Shirley Ann Underwood-Mullins
Shirley Ann Underwood-Mullins, age 87, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was born on April 22, 1935 in Erin, TN to the late Carl Finch and Mary Alice Parrott Finch. Left to cherish her memories are her children,...
Gayle Greene
Gayle Greene, age 83, of Cunningham, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Salem Community Church with Bro. Gus Crockett and Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Friday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.
Michael Gilbert Nulty
Michael Gilbert Nulty, age 33, of Palmyra, TN, passed away on August 1, 2022. He was born on May 2, 1989 in Nashville, TN. Michael was a butcher at Hilltop Grocery, a great cook, and was excited to soon be a new father. He loved his motorcycle and dogs: Cooper, Copper, and Molly.
Janice Sue (Stewart) Hollis
A Celebration of Life service for Janice Sue Hollis, 85, will be on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Brother Mike Madewell will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Janice...
Richard B. Wilson
CW5 (Ret) Richard Bryan Wilson, age 60, of Clarksville, passed away on July 27, 2022 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held 12 noon, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. US Army Honors will be rendered. Richard’s family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
William Johnston
William Johnston, age 86, of Clarksville, passed away July 23, 2022 at Ahava Healthcare. Private family services will held. William entered this life on August 22, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY to the late William and Josephine Waughan Johnston. He was a Veteran of The United States Air Force. In addition...
Linda Lee Muzik
Linda Lee Muzik, of Clarksville TN, passed away on Sunday at the age of 56. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 14, 1966 to Harry and Margaret Bankert. She was married to her husband, John Muzik for 36 years who was the love of her life. She is survived by her sister, Denise Richards, brother-in-law Paul Muzik, and sister-in-law, Dorothy Cottos.
Lee Ann Brandon
Lee Ann Brandon unexpectedly went home to the arms of Jesus on July 31, following a brief illness. Lee Ann was born on June 9, 1956 in Memphis Tennessee to Eugene and Mary Catherine ( Kacky) Lendermon. She was a graduate of Overton High School in Memphis, Tennessee, and later became a proud alumni of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. Lee Ann was touched by anyone with special needs and after receiving a degree in special education at UT, began her career as a special education teacher.
Daniel Figueroa Rodriguez
Daniel Figueroa Rodriguez, age 80, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on January 29, 1942, in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico to the late Ramon Figueroa and Petra Rodriguez Pizarro. Daniel worked for the Health Department as an Epidemiologist. Aside from...
Spencer Stokey
Spencer Zachary Stokey, age 19, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 5, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with President Garth Porter officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church 3242 HWY 41 A South, Clarksville, TN.
Ronald Jorgenson
Ronald James Jorgenson, age 77, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Ronald entered this life on February 28, 1945, in Two Harbors, Minnesota to the late Rev. Jay Obert Jorgenson and Esther Busness Jorgenson. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Ft. Campbell. Ronald was a proud Retired Veteran of The United States Navy, having honorably served for 30 years, reaching the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He enjoyed volunteering for the American Red Cross, was a substitute teacher for ten years, and was a proctor at the testing center of the University of Maryland Global Campus. He had a wicked sense of humor and had never met a stranger. Ronald loved all forms of technologies, especially gadgets. He recently enjoyed writing poetry and has always enjoyed travelling. His extensive travels included residing in The United Kingdom, South Korea, Bermuda, Greece, Iceland, Japan, and Sicily, Italy.
Wesley Leonard Parker
Wesley Leonard Parker, age 66, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of Southern California, passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Wesley was born July 19, 1956, in Santa Rosa, California; the son of the late Luther and Alice Parker of Santa Rosa, California, and brother, Curtis Parker. Survivors...
Newly named Brigham Park coming in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Parks & Recreation heled a naming ceremony and announced plans for a new community park on Tuesday. The new park has been named to recognize community advocate Pastor James Brigham of Greater St. James Baptist Church. The site of the park, which...
National Night Out brings police, community together for fun in Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County annual National Night Out event took place Tuesday at Austin Peay State University. The theme was “Give Neighborhood Crime and Drugs a Going Away Party.”. National Night Out is a nationwide campaign held on Aug. 2 each year that promotes...
New Schools Director Jean Luna-Vedder on what to expect at CMCSS this year | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As students get ready to head back to Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, let’s get to know the new director of schools, Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder. This week, Luna-Vedder joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to share her experience with the district as...
Butterfly Festival returns Sept. 3 to Oak Grove with stunts, a robot and live butterflies
OAK GROVE, KY – Oak Grove Tourism is excited to announce the international and regional award-winning Butterfly Festival is back Saturday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. It all happens at the War Memorial Walking Trail, 101 Walter Garrett Lane. Now in its 13th year the festival is a...
Rotary Park summer camps wrap up, spur outdoor interest
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation wrapped up the last of seven complete week-long summer camps on July 29 at Rotary Park. This year, County Parks held camps for 95 total students at capacity for each week. The first six sessions were for campers from eight to 11-year-olds, and the seventh session was for campers in the 12 to 14-year-old age range.
CPD holds promotion ceremony in Liberty Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Monday, Aug. 1, the Clarksville Police Department held a promotion ceremony at Freedom Point in Liberty Park. The following officers were promoted to the rank of Sergeant: Officers Maurice Nesbitt, Heather Hill, Gary Mefford and Detective Sean Walden. Sgt. Nesbitt has been with the Clarksville...
Downtown @ Sundown to feature Hot Lanta this Friday
CLARKSVILLE, TN –This Friday, Aug. 5, Downtown @ Sundown will feature Hot Lanta, a local Allman Brothers tribute band playing songs like “Ramblin Man” and “Midnight Rider.”. Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Burgasm, Kadi’s Tacos and More, Heather’s...
Shoppers Stuff the Bus with donations for Teachers Warehouse
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Volunteers and shoppers helped Stuff the Bus with donations for the Q108 and Clarksville-Montgomery Education Foundation’s annual Stuff the Bus campaign. All donations go to the Teacher’s Warehouse, where teachers can “shop” for school supplies for free. Additional donations made be made by...
