Read the Boston bar kidnapper victim impact statement

whdh.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Related
Suit: Police chasing white suspect in Arlington wrongly arrest Black man
ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A suburban Boston police officer who was pursuing a white suspect pinned a 20-year-old Black man to the ground as he was walking home and placed a knee on the man’s neck despite having no evidence that he was involved in any crime, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday.
Second Body Found On Carson Beach In South Boston: Police
Authorities are investigating two deaths on Carson Beach after police found two bodies at different times at the South Boston spot. The first body was reported to Boston police just before 1:30 p.m. Boston firefighters pulled them out of the water near Mother's Rest Area, police said. Investigators did not release any identifying information as they are still notifying their family.
AdWeek
David Williams Joins WCVB in Boston as Weekend Meteorologist
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has hired David Williams as its weekend evening meteorologist. Williams replaces Mike Wankum who was recently promoted to...
whdh.com
Police investigate shooting scene on Esmond Street in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person has been taken to the hospital from a shooting scene on Esmond Street in Roxbury. Police were seen putting up crime scene tape as they were investigating. A car was also towed from that scene but police have not said how that is connected. No...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 75-Year-Old Fernando Quinones Ayala of Dorchester
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Fernando Quinones Ayala, who was last seen on August 1, 2022, at about 9:00 AM in the area of Ames Way in Dorchester. Mr. Quinones is approximately 5 feet 7inches, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, black pants, and blue sneakers. Mr. Quinones is known to use the MBTA and has gone missing before and was located in Brockton.
whdh.com
GoFundMe started for Lunenburg dog attack victim
LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A friend of the victim who suffered a dog attack in Lunenburg on Monday has started a GoFundMe to raise money for medical expenses as the victim begins his recovery process. The friend, who identifies herself as Mary Murray Letourneau in the GoFundMe post, explained that...
whdh.com
Police recover body floating in water at Carson Beach
BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police pulled a floating body from Boston’s Carson Beach, they announced. MSP responded to reports of the floating body in the Mothers Rest area. Boston Fire retrieved the body, and the Suffolk County DA’s office will conduct the investigation. This is a developing...
whdh.com
Solve It 7: Hot House Headache
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One local family was boiling. Their AC broke, and they say their home warranty company wasn’t helping them cool things off. So they called Solve It 7. As a parent of six kids, sometimes it can be hard to keep your cool. Especially for Chris...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DA: Dorchester man caught leaving Puerto Rican Festival with high-capacity ghost gun
BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested leaving the Puerto Rican Festival Sunday evening with a high-capacity, laser-sighted ghost gun, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said. Marc Serrano, 28, appeared in Boston Municipal Court Monday on charges of carrying a firearm without a license as a second...
Bishop accused in lawsuit of abusing child decades ago
BOSTON — A former parishioner at a Massachusetts church has filed a lawsuit alleging he was sexually abused as a child more than 30 years ago by a Roman Catholic priest who is now an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Detroit. The plaintiff, identified in court documents as...
nbcboston.com
Black Faith Leaders to Meet With Boston Mayor, FBI in Response to White Supremacist Activity
Black faith leaders plan to meet with Boston's mayor and representatives of the local FBI to discuss white nationalist groups that have targeting the city. Black clergy leaders from the area will meet with Mayor Michelle Wu and the FBI reps at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.
whdh.com
2 injured in Southborough crash
WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Southborough that injured two. Police said the crash occurred on Route 9 Wednesday afternoon. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after one car ended on top of another, trapping the driver inside. (Copyright (c)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Bar Rescue’ star opening new restaurant in Boston area
WATERTOWN, Mass. — One of the most popular names in reality television and hospitality is opening a restaurant in the Boston area later this summer. Jon Taffer, the star of Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue,” will welcome the public into Taffer’s Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown on Aug. 31.
NECN
Police Investigating Two Deaths at Boston's Carson Beach
A body was pulled from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday and a second person found unresponsive at the beach later in the day has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The body floating in the water at Carson Beach was reported around 1:30 p.m. Troopers responded to...
Death investigation underway in Charlestown
BOSTON — Authorities have launched an investigation after a person was found dead in Charlestown on Monday morning. The deceased person was found in the area of 465 Medford Street just before 7:45 a.m., according to Boston police. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the...
whdh.com
Boston community leaders meet with FBI to address threat of white nationalism
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston community leaders met with the FBI to discuss growing concerns after two white nationalist groups targeted events in Boston last month. The Black clergy leaders, Suffolk County District Attorney and the FBI met at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury to lay the groundwork for information sharing and ways to keep Boston safe.
NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
Man convicted in kidnapping, rape of young woman in Boston sentenced to decades in prison
BOSTON — The man who held a young woman captive in his Boston apartment and raped her for days was sentenced to up to 39 years in prison on Monday. Victor Pena, of Charlestown, was handed his prison sentence in Suffolk Superior Court, less than a week after a jury found him guilty of one count of rape, one count of kidnapping, and 10 counts of aggravated rape.
Victor Pena Sentenced To Decades In Prison For Boston Woman's Rape
Victor Pena, the Boston man convicted last week of kidnapping and raping a woman for three days, will spend the next several decades in prison. Judge Anthony Campo on Monday, Aug. 1, sentenced the 42-year-old man to 29-39 years in prison, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced. A Boston...
Body Pulled From Water At Carson Beach, Second Person Found Unresponsive: Report
Boston police said they pulled the body of one person out of the water at Carson Beach in South Boston and found another unresponsive on the beach on Wednesday, Aug. 3., multiple news outlets report. Authorities haven't released many details, but a Boston Police Department spokesman confirmed the finding to...
Comments / 0