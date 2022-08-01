Ribbon cut for Edmonds’ Salish Insurance Group

myedmondsnews.com
MyNorthwest.com
Stanwood Chamber of Commerce closing, other chambers face pandemic challenges
The pandemic has done a number on small businesses — and now we are seeing the end of a chamber of commerce that serves them. The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce is closing its doors at the end of the month, citing financial difficulties as the reason. “This difficult decision...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Center for Arts to host New Volunteer Open House Aug. 22
Edmonds Center for the Arts will be hosting its annual New Volunteer Open House on Monday, Aug. 22, at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place at Edmonds Center for the Arts, located at 410 4th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. Attendees will learn about the range of programs and...
myedmondsnews.com
Save the date: Ribbon cutting for new Floretum mosaic sculpture Aug. 15
The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club and the City of Edmonds Arts Commission invite the community to celebrate the unveiling of a new sculpture in downtown Edmonds that the club is donating to the city. The ribbon-cutting will take place at Monday, Aug. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at the corner of 6th Avenue North and Bell Street.
myeverettnews.com
Mother Of All Garage Sales In Northwest Everett This Saturday
It has become an annual shopping event for people not just in Everett, Washington but throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Mother Of All Garage Sales is back in the Northwest Neighborhood this Saturday from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. The weather should be perfect for finding bargains, food and fun!
myedmondsnews.com
‘Night at the Museum’ Aug. 5 final Edmonds outdoor movie of summer
The Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will screen the final of this summer’s four movie nights, with Night at the Museum at City Park this Friday, Aug. 5. The movie will begin at approximately 15 minutes before sunset. Popcorn and concessions will be available, cash only. Bring...
downtownbellevue.com
Construction to Take 3+ Years for Kemper’s 1.8M Sq Ft Project
In April 2021, we reported that Kemper Development Company had submitted plans to the City of Bellevue for a mixed-use development at The Bellevue Collection. “The Bellevue is planned to be 1.8 million square feet of space. The development is planned to feature 234 luxury residential units, hotel with...
425magazine.com
HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Stars to Open a Snohomish-Based Design Center
Snohomish-raised twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are the dream team behind HGTV’s popular home-renovation series Unsellable Houses, now in its third season and streaming on Discovery+. The duo will be bringing their eye for design to the greater Seattle area when they open their new design center...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged
Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
Tri-City Herald
As lawmakers consider ‘bill of rights’ for seniors, some share stories of care
Late meals, no meals, short-staffing and negligence: these were just some of the issues readers shared with McClatchy regarding their experiences at assisted or independent living facilities in Washington state. In July, McClatchy first reported on an incident between residents and management at a senior living facility in Lacey called...
With demand skyrocketing, Snohomish County food banks being forced to ration
EVERETT, Wash. — Workers at Volunteers of America's Everett food bank said they've never seen the shelves so empty. They thought the need was great at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's even worse. Volunteers of America Western Washington provides food to 17 food banks across Snohomish...
KOMO News
Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Lions Club seeking volunteers for flag program
The Edmonds Lions Club is looking for volunteers willing to help with the club’s efforts to place flags in front of local businesses on holidays. Since 1990, Edmonds Lions Club members have been placing the flags in front of local businesses as a club fundraiser. Businesses pay a $40 annual fee per flag yearly, or $120 per four flags yearly. Proceeds are used to fund a variety of Lions service projects, including eye examinations, glasses and hearing aids for adults and children in need, as well as college scholarships.
myedmondsnews.com
Weekend work in Seattle on southbound I-5 coincides with Seafair activities and stadium events
People driving southbound on Interstate 5 will need to prepare for lane reductions that could cause slowdowns for those heading to several weekend activities, the Washington State Department of Transportation says. Large crowds are expected to attend Seafair throughout the weekend, as well as several Mariners games and a Seahawks practice at Lumen Field adjacent to the work area on I-5 in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood.
KOMO News
Concrete drivers reject latest contract proposal from concrete companies
SEATTLE — The Teamsters Union Local 174 confirmed its concrete workers rejected the latest contract proposal from the concrete companies. The latest four-year proposal was rejected by a vote of 170-1, a full year after the expiration of their contract. In late 2021, employees voted 212-1 to reject an earlier offer, and multiple offers have been rejected since, according to the Teamsters Union Local 174.
seattlechannel.org
CityStream: The Squire Shop Rides Again!
It’s been 40 years since the legendary Squire Shop hydroplane skimmed the waters of Lake Washington. Many thought the boat was gone forever. It might have been if not for local racing fan Gary Laws. When he located the boat, it was in sad shape. But years of elbow grease restored the once proud hydro to the gleaming race boat of old. And when the Squire Shop recently returned to the water, the familiar roar of its piston engine followed by laps on Lake Washington brought joy to the team that labored so hard to restore it. Producer Randy Eng chronicles the return of the Squire Shop.
opb.org
Elwha River transformed 10 years after dam removal
Your browser does not support the audio element. For about a century, the Elwha River in Northwest Washington was broken up by two dams, to generate power to Port Angeles. The Elwha Dam was removed in 2012 and the Glines Canyon Dam was removed in 2014, creating a transformation in the natural ecosystem. Fish are returning, and vegetation in the region continues to thrive. Chhaya Werner examined vegetation regeneration in the affected areas and documented how plants responded to a free-flowing river. She has visited the region many times over the last decade, observing the changes. Werner will begin teaching at Southern Oregon University in the fall as an assistant professor of ecology. She joins us with details of the region’s transformation.
myedmondsnews.com
Cascadia Art Museum to host Summer Stars gala and auction Aug. 27
Cascadia Art Museum’s annual Summer Stars gala and auction will return outdoors Saturday, Aug. 27 to a historic Woodway home overlooking Puget Sound. There will be another plein air artist event featuring Riley Doyle, Ned Mueller and Amy Erickson. Guests can watch the artists capture the beautiful view on canvas, and their paintings will be auctioned off during the live auction.
fox40jackson.com
Seattle business owners furious, ‘desperate’ over homeless crisis, slam ‘musical chairs’ policy
Seattle business owners are furious over the city’s homeless population, slamming politicians for playing “musical chairs” with encampments as it cripples the community’s safety and livelihood. Business owner Matthew Humphrey joined “Fox & Friends First” to discuss how the trend has impacted his ability to do...
beckersdental.com
Washington health department suspends dentist's license, anesthesia permit: 5 things to know
The Washington State Health Department has suspended a dentist's dental license and general anesthesia permit for allegedly failing to document biological spore testing and missing emergency drugs. Five things to know:. 1. Walter Foto, DMD, is the owner of Myers Road Oral Care Center in Bonney Lake, Wash. 2. The...
KUOW
In searching for answers on homelessness, UW expert says it all comes down to the housing market
Kim Malcolm talks with Gregg Colburn, co-author of Homelessness is a Housing Problem. Why does King County have a larger number of people living homeless than nearly everywhere else in the U.S.? The answer lies with housing market conditions, according to a new book by Gregg Colburn and Clayton Page Aldern, called Homelessness is a Housing Problem.
