Huntsville City and Madison County school systems...
WAFF
Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the call came in about 11 a.m. on Wednesday. This story will be updated once further information is released.
Man surrenders to Madison County SWAT team in Huntsville
A Huntsville man was arrested after the Madison County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was able to negotiate with him to surrender, authorities say.
WAAY-TV
'It's a tremendous responsibility': Bus drivers prepare for 1st day of school
School bus drivers are the first face your child sees as they head to school and the last person waving goodbye when they return home. Bus drivers have a great responsibility, keeping a bus full of 60 or so energetic kids safe while driving through neighborhoods and on busy highways.
Man charged with stealing gas from J.W. Steakhouse in Decatur
A Decatur man has been arrested in connection to stealing gas from the J.W. Steakhouse, according to authorities.
WAAY-TV
Limestone County announces 2022 Christmas theme
After two rounds of votes and input from thousands of people, Limestone County has chosen its 2022 Christmas theme. "A Christmas in Candyland" won the public vote this year and will be used as inspiration as businesses and organizers decorate for the holiday season. Events planned for this year include:
WAFF
Madison County SWAT activated for barricaded subject
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has activated its SWAT team. Units are currently heading to the area of Holt Road in Limestone County to assist the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals on a barricaded subject. Officers are saying to avoid...
