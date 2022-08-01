This ‘Prank’ Happening in Lubbock Could Cost You a Ton of Money

1025kiss.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s Needs Your Help Identifying Who Robbed & Set Their Kitchen on Fire
Many have been waiting for an update as to when Schlotzsky's in Lubbock at 19th Street was going to re-open. Those who run the Lubbock location took to Facebook on Wednesday to tell the public that they want to reopen soon, but they have become victims to one person with what seems like a vendetta against them.
Helping Others: Lubbock MOW’s 12th Annual Feed Seniors Now
Looking to help out and give back to the community? This is a great way to do that. Comfort Keepers of Lubbock and Lubbock Meals on Wheels are gearing up for their 12th Annual Feed Seniors Now event. This benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels’. Weekend Meal Program. This program provides...
Did People In Lubbock Lose Their Damn Minds Over A Free Water Bottle?
You just know when someone offers something for free, there are those who will take advantage of the situation, and those who will inevitably complain about it. You'll notice which side I am on in due course. Yesterday, my wife mentioned that the hyper-popular and amazing Dutch Bros was offering...
Lubbock Couple Found With Ten Stolen Credit and Debit Cards
A Lubbock couple was arrested on Sunday, July 31st after they were caught with ten stolen debit and credit cards. 30-year-old Jayda Ham and 35-year-old Joe Aguilar Jr. were found asleep at a building that KAMC News says is common place for homeless people to sleep and loiter at. Officers with Lubbock Police woke the two up and asked them to identify themselves.
Lubbock Man Broke In, Assaulted Woman and Fell Asleep in her Bed?
A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, August 2nd after he was accused of breaking into a woman's home, assaulting her, taking off his clothes and falling asleep in her bed. KAMC News reports that back on May 13th, Lubbock Police arrived at a home Lubbock home to find 35-year-old Henrry Padilla without a shirt or pants asleep in a bed with an open beer bottle close by.
Lubbock Walmart Parking Lot Painters Had ONE Job
I can see how an accident like this could happen. Well, at least if the letters are all separate stencils. I'm sure you could get busy enough for something like this to happen and be so busy you'd never even notice it. We Can't Verify. I'd love to jump in...
New Archery Store Opens in Lubbock, Promises To Have Your Back
Lubbock now has a new archery shop everyone needs to check out. Korbin's Archery started out in Seminole, Texas. The owner said he first started working on his and friends' boxes. Fixing their strings and other things. As word of mouth and their business started to grow they decided to take the leap and open up in a location in Seminole.
No, Lubbock Police Aren’t Calling To Arrest You Because You Have Warrants
Like clockwork, the scammers are at it again in the Hub City. This time, they've actually gone so far as to spoof (impersonate) an actual Lubbock County Sheriff's Department phone number. According to a statement from the Sheriff's office, the call starts out with the scammer saying that there is a warrant out for your arrest, and saying that the matter can be resolved by payment over the phone. The scammer is usually quite persistent which results in their target giving up some kind of information to make it "go away", when in reality there is no warrant.
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer
Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
‘Where Beauty Meets Art’: Check Out This New Lubbock Salon
If you are looking for a new salon and also happen to be an art lover, you have to check out one of Lubbock’s newest salons, Glam LAB. Glam LAB has been open for about a month now and aims to combine beauty and art into an unique and unforgettable experience. The salon not only offers hair cuts and color, but also offers hair and eyelash extensions, sugaring, and spray tanning.
The Best Way to Spend Your Vacation in Lubbock
After taking a week-long vacation in the Hub City, I can definitively say what I think is the best way to spend your vacation in Lubbock. Don't go anywhere. Don't do anything. Stay home and sleep. Okay, the article isn't actually over yet. Wouldn't that be funny, though?. It's definitely...
20 Girls From Texas, Including 1 From Lubbock Went Missing In July. Have You Seen Them?
While many parents will be taking advantage of tax-free weekend this weekend in Texas while shopping with their kids, too many parents will be worried where their children are. In June, we told showed you the pictures and information about girls who went missing in Texas. Earlier in the week, we also showed you the pictures of the boys who went missing in July in Texas.
Lubbock Food Truck Draws Long Lines With Amazing Food & Drinks
Oh man y'all I don't know if you are ready to learn about this new amazing spot in Lubbock. When something opens in Lubbock they get a lot of attention but man this food truck is killing it with long lines and great food and drinks. I was not ready...
Lubbock Back to School Supply Drive & Skate Night
Looking for something fun to do and help others? Check out this awesome event coming to Lubbock. With how much school supplies cost, this event is helping raise supplies for others. "We are proud to be able to put this event together. We have worked with the community for years...
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
Lubbock Teachers Turn to Crowdfunding for Projects and Supplies
Teachers in Lubbock and across the nation are turning to crowdfunding sites to cover or avoid all together out of pocket costs for projects, supplies and different opportunities for students in their classrooms. One such website that's increased in popularity lately is called Donors Choose. Think of it as a...
17th Hub City Beach Party Helps Foster Children Across the South Plains
The 17th annual Hub City Beach Party is coming back to Lubbock this weekend. The event is hosted by the nonprofit organization Foster A Life which dedicates itself to helping foster kids with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services across the South Plains. The 17th annual Hub City...
Here’s What Goes Down When A Lubbock Band Finds Out They Were Double-Booked
It ain't fun, I'll tell you that much. There aren't many things more frustrating than working out travel plans for weeks, loading up all your gear, driving 5 and a half hours out of town and then showing up to a venue you thought you were playing at to find out some other band is scheduled to play instead.
Show Your School Spirit and Buy a Cactus at Texas Tech This Friday
After TCU’s attempt at putting Lubbock down for being ‘a desert’ and Texas Tech’s prompt snap back with the use of the cactus emoji, those that support Texas Tech will forever use cacti as a symbol of their support. Every Texas Tech fan across the country...
Lubbock’s Favorite Noodle Bar Is Getting a Second Location
I'm so excited about this news and this business. How do freshly-made noodles sound? And I mean, made fresh every day. Or maybe some hot soup on a cold Lubbock day? This place doesn't need much explanation because it completely took Lubbock by storm when they opened. If you've never...
