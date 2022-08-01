Read the Boston bar kidnapper victim impact statement

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Fernando Quinones Ayala, who was last seen on August 1, 2022, at about 9:00 AM in the area of Ames Way in Dorchester. Mr. Quinones is approximately 5 feet 7inches, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, black pants, and blue sneakers. Mr. Quinones is known to use the MBTA and has gone missing before and was located in Brockton.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO