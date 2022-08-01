ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holdenville, OK

Officer killed by inmate at Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville

By KXII Staff
KXII.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kxii.com

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Correctional Officer Killed, ‘Attacked From Behind’ At Holdenville Facility

A correctional officer at a private prison was fatally attacked from behind by an inmate over the weekend. Alan Hershberger, a Missouri native, moved from Kansas to Holdenville in January to work at the David Correctional Facility. A former coworker, William Rogers, said he remembers Hershberger as a hard worker who did undesirable work for the public’s benefit.
HOLDENVILLE, OK
kswo.com

Poor prison conditions for employees

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former correctional officer and an inmate advocate are speaking out after a prison guard was killed by an inmate earlier this week in Holdenville. Davis correctional facility officer Alan Jay Hershberg was attacked by inmate Gregory Thompson on Sunday morning. Officials said Thompson attacked Hershberg from behind using a homemade weapon and he is currently serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.
HOLDENVILLE, OK
okcfox.com

Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...
SEMINOLE, OK
KXII.com

Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
DURANT, OK
KOCO

Father, girlfriend charged with murder of Seminole 3-year-old

SEMINOLE, Okla. — The father and his girlfriend have been charged with the murder of a Seminole 3-year-old New details emerged Monday of the end of a local 3-year-old’s life. His father has now been charged with murder, along with the father’s girlfriend. Several weeks before his...
SEMINOLE, OK
KXII.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal car crash at Seminole Co.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Okemah man was found dead after a vehicle collision Monday afternoon. Oklahoma Troopers said Debra Wilkerson, 68, of Okemah, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on 11167 Oklahoma State Highway 56 approximately .8 miles north of Cromwell when she struck a pedestrian walking southbound around 4 p.m.
OKEMAH, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Caney

Three Caney residents were arrested on drug charges after a warrant was served last week. The Caney Police Department arrested the individuals after searching an apartment on the 300 block of North Bradley Street. 58-year-old Darla Breese and 31-year-old Gabriel Marceleno each received identical charges of possession and distribution of...
CANEY, OK
KOCO

Couple charged in death of Seminole toddler

SEMINOLE, Okla. — A couple has been officially charged in the homicide of a 3-year-old boy in Seminole. Chad Jennings and Katherine Pennar are behind bars and face several charges, including first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse. The remains of Caleb Jennings were discovered Wednesday, leading investigators...
SEMINOLE, OK

