JLL secures $585m financing for mixed-use development in Boston

California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Seaver Properties Completes 21 Unit Townhouse Community in Lexington
Lexington, MA– Seaver Properties, the development arm of Woburn-based Seaver Construction, announced that construction is complete and the final certificate of occupancy has been issued for Lexington Meadows, a 21-unit luxury townhouse community. Located on the newly created Lily Pond Lane, ‘Lex Meadows’ is just five minutes from Lexington...
irei.com
Newmark arranges $514m in construction financing for life-sciences tower in Somerville, Mass.
Newmark has arranged $514 million in construction financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park, a 485,000-square-foot life-sciences tower under development by BioMed Realty in Somerville, Mass. The financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park is one of Greater Boston’s first “green loans.” Designed to achieve LEED Gold and...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore
BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
NECN
This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
liveboston617.org
Who is Sam Dillon – The Newest President of Boston Firefighters Local 718
Recently we had the opportunity to sit down one on one with the newly elected Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon. We were able to not only learn about his background but also also had the opportunity to ask the new president some questions on what to expect from the new administration.
Secret Phrase that Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond
It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry; getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes jumping on the website of the resort or hotel you're staying may have some fun info on the site, and sometimes it's random articles like this where we share the secret word, or in this case, phrase.
‘Bar Rescue’ star opening new restaurant in Boston area
WATERTOWN, Mass. — One of the most popular names in reality television and hospitality is opening a restaurant in the Boston area later this summer. Jon Taffer, the star of Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue,” will welcome the public into Taffer’s Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown on Aug. 31.
Eater
Farewell to the Chop Suey Sandwich, an Unlikely Icon of Massachusetts’s North Shore
Loaded with savory, saucy bean sprouts and barely contained by a modest hamburger bun, the chop suey sandwich at the Salem Lowe restaurant is a micro-regional curiosity and a North Shore icon. Locals and visitors to Salem, Massachusetts, have been enjoying this summertime staple for decades, dispensed from a modest takeout window located in scenic Salem Willows park.
PLAY is offering a flash deal on international flights from Boston
Travelers must book Aug. 3-7. If you’re hoping for a European getaway within the next eight months, a new low-cost airline at Logan Airport is offering discounted flights this week. Iceland-based PLAY, which began flying out of Logan Airport in May, is offering a flash deal of 25 percent...
1725 Home near Boston Was Protected from Sprits by Shoes Buried in the Foundation
The Tilden House sits in Canton, Massachusetts, and was built by a couple named David and Abigail almost 300 years ago back in 1725, according to the home's website. Today, the structure is one of the first surviving houses in the area, and "preservation efforts are underway to protect and preserve this unique American home."
Time Out Global
National Oyster Day is this Friday, are you ready?
Summer in Boston usually involves quite a lot of seafood no matter what day it is. From weekend clam bakes to the lunch time lobster roll to the afterwork buck-a-shuck you don’t really need to twist our collective arm to order a dozen on the half shell. But we are all for celebrating a summer Friday, so here are five places to enjoy National Oyster Day on August 5.
nbcboston.com
A Tale of Two Schools: A Failing Boston School Building and the Impact on Two Communities
You might call it the tale of two schools. Because under one roof-- and a leaky one at that-- the Jackson Mann School was permanently shut down on June 27—its students and staff dispersed, its supplies transported across the city. But, there is another school in the same failing building. The Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will remain in the same structure for at least another year.
Two North Shore communities restrict outdoor water use amid critical drought conditions
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Two communities on the North Shore are enacting water restrictions as drought conditions reach a critical level. In late July, Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared a Level 3 drought in northeastern and central Massachusetts. City leaders in Gloucester said these conditions, coupled...
nshoremag.com
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
iheart.com
Parking Meters In Dedham Square Vanish After New Regulations
DEDHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — In the case of the disappearing parking meters in Dedham Square, some local commuters aren't complaining about the Select Board's decision to remove the Sentry smart meters implemented last year. In an early July announcement, the Town did not renew its contract with the...
NECN
‘Never Seen Anything Like This': Drought Dries Up Areas of Charles River
Severe drought conditions affecting much of Massachusetts have had a clear impact on parts of the Charles River. In a matter of days, Liz Loewen said she noticed a drastic difference. "I've never seen anything like this. All that land right there is usually water, and you wouldn't be standing...
The Worst Intersections in South Boston
I’ve been driving in Southie since I was 16 and I’ve tackled everything from double parking to banging a U-y on East Broadway on a busy Saturday. I can parallel park with the best of them and move my car in the nick of time to avoid it being towed on street cleaning. You might say I am a Southie driving expert. So with that in mind, here are my picks for the worst intersection in South Boston:
nbcboston.com
After Marathon Sessions, Here Are The 64 Bills Awaiting Baker's Action
As they closed the blinds, flipped their office calendars to September and took off for an August recess early Monday morning, the House and Senate left Gov. Charlie Baker with a whole heap of work to do before he can even think about an August breather. Here is a list...
