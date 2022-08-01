Managing Problem Interactions in the Workplace

www.psychologytoday.com
morningbrew.com
Managing up
So, you say your boss is a micromanager. Do you feel your confidence wavering? Has your productivity plummeted? Are you anxious and angry and unmotivated? If you answered yes, then yup, there’s a big chance you’re being micromanaged. So why is your boss doing this to you? No, really. Why?!
psychologytoday.com
Homework Struggles May Not Be a Behavior Problem
Mental health challenges and neurodevelopmental differences directly affect children's ability to do homework. Understanding what difficulties are getting in the way — beyond the usual explanation of a behavior problem — is key. Sleep and mental health needs can take priority over homework completion. Chelsea was in 10th...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
How Workplace Friends Have Benefits
The workplace creates friendships through physical proximity and shared projects. Workplace friendships are associated with heightened creativity, innovation, and cohesiveness. Workplace social support promotes family cohesion. You have undoubtedly heard the sentiment that people don’t quit jobs. They quit bosses. But some employees who might otherwise throw in the towel...
psychologytoday.com
When Anger Is a Strategy
A new study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience suggests that the aggressive "sore loser" is actually a creature of strategy rather than emotion. This sports-based study offers us some wisdom on how to keep cool in highly competitive environments. “I used to play soccer on an amateur team...
psychologytoday.com
Improve Communication in Dementia With the Three Time Principles
You can improve communication with your loved one by taking your time, asking one thing at a time, and offering timely praise. Take your time to have unhurried interactions with your loved one. One thing at a time means not asking your loved one with dementia to follow complicated, multi-step...
MindBodyGreen
28 Examples Of Gaslighting + Phrases To Look Out For, From Relationship Experts
Gaslighting can happen in relationships, within families, and even in the workplace—but it can also be hard to spot in the moment. So, we asked experts what gaslighting really looks like so you can identify when it happens, see some concrete gaslighting examples and phrases, and know how to respond.
Would You Recognize These 9 Subtle Signs of Gaslighting?
You’re overreacting because no one’s ever loved you right. The words hit me hard. I haven’t ever been loved right in relationships — but this doesn’t feel right either. Am I overreacting? Am I easily triggered because of past relationships, or am I reacting to the current situation appropriately? I don’t know anymore.
14 Warning Signs of Manipulative Behavior
Relationships are complicated. You take people with individual thoughts, beliefs, backgrounds, and experiences, and you try to form one healthy relationship. Sometimes, we try to form a healthy relationship with unhealthy people and then wonder why breakups and divorce are so common.
psychologytoday.com
8 Elements of a Healthy Relationship
Due to their history of normalizing unhealthy behaviors, trauma survivors may struggle to identify what healthy behaviors are in relationships. To those who grew up in families with a lot of conflict or dysfunction, a first experience in a healthy relationship can feel foreign. Because chaos feels normal, healthy relationships...
psychologytoday.com
Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?
Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
psychologytoday.com
What It Means to Be Isolated and Lonely
Loneliness and isolation are big problems globally, but especially for those with serious mental illness. First-person accounts highlight the depth and breadth of social disconnection. Those with lived experience are valuable contributors to the discourse on isolation and potential solutions. “I thought that I must be in hell, and that...
psychologytoday.com
What Might Drive a Narcissist to Suicide?
Detaching from others to feel superiorcan ultinately lead narcissists to personal failure and social rejection. Narcissists may determine that outward circumstances permanently compromise what’s crucial to them, and so consciously “forfeit” their life. When their defensive rage fails them, underlying feelings of shame, humiliation, and unacceptability can...
psychologytoday.com
More Trust Leads to More Meaning in Your Life
The basis of mistrust is fear. By addressing fears, one can discover more meaning in life. Eventually, most people reach a point where they need to trust their own intuitive knowing, rather than rely on others' opinions. Mistrust can begin when one tries to control other people and circumstances. The...
All women 40-60 should have weight counseling, coalition urges
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A new guideline -- unveiled Monday and already stirring up controversy -- urges clinicians to discuss obesity prevention strategies with all female patients ages 40 to 60, even if they are not overweight. The clinical guideline, which was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine,...
psychologytoday.com
Are Human Emotions Hard-Wired, Pre-Cultural and Universal?
This post is a review of Between Us: How Cultures Create Emotions. By Batja Mesquita. W.W. Norton & Company. 290 pp. $28.95. When they learn that a beloved relative is terminally ill, members of Buddhist families in Thailand have been socialized to avoid thinking about or expressing their feelings. And to accept the outcome, calmly, and with detachment. This practice, Batja Mesquita points out, is the opposite of “grief work,” an approach to trauma and loss common in Western societies, based on the premise that suppressing anger and sadness makes individuals feel bad about themselves and impedes close relationships with others.
Perfectionist boss, imperfect worker — can this working relationship be saved?
Meeting the expectations of a boss — no matter the job at hand — is an integral component of career success. Yet if a manager is a perfectionist, this can raise the bar of expectations higher, which can cause extra stress and anxiety and put a person's job performance, future job reviews — and, yes, even pay on the line.
psychologytoday.com
Should Borderline Personality Disorder Remain a Diagnosis?
A recent commentary suggested that borderline personality disorder “has no right to exist,” adding to an ongoing BPD controversy. BPD is marked by a fear of being alone, unpredictable outbursts of rage, suicidal and/or self-injurious behavior, and severe instability. BPD is also marked subjective feelings of emptiness, loneliness,...
psychologytoday.com
Your First Move Should Be Job Crafting, Not Job Hopping
When work is unfulfilling, our first instinct is to search for another job. Switching jobs can be risky; in many cases, the new job might not be fulfilling either. Employees can keep their job and find fulfillment by focusing on job crafting. When you consider who is in charge of...
JOBS・
psychologytoday.com
Financial Hardship and Mental Health
In older adults with cancer, financial problems led to worse mental health, but worse mental health did not lead to financial problems. It is important to treat depression, anxiety, and other mental health concerns, even if they might not lead to financial problems. To help address the high rates of...
psychologytoday.com
How to Discuss Sleep With Your Patients (and Why You Should)
Specialists and primary care providers alike should ask patients about their sleep in the same way they review blood pressure and other vitals. Many people have poor sleep quality due to issues of socioeconomic inequality, such as night shifts, caretaking duties, or a loud environment. It's important to offer patients...
