How One Clinic is Fighting Back Against the Villainization of Abortion Providers

Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
kbia.org
Missouri has one of the lowest percentages of Latinos in the Midwest. Here's why it matters.
Jonathan Verdejo has watched people come and go. His people. The ones he can play some of his favorite music to in his job as a DJ—and they’ll actually sing along. Verdejo hosts various Latin Nights throughout Columbia. It’s frequented by students and locals alike. Their voices almost drown out the music.
St. Louis American
Woke voters know fluff from substance
When Congresswoman Cori Bush was recently arrested following an abortion rights protest at the U.S. Supreme Court Building conservative critics called her out. “Stop being a protestor and concentrate on being a legislator,” was the right-wing story line. First, the two aren’t mutually exclusive. Two, woke voters want...
Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video
CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House. The […]
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate
CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
kttn.com
Audio: Ballot photos, weapons, campaign clothing all against Missouri’s election rules
Missouri voters head to the polls today for the primary election. Denise Lieberman, with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, says there are restrictions on what you can wear to the polls. Lieberman also reminds voters to keep weapons away from the polls. Taking a photo of your ballot is also...
advantagenews.com
Political funds over labor amendment to Illinois' Constitution lopsided
A proposed amendment to the Illinois constitution that some argue contradicts federal law governing labor relations has seen more support on from supporters than from opponents, says one observer. Critics of Amendment 1 say the measure will unconstitutionally enshrine union powers in the Illinois Constitution, making it impossible for lawmakers...
kcur.org
Why are Missouri teachers quitting? The state is sending out a survey to find out
Missouri is launching a statewide survey of teachers Monday in an effort to address the chronic teacher shortage. Districts in the St. Louis area told St. Louis Public Radio last month they were behind in hiring for the coming school year because of the shortage. The results of the survey...
'It was spiritual' | Accused transit station killer speaks at court hearing
ST. LOUIS — Montrel Alexander questioned a judge Wednesday who said she believed he was a danger to society. "I am not a threat to society, I've been followed by people, I've been trying to leave town," the 21-year-old told Judge Calea Stovall-Reid. She then summarized some of the...
Voters send clear messages in Missouri primary
The Missouri primary election results are in and the voters sent clear messages.
KMOV
Mayor Jones signs bill aimed and improving trust between police, community
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill Wednesday aimed at improving trust between police and the community. Board Bill 47 creates the Division of Civilian Oversight, which will be an independent agency where civilians will investigate police misconduct and force incidents and initiate the disciplinary process. The Division will review complaints filed either online or in-person and have subpoena power to all legally permissible information and access to city jails to investigate complaints.
Primary election results: Incumbent Luetkemeyer to face Mann in November
MISSOURI, USA — The race to determine who will be on the ballot for Missouri's 3rd Congressional District in November started with four Democrats and four Republicans, including incumbent Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer. Missouri's 3rd Congressional District covers the eastern and central portions of the state. It covers Callaway, Camden,...
wmay.com
Proposed labor amendment to Illinois Constitution could have an impact locally
(The Center Square) – A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution on the November ballot would codify labor rights in Illinois. Some worry that the amendment could have a significant impact on local communities. Amendment 1 on the November ballot aims to give workers an even playing field when...
GOP candidate for governor Darren Bailey under fire for remarks comparing abortion to Holocaust
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is under fire for a remark he made in 2017 comparing the Holocaust and abortion.
Election Day Recap: Biden releases statement after voters reject Amendment 2
It's Election Day in Kansas and Missouri, and voters will decide on several key races across both sides of the state line.
More than 20 states considering 'Bentley's Law' DUI legislation
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County woman is making it her mission to punish drunk drivers by hitting them in the wallet. "Life ain't the same and it never will be,” said Cecilia Williams. April 13, 2021, a knock at the door changed Cecilia Williams life...
'The need is great': Illinois state lawmakers are calling on corporate citizens to aid flood victims
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — Strangers gather in an afterschool center with one life-changing moment in common, Tuesday's flash flood. "I got to wonder where I'm going to lay my head at today, the week," Sharon Franklin of East St. Louis said. Franklin shares that same struggle with other...
Greitens watching for results after receiving Trump endorsement
Former governor Eric Greitens will watch for election results Tuesday night surrounded by supporters in Chesterfield. The post Greitens watching for results after receiving Trump endorsement appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Downtown violence, 12-hour shifts, dwindling roster stressing St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of shots fired, two innocent people caught in the crossfire, bullet holes in multiple cars and buildings downtown this past weekend. All of it comes at a time when the city is forcing officers to work 12-hour overtime shifts, which have led to impassioned memos from commanders scrambling to fill cars as the police union estimates 102 officers have left the force so far this year.
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
