Deerfield’s 350th celebration to feature oral histories

Room to play: Pay It Forward program provides artists with practice, performance space
It’s a given that many artists can struggle to find ways to fund their work. It’s also a given that it can be tough to find a place to do that work, whether for rehearsing or performing. In Easthampton, CitySpace, the nonprofit group that manages the city’s Old...
Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?
When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
Hampshire County real estate: The top 10 most affordable homes sold in week ending July 30
A condo in Amherst that sold for $199,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampshire County between July 24 and July 30. In total, 30 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $386,018. The average price per square foot ended up at $242.
MassDEP observing Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls
Massachusetts officials are monitoring the Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls after 22News received a report from a viewer indicating they observed strange white flecks and streaks.
Ten-Pin Bowling Is Coming Back To Pittsfield, MA
Growing up, my mother was super good at candlepin bowling and what a smooth delivery she had. She's 68 now and doesn't have a 103 average anymore, but whatever. We would watch candlepin bowling every Saturday morning and I grew to love the sport. Candlepin (little ball), I realized, was not the big attraction I thought it was. Ten-pin (big ball) was more of the country's speed when it comes to bowling.
WHS principal announces two additions to administrative team
WESTFIELD - Westfield High School Principal Charles Jendrysik has announced that two new assistant principals have joined the administrative team. Dr. Tonia Bonner relocated with her husband to western Massachusetts from North Carolina a little over two years ago. She comes to Westfield High School with over 20 years in secondary education as a chemistry/physics teacher, general science teacher, middle school teacher and instructional coach, and as a high school assistant principal.
Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
West Springfield residents concerned over Bird scooters left around town
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of West Springfield has piloted a new electric scooter program with the company Bird, but some residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told...
Enjoy Famous Cousins Maine Lobster at This Western Massachusetts Winery
Summer is in full swing here in The Berkshires and just because it's August doesn't mean the season is over. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes, I'm talking...
Is This Berkshire County’s Most Amazing View While Driving? (photos)
One Berkshire County route that I'm very familiar with driving is the Mohawk Trail. Before my wife, Amber, and I got married we dated for eight years. For five of those years, Amber lived in the town of Florida, MA and I lived in North Adams. So, naturally, when I would go visit her at her house, I would travel up Route 2 on the Mohawk Trail and during that drive, I would make that quick wrap-around on the Hairpin Turn which when you make the turn, you're technically in Clarksburg for a few seconds.
Chipotle opening location in Pittsfield
Chipotle is opening its first location in Pittsfield on August 4. The restaurant is located at 555 Hubbard Avenue.
Florence residents upset over possible marijuana dispensary location
A debate is underway about whether or not a marijuana dispensary should go in Florence. Pizza Factory will be closing by the end of this year but in it's place could go a marijuana shop and some are not happy about it.
The Lehrer Report: July 29, 2022
Garden report: I harvested two tomatoes, scallions and a large cucumber. I will make refrigerator pickles with the cucumber and add some scallions and dill from the garden. I had a hummingbird feeding on my zinnias. The really small size and speed of the bird amazes me. Indoors, the trinity...
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
Here are the 4 Restaurants Finishing the WooSox Season at Taste of Worcester at Polar Park
WORCESTER - There are only two months remaining in the regular season for the Worcester Red Sox and four local restaurants will still get their turn at A Taste of Worcester at Polar Park. The A Taste of Worcester food stand features local restaurants during every WooSox homestand. There are...
Ribbon cutting ceremony brings first phase of Twin Cities Rail Trail to the finish line
LEOMINSTER — After hearing about it from fellow cyclists, Mona Jalal made her first trip from the Boston area to Leominster Friday morning, eager to check out the Twin Cities Rail Trail. With her bicycle in tow, Jalal was one of about 100 people who gathered next to the...
Guest columnist John Varner: Misrepresented zoning views sank appointment
This is in response to Gazette reporter Scott Merzbach’s article reporting on the Amherst Town Council discussion of my application for a seat as an alternate member of Amherst’s Zoning Board of Appeals [see Page A1, “Zoning hopeful rejected for views”]. The meeting was acrimonious enough to warrant press coverage. I feel maligned by the process, and slandered by political posturing.
PHOTOS: Sunday’s incredible sunset
A vibrant sunset was seen across western Massachusetts on the final day of July.
Amherst Media finds temporary home on University Drive
AMHERST — An office building on University Drive will be the temporary home for Amherst Media for up to two years as officials at the community access station look to begin construction on new headquarters on Main Street. Amherst Media’s relocation to 101 University Drive, also known as the...
Crash involving pedestrian on State Street in Springfield
Springfield police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on State Street Tuesday morning.
